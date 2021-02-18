 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Doing a hit and run with your car then speeding away is one thing, doing it into a police van with police looking on will probably get you caught pretty fast   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The driver fled the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the individual and the vehicle."'

Or not
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I backed my car into a COP CAR the other day.

He arrested me, now my life is farked.

/Uhhh...oops. ~ Rick Perry
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn! all that beeping; those cops must really be swearing up a storm!
 
