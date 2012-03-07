 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Russia and China ready to sign historic deal to build first ever evil lair on the moon, leaves US out in the cold to build their own universe dominating moon base   (thesun.ie) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.


The US and 7 other signatories signed the Artemis Accords last October, with two other countries joining this year.

Russia declined to participate, joining the Chinese in making their own moon base, presumably with blackjack and hookers.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to be jealous of the blackjack..and hookers...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

The US and 7 other signatories signed the Artemis Accords last October, with two other countries joining this year.

Russia declined to participate, joining the Chinese in making their own moon base, presumably with blackjack and hookers.


..Damnit.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company.


Some of their propaganda isn't even subtle.  I've seen shiat on twitter about how their forcible sterilization of Uighir women has empowered them to be modern career women.  Whatabout all you want, but the Chinese government is really imperialistic.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so they know....as Americans, we're not above being moon pirates.

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So...let them. I mean, it's an enormous waste of money. And for what? A base on the moon. Okay, now what? They'll be broke by the time it's running. But it'll NEVER work. Because both of those countries have rampant corruption and both are totally incompetent. Seriously incompetent.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
U.S moonbase will probably have self regulated private enterprise in charge of the oxygen supply. good luck.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I stayed at the Soviet compound (possibly as large as New York's Central Park) in Beijing.   Ghetto may be a better word, or even Super Ghetto. The much walled compound has three very large hotels, many restaurants, a large convention complex, gym, giant beer hall (for watching the world cup)  all in a park.   There are plain clothes military and police every where, and the entry points are subtle but guarded.

It is far from  the Imperial City, but in a nice part of  the city.

It is a monument to how little China trusted the huge number of Soviet technicians who had come to help build China's new communist footprint.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Makes sense, when you think technology, you think Russia.
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company.


I'm going to guess it was, because I didn't know anything about the flag being planted, and I don't remember being embarrassed. Being barrassed and someone seeing a moon usually go hand in hand.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hilarious that they announce maybe establishing a robotic moon base some time next decade just as we are about to land another robot on freaking Mars.

So embarrassing for us.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's ok, the U.S. Moon Base wants to be on its own power grid anyway.
 
radiosteele
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The Chinese have a space program now, it's not like the U.S. space program....because Tang......

.......is one of the astronauts."

*ducks flying taters*
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Makes sense, when you think technology, you think Russia.


And when you think dependable and durable, you think China.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

radiosteele: [Fark user image image 275x183]

"The Chinese have a space program now, it's not like the U.S. space program....because Tang......

.......is one of the astronauts."

*ducks flying taters*


I take it that Wei To Lo, Ho Lee Fuk, and Bang Ding Ow flunked out?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Combustion: So...let them. I mean, it's an enormous waste of money. And for what? A base on the moon. Okay, now what? They'll be broke by the time it's running. But it'll NEVER work. Because both of those countries have rampant corruption and both are totally incompetent. Seriously incompetent.


let the stinkin' Reds have at it, Sarge. piss away yen they don't have while their citizens starve. bastards with a capital B, everyone of them, F 'em. soon as everyone gets the vacc Joe is going to lead the world powers straight into CHINA and make those lousy Reds pay for the pandemic with all they got.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A Chinese-Russian moon base should end well.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

radiosteele: [Fark user image 275x183]

"The Chinese have a space program now, it's not like the U.S. space program....because Tang......

.......is one of the astronauts."

*ducks flying taters*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The US is the only country to land on the moon.  A long, long time ago and I don't think any country currently has the ability to put people on the moon currently, much less build a permanent base.  I could sign a treaty with someone to build a base on Mars, but until I show the ability to do so it really means nothing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bluewave69: U.S moonbase will probably have self regulated private enterprise in charge of the oxygen supply. good luck.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Makes sense, when you think technology, you think Russia.


Russian design, Chinese quality control, Sino-Russian political cooperation.

Sounds like a recipe for success.
 
docilej
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Xi Jinping goes to Mars
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TFA:
"NASA spearheaded the Artemis Accords scheme, before Australia, Canada, England, Japan, Luxembourg, Italy, and the UAE signed up in October last year."

Our Moon Base WILL be better. WITH Blackjack and Hookers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company, then translated to russian, russian to portuguese, to pig latin, to greek, to latin, etc


.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Combustion: So...let them. I mean, it's an enormous waste of money. And for what? A base on the moon. Okay, now what? They'll be broke by the time it's running. But it'll NEVER work. Because both of those countries have rampant corruption and both are totally incompetent. Seriously incompetent.

let the stinkin' Reds have at it, Sarge. piss away yen they don't have while their citizens starve. bastards with a capital B, everyone of them, F 'em. soon as everyone gets the vacc Joe is going to lead the world powers straight into CHINA and make those lousy Reds pay for the pandemic with all they got.


I guess, but how often do they succeed at anything? Almost never. Corruption, nepotism and incompetence (by not daring to question authority to start) means they'll never be more than Second-World nations.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company.


Or. Maybe. fark America? Like seriously. It's totally not cool how you did.....well most people. Crap.
Anyways America's only been good for white Anglo Saxton males. You idiots didn't even like Kennedy despite the fact that he was attractive white male just because he was Catholic that's how farking stupid this farking country is
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sure, we're over two decades behind plan, but if we just go straight to transporting nuclear waste and then blowing it up that'll show them.

/might need to have NOAA rework tide tables and increase the budget for FEMA a few fold over.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: So...let them. I mean, it's an enormous waste of money. And for what? A base on the moon. Okay, now what?


