 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Burning Spear, Danielle Dax, Tones On Tail, and The Blow Monkeys. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #193. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
11
    More: Live  
•       •       •

77 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 18 Feb 2021 at 12:30 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
protip: you need to follow me on the twitters, there will be a major show announcement later today. it won't be announced on air or in the thread.

(yes, this is a "webdriver", we are graded for how often we plug the station's (and our own) social media. sorry, them's the breaks)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallo
All buttoned up & ready to shake a tail feather here
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW
To my anonymous TF benefactor, thank you very much :o)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Present!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xebec: Present!


for me?! so thoughtful of you.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This seems like a good place to report that X's 2020 record, Alphabetland, is really good
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: This seems like a good place to report that X's 2020 record, Alphabetland, is really good


yup. we played it :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone else waving a lighter around?

No?


Just me then
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.