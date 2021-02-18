 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   PA accidentally gives second COVID shot first. So, if you're gotten your shot once, you may have gotten your second shot first, and if shot twice you got your first shot second. Howie couldn't have done it, he hasn't been in for weeks   (wgal.com)
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpGn3​7​Svp6I
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm reading that the first and second doses are the same . . . what gives?
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cathead: I'm reading that the first and second doses are the same . . . what gives?
Nothing, because it doesn't even impact everyone.

Basically they said you were getting x amount of doses, they didn't tell some people that's 1/2X patients. Some places gave the whole shebang (what was meant for first + second doses) instead of just the first and holding on the rest for later.

It's 100k since the first Moderna roll out, probably a hospital system somewhere that is responsible.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Cathead: I'm reading that the first and second doses are the same . . . what gives?
Nothing, because it doesn't even impact everyone.

Basically they said you were getting x amount of doses, they didn't tell some people that's 1/2X patients. Some places gave the whole shebang (what was meant for first + second doses) instead of just the first and holding on the rest for later.

It's 100k since the first Moderna roll out, probably a hospital system somewhere that is responsible.


Ohhhhhhhhh . . . you should start writing their articles for them . . . the article was a word salad to me . . .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These people need to go all Alexander Hamilton on this situation.

decider.comView Full Size


Because they don't want to miss their shot
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who shot first?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We are bad at logistics.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The first and second shot are the same
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe that's how you bring people who have died from COVID back to life.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: These people need to go all Alexander Hamilton on this situation.

[decider.com image 646x431]

Because they don't want to miss their shot


I prefer to take my advice on such matters from Messrs. LMFAO and Lil' Jon.

LMFAO ft. Lil Jon - Shots (Official Video)
Youtube XNtTEibFvlQ
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cathead: SVC_conservative: Cathead: I'm reading that the first and second doses are the same . . . what gives?
Nothing, because it doesn't even impact everyone.

Basically they said you were getting x amount of doses, they didn't tell some people that's 1/2X patients. Some places gave the whole shebang (what was meant for first + second doses) instead of just the first and holding on the rest for later.

It's 100k since the first Moderna roll out, probably a hospital system somewhere that is responsible.

Ohhhhhhhhh . . . you should start writing their articles for them . . . the article was a word salad to me . . .


I applied, however they frowned upon my use of the word Shebang.

//Hebang and Thembang were also similarly frowned upon.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Howie couldn't have done it, he hasn't been in for weeks.

Over Macho Grande?
 