Their intrepid explorers will unearth ancient lunar maps that clearly show the entire Moon within a 1,009-dash line bounding China's historical territory.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Combustion: So...let them. I mean, it's an enormous waste of money. And for what? A base on the moon. Okay, now what? They'll be broke by the time it's running. But it'll NEVER work. Because both of those countries have rampant corruption and both are totally incompetent. Seriously incompetent.


What? Are they Texas ERCOT board members?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Anyways America's only been good for white Anglo Saxton males. You idiots didn't even like Kennedy despite the fact that he was attractive white male just because he was Catholic that's how farking stupid this farking country is


9th grade dropout makes sweeping generalizations about how stupid everyone else is.

The Internet truly is a blessed, magical realm.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company.


I get what they mean, but I like the idea of the whole world watching them land on the dark side of the moon.

No, we didn't. We literally couldn't have. That's why it's the dark side. We can't see it.

/ What do you mean we're on the wrong side? It's the moon.It's really big. How did we miss a whole side?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: Anyways America's only been good for white Anglo Saxton males. You idiots didn't even like Kennedy despite the fact that he was attractive white male just because he was Catholic that's how farking stupid this farking country is

9th grade dropout makes sweeping generalizations about how stupid everyone else is.

The Internet truly is a blessed, magical realm.


What, it's intelligent for Protestants to have issue with Kennedy being Catholic?
Are you actually saying bigotry and prejudice are intelligent?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: radiosteele: [Fark user image image 275x183]

"The Chinese have a space program now, it's not like the U.S. space program....because Tang......

.......is one of the astronauts."

*ducks flying taters*

I take it that Wei To Lo, Ho Lee Fuk, and Bang Ding Ow flunked out?


Got to love the xenophobia of Americans
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First?  The Germans already have an evil lair on the Moon.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company.


Yeah that's terrible. For additional context, NASA:

- Hasn't needed or tried to land anything on the moon since the 70s.
- Three active lunar satellites that have been operating for nearly a decade.
- Three active martian satellites, the oldest being nearly two decades old. China's first has just arrived.
- Three very successful martian rovers along with half a dozen landers. China's first hasn't arrived yet.
- The only space agency to send probes and landers beyond the inner solar system and there have been a whole bunch of them.
- Along with JAXA, the only agency to visit asteroids and minor planets.

Russia hasn't done much of anything but maintain their (admittedly efficient) LEO human space program leftover from the USSR. China's progress is quick but they are still decades behind everyone else and that's at the cost of occasionally raining debris and toxic propellants on villages in the flight path. NASA gets a lot of crap for not pursuing manned spaceflight for vague purposes but nobody is even close to to matching their scientific accomplishments.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BigNumber12: waxbeans: Anyways America's only been good for white Anglo Saxton males. You idiots didn't even like Kennedy despite the fact that he was attractive white male just because he was Catholic that's how farking stupid this farking country is

9th grade dropout makes sweeping generalizations about how stupid everyone else is.

The Internet truly is a blessed, magical realm.

What, it's intelligent for Protestants to have issue with Kennedy being Catholic?
Are you actually saying bigotry and prejudice are intelligent?


I'm laughing at you for suggesting that tribalism in politics is somehow a uniquely American attribute, using the example, from 60 years ago, of one of our most popular Presidents.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would like Bridenstein to be with him, to be fair. He was an above-average NASA Director.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: BigNumber12: waxbeans: Anyways America's only been good for white Anglo Saxton males. You idiots didn't even like Kennedy despite the fact that he was attractive white male just because he was Catholic that's how farking stupid this farking country is

9th grade dropout makes sweeping generalizations about how stupid everyone else is.

The Internet truly is a blessed, magical realm.

What, it's intelligent for Protestants to have issue with Kennedy being Catholic?
Are you actually saying bigotry and prejudice are intelligent?

I'm laughing at you for suggesting that tribalism in politics is somehow a uniquely American attribute, using the example, from 60 years ago, of one of our most popular Presidents.


Don't feed the troll.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The moon's a godawful place to start your universe-dominating plans. Lunar dust gets everywhere, there's just enough gravity to throw off any real precision manufacturing, and the cheese is WAY overhyped.

You'd be better off somewhere in the Jupiter system, where you can actually run things off the magnetosphere and there are enough raw materials to build a fleet worthy of the name. Yeah you have to deal with the excess g, but at least you get all of the metallic hydrogen you can use for your trouble.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluewave69: U.S moonbase will probably have self regulated private enterprise in charge of the oxygen supply. good luck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

falkone32: b2theory: That is the worst single article I have read in a LONG time.

What the fark is this:
"China made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land on the dark side of the moon - and President Xi Jinping made sure the world was watching as the Chinese flag was planted.
The marvelous mission occurred over 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface - another embarrassing escapade for the Americans."

Please tell me that this was written by China's state media company.

Yeah that's terrible. For additional context, NASA:

- Hasn't needed or tried to land anything on the moon since the 70s.
- Three active lunar satellites that have been operating for nearly a decade.
- Three active martian satellites, the oldest being nearly two decades old. China's first has just arrived.
- Three very successful martian rovers along with half a dozen landers. China's first hasn't arrived yet.
- The only space agency to send probes and landers beyond the inner solar system and there have been a whole bunch of them.
- Along with JAXA, the only agency to visit asteroids and minor planets.

Russia hasn't done much of anything but maintain their (admittedly efficient) LEO human space program leftover from the USSR. China's progress is quick but they are still decades behind everyone else and that's at the cost of occasionally raining debris and toxic propellants on villages in the flight path. NASA gets a lot of crap for not pursuing manned spaceflight for vague purposes but nobody is even close to to matching their scientific accomplishments.


Don't forget the only nation to send a probe beyond the solar system, and its still working.
 
