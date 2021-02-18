 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Massachusetts opens up vaccines to 65 and older this week, which immediately crashed their scheduling website from increased traffic. I guess I will just have to keep refreshing beerspill.ma.gov until it's fixed   (masslive.com) divider line
3
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gov.spill.ma.beer
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is a better outcome than a lack of interest due to Jennie McCarthyism.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.

Live from Georgia;
"Well, I have been denied the covid vaccine shots from the Rome/Floyd Health Clinic. I have called, I have visited in person, I have brought in the elderly couple I do just a little care for, like making sure they have food, get to their Doctors, their medicines, and some emotional support of course. Also for my mom.
Every answer from the Clinic has been different, even today, I was told that I need to be with them to get the vaccine, I was the one that brought them in to get their first shot on January 19th. Today, they tried to put the blame on me for not signing up for the first shot and they are not giving the first shot now anymore, as they have no idea when or how much they will be getting in the future.
Pathetic mismanagement is proven when the employees don't know the answers to simple questions, not to mention the fact that they all had different answers in trying to explain what they didn't know. This is the fault of so called "management", if the employees can't answer, then management either didn't tell them or they don't know and just don't care enough to find out themselves.
And yes, it got worse, once they changed their plan to have people call in to schedule the second shot, they said they would be calling. So I go to the Clinic with my elderly friends to change their number to my number as she does not hear well, and for my mom that does not do voicemail well or hears her phone. Yes, it would of worked out better to bring them all in at one time, as I did for scheduling their first shots and bringing them in at the same time. Again yes, today I got six different answers to explanations they did not understand, until they all finally said "we don't know what happened".
From their website, "Eligible for vaccination in Phase 1 A+ are healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.), adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers, law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders.", that I tried to explain to them, but sadly it seems none of the employees ever read, or were aware that they had a web page as they told me to go to their Facebook page. Funny part is they asked if I wanted to talk to the Administrator, I laughed and said "Why, if you don't know your job they don't know theirs".
(And, after they got their second shot, and after the 15 minute wait, we were walking out the door when one of nurses stated that "they might get sick tomorrow". What, now you say this, after, wow that's some sheer stupidity there.)"

/Angry emails to follow.
//Yes, denied four times since January 5th.
 
