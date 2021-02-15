 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Globe)   Pandemic boosts typewriter sales. For you younger Farkers, "pandemic" is what we used to call "new normal"   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Typewriter, Writing, Typing, Smith Corona, portable typewriters, old 20th-century sound of a typewriter, IBM Selectric typewriter, young people  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 2:32 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A typewriter was the only thing my seven year old wanted for Christmas. My wife's aunt had an old one in her basement she was happy to get rid of. My daughter got her typewriter.

In honor of the pandemic/snow storm, she keeps typing something about "all work and no play..."  Whatever, as long as she stays busy.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I learned to type on a black metal manual typewriter some 50 years ago.  I was glad to see it go in 1990 when I got a computer and a keyboard and I no longer needed white-out.

Those old typewriters do give me a sense of nostalgia but not enough to go back to using one.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe typewriters can be burned for fuel in Texas?

Maybe there are a bunch of typewriter sized potholes and chunks missing in overpasses, so they're cheap for public works?

I'm just spitballing what they're being used for. Since there aren't many undecayed typewriter ribbons left, it's got to be something other than typingwriting.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


give me a moment, I'll have Shakespeare's entire works typed up in a few...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice "sleight of hand" headline, subby
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Knows what it's like to be stuck indoors with a typewriter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.