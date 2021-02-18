 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's so cold in Texas people are burning their furniture for heat
75
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

75 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are such rugged bootstrappers. Keep telling them that, and the idiots will give you all their money.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How uniquely Texan!

God this sucks.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're at least smoking while they do it.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nursing home in my home town had to be evacuated to a nearby hospital.

A high rise for elderly people and people with disabilities in Austin had to be evacuated.

I could go on and on.

The people responsible for not winterizing our energy system need to be fired/fined/flogged.  I don't care which at this point.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.
b) Don't you idiot have blankets or sleeping bags or something!?!?!?!? It's not Antarctica level cold.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are cooking on their furniture as well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.


I have a feeling some of these people are using fireplaces for the first time in their lives.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.
b) Don't you idiot have blankets or sleeping bags or something!?!?!?!? It's not Antarctica level cold.


Yeah, definitely not a good idea
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: SpectroBoy: a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.

I have a feeling some of these people are using fireplaces for the first time in their lives.


You assume they have fireplaces.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: studebaker hoch: SpectroBoy: a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.

I have a feeling some of these people are using fireplaces for the first time in their lives.

You assume they have fireplaces.


Oh right, Texans.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in California, we still have electricity
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend's parents are melting snow for water ...
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conditions in Texas are now so desperate that Ted Cruz had to fly to Cancun.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.
b) Don't you idiot have blankets or sleeping bags or something!?!?!?!? It's not Antarctica level cold.


you have seen the pictures of frozen bathtubs and ceiling fans, right? A healthy person can do just fine overnight in a cold house, but it's been several days and not everyone is healthy. There will be a rash of busted water pipes, and cold damage as a result of these outages.

Sleeping bags won't fix that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Some people are cooking on their furniture as well

[Fark user image 359x405]


Yummmm you can really taste the subtleties of paint.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Here in California, we still have electricity


Fake news!
I have been assured by TOP GQPers that California has been a barren hell scape of marauding cannibals since democrats took charge.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: SpectroBoy: a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.
b) Don't you idiot have blankets or sleeping bags or something!?!?!?!? It's not Antarctica level cold.

you have seen the pictures of frozen bathtubs and ceiling fans, right? A healthy person can do just fine overnight in a cold house, but it's been several days and not everyone is healthy. There will be a rash of busted water pipes, and cold damage as a result of these outages.

Sleeping bags won't fix that.


Still not a good idea to burn painted or varnished wood indoors.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Here in California, we still have electricity

Fake news!
I have been assured by TOP GQPers that California has been a barren hell scape of marauding cannibals since democrats took charge.


Mostly that's only in LA

/Mostly
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: emersonbiggins: Some people are cooking on their furniture as well

[Fark user image 359x405]

Yummmm you can really taste the subtleties of paint.


You can tell by the size of the coals under the chair they burned off all the paint and ass grease with a big ole fire before. I've seen worse.

Hell, I've cooked on worse and brain no problems bigtime.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Ambivalence: SpectroBoy: a) Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes and you are a moron.
b) Don't you idiot have blankets or sleeping bags or something!?!?!?!? It's not Antarctica level cold.

you have seen the pictures of frozen bathtubs and ceiling fans, right? A healthy person can do just fine overnight in a cold house, but it's been several days and not everyone is healthy. There will be a rash of busted water pipes, and cold damage as a result of these outages.

Sleeping bags won't fix that.

Still not a good idea to burn painted or varnished wood indoors.


Agreed, if there was a working disaster plan they could have slept in a heated high school gymnasium with other members of the community.but this is Texas. Plans are for pussies.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I only feel bad for the Texans who didn't vote for the people who put them in the situation they're in now. Now the ones that DID vote for that... Well...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: SpectroBoy: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Here in California, we still have electricity

Fake news!
I have been assured by TOP GQPers that California has been a barren hell scape of marauding cannibals since democrats took charge.

Mostly that's only in LA

/Mostly


Humans are gluten-free.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Plumbers will be heading to Texas like it was a gold rush.

Fix that busted copper pipe in twenty minutes with this $4.15 part?

That will be $887.45 please, plus after-hours fee and travel expenses.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Burning down the höuss?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The poors have houses filled with pine and particle board stuff. That should be good for about 30 minutes of heating.
 
jman144
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buttercat: The nursing home in my home town had to be evacuated to a nearby hospital.

A high rise for elderly people and people with disabilities in Austin had to be evacuated.

I could go on and on.

The people responsible for not winterizing our energy system need to be fired/fined/flogged.  I don't care which at this point.


Those would be the voters for the last 30 years...get floggin!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buttercat: The nursing home in my home town had to be evacuated to a nearby hospital.

A high rise for elderly people and people with disabilities in Austin had to be evacuated.

I could go on and on.

The people responsible for not winterizing our energy system need to be fired/fined/flogged.  I don't care which at this point.


They'll blame the libs.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buttercat: The nursing home in my home town had to be evacuated to a nearby hospital.

A high rise for elderly people and people with disabilities in Austin had to be evacuated.


A bigger question would be why either/both of these locations don't have a generator. The nursing homes in my city have generators.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder how much heat they could get by setting fire to ted cruz.

Of course the fumes would be toxic tho, so...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Burning wood with paint or varnish on it releases toxic fumes


All that goes up the chimney.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Conservative Paradise (tm)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Biden is punishing Texas with Obama's Time & Temperature Machine.
 
darcsun [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not cool that the people of Texas are suffering like this.

Then again, it's not cool how the people of Texas keep voting for politicians that keep everyone in the country suffering like this. At least they did it to themselves this time.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vote republican again idiots, maybe it'll work next time!
 
ifky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good way to breath in some hydrogen cyanide among other fun stuff.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Burn Ted Cruz. The shape he's in, he'll burn like a 100-hour candle.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Texans are burning their furniture to stay warm?  Rent-A-Center is going to be pissed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Some people are cooking on their furniture as well

[Fark user image 359x405]


Nothing like some homemade torsillas.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Plumbers will be heading to Texas like it was a gold rush.

Fix that busted copper pipe in twenty minutes with this $4.15 part?

That will be $887.45 please, plus after-hours fee and travel expenses.


I'm going to have to assume that Texas plumbing licenses are handed out like everything else in that state, based on your political contributions to local GOP, not skill or education.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I only feel bad for the Texans who didn't vote for the people who put them in the situation they're in now. Now the ones that DID vote for that... Well...


Difficulty: most of them did vote for this, and to impose this kind of society on as many other people as possible. Repeatedly.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psylence: Vote republican again idiots, maybe it'll work next time!


The Republicans are spinning this as all the Democrats fault.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Texans = God's chosen frozen.

Meanwhile, yeah, let's see some of them sue a "government leader." I'm guessing Texas law is set up where only corporations can sue consumers, only elected leaders can sue constituents --- not the other way around.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Burn Ted Cruz. The shape he's in, he'll burn like a 100-hour candle.


Yeah, but the whole place will smell like asshole.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's amazing that people who haven't had power for 2 straight days still have enough battery power to post on Twitter.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surely voting for Democrats would have prevented this.  States run by Democrats never have any trouble.  Next time vote the right way, you idiots!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In laws were burning leftover baseboards after running out of firewood. No power water or gas for days, sub freezing indoor temps. Roads are a mess so it's risk health at home or risk traveling somewhere with warmth
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a conspiracy!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's happening in Texas is a full blown humanitarian disaster at this point.

It's just the latest in a series of humanitarian failings, right here in the US, directly related to "conservative" policies, lawmaking, and leadership.

The so called American "conservative" movement unthethered itself from facts and reason, abandoning them in exchange for culture war virtue signaling to hold together the rest of their constituency with white supremacists, religious extremists, and other sadistic people. All so they could continue to serve their donors.

I would mock Texas for it, but millions of Texans vote against the conservative agenda, and those people don't deserve the mockery - nor the twin humanitarian disasters of this complete failure of Texas' entire utility grid and our intentional failure to respond to the COVID pandemic responsibly.

But Texas conservative voters and politicians? Fark them. All the way to hell.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Squid_for_Brains: Burn Ted Cruz. The shape he's in, he'll burn like a 100-hour candle.

Yeah, but the whole place will smell like asshole.


And boogers.
 
