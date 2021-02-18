 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Snowblowers recalled due to significant injury potential. You might need a hand returning them, however   (mlive.com) divider line
35
    More: PSA, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Bloomington, Minnesota, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Model Year, Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers, Toro, use of this site, recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower  
•       •       •

699 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 12:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a kid who stuck his hand in the chute of a snowblower very similar to that and lost the tips of his fingers.  He found them in the snow and they were sewn back on.

So metal.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I knew a kid who stuck his hand in the chute of a snowblower very similar to that and lost the tips of his fingers.  He found them in the snow and they were sewn back on.

So metal.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mechanical safeties are nice and all, but anyone who doesn't LOOK in the machine before jamming their hand in to it was going to find a way to get hurt one way or another.

And I hate that my new lawn mower has a handle that is like 100 feet long because some MORON stuck his foot under a running mower.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived in the south all my life, so I don't think I've ever seen a snow blower in person or even really looked at one.

mlive.comView Full Size


I legit thought they had photoshopped a skeleton hand where the blades are...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the auger on Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, causing an amputation hazard.

Oopsie.

I don't know if they still make them this way, but the other issue with snowblowers is that if the blades jam up (say on heavy wet snow, ice chunks, or rocks), once you unjam them the blades will turn about a quarter turn even if you have it disengaged.  My brother's FIL is missing a couple fingers due to that mistake.  Moral of the story, always use a piece of wood or something to clear a jammed snowblower.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the auger on Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, causing an amputation hazard.

I was wondering if the actual recall notice would provide more details, but there's only this describing the specific issue:

Hazard: The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

And I'm confused. As someone who regularly operates a snowblower in the winter (not a Toro), I can understand that the auger failing to disengage when the control level is released is a problem that, yes, needs fixing. But there would only be an "amputation hazard" if you walked around the damn thing, knelt down, and stuck an appendage into the spinning auger, which would very clearly be spinning. This seems, at the very least, unlikely -- perhaps on the same level of risk as sticking your tongue in an electric socket.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn the damn blower off before sticking anything in the blades. Damn people are stupid.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, what is the sound of one hand golf-clapping for you? :D
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Turn the damn blower off before sticking anything in the blades. Damn people are stupid.


there can be a lot of stored tension with the auger stuck and the clutch engaged to a stopped motor. This is why god made sticks.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mother's a snowblower..
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hobnail: According to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the auger on Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, causing an amputation hazard.

Oopsie.

I don't know if they still make them this way, but the other issue with snowblowers is that if the blades jam up (say on heavy wet snow, ice chunks, or rocks), once you unjam them the blades will turn about a quarter turn even if you have it disengaged.  My brother's FIL is missing a couple fingers due to that mistake.  Moral of the story, always use a piece of wood or something to clear a jammed snowblower.


THIS is why I won't put my hand into a garbage disposal, lawnmower, or snowthrower, even if it's shut down, unless the blades are secured so they physically CAN'T move.  Everybody calls me paranoid, but nobody calls me "Lefty," so I'm OK with it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Your mother's a snowblower..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
According to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the auger on Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, causing an amputation hazard.

Yeah, you should pay the fark attention to what you're doing. The mouth of the snowblower is wide open, it's pretty easy to visually verify whether or not the auger has stopped moving. And as has been mentioned, don't clean the chute out with your hand. Most snowblowers have a cleaning tool that snaps in place on the snowblower so you have it right there when you need it.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?


I've seen models with lights attached in case you need to use them at night, that's my best guess.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?


Looks like the upper support for the chute. It's what the chute pivots on to change direction of where you're throwing. You can see a black rod going back to the control "panel" that no doubt rotates the chute from one side to the other.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?

That moves the snow chute so that you can direct the expelled snow. You control it at the console.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Toro's Power Maxe Snowthrower
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: hobnail: According to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the auger on Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, causing an amputation hazard.

Oopsie.

I don't know if they still make them this way, but the other issue with snowblowers is that if the blades jam up (say on heavy wet snow, ice chunks, or rocks), once you unjam them the blades will turn about a quarter turn even if you have it disengaged.  My brother's FIL is missing a couple fingers due to that mistake.  Moral of the story, always use a piece of wood or something to clear a jammed snowblower.

THIS is why I won't put my hand into a garbage disposal, lawnmower, or snowthrower, even if it's shut down, unless the blades are secured so they physically CAN'T move.  Everybody calls me paranoid, but nobody calls me "Lefty," so I'm OK with it.


Username definitely doesn't check out.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?
That moves the snow chute so that you can direct the expelled snow. You control it at the console.


No, it's a selfie stick holder. Those are standard issue on snowblowers now.
 
drtgb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Curt Blizzah
Your mother's a snowblower..

Wouldn't that cause brain freeze? Ouch!
 
eKonk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: grokca: Turn the damn blower off before sticking anything in the blades. Damn people are stupid.

there can be a lot of stored tension with the auger stuck and the clutch engaged to a stopped motor. This is why god made sticks.


Yup, a lot of people who fark up on this think that just because the motor is off means it's safe. Nope, not unless the auger is loose.  Mine has a nice plastic stick that snaps onto the side, always handy to at least poke around and check that things are freed up before you stick anything else in there.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

And/Or - as Farkers have repeatedly pointed out - make sure any bits that you want to keep are kept clear of the sharp spinny metal thingamabobs.  Which you should have been doing anyway.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?

I've seen models with lights attached in case you need to use them at night, that's my best guess.


Yeah, people often go out very early in the morning so that they can either get to work on time or their business can open on time. As a result, snow clearing definitely starts before the sun comes up for many people.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: And I hate that my new lawn mower has a handle that is like 100 feet long because some MORON stuck his foot under a running mower.


I used to think like that until I moved to a place with a steep slope that was only mowable with a push mower. On a slope it's easier than you think for your toes to get under there. No injuries but I had a close call once.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drtgb: Curt Blizzah
Your mother's a snowblower..

Wouldn't that cause brain freeze? Ouch!


And I had heard that 'snow blower' was a derogatory term for a gay eskimo?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?


Air intake and/or exhaust.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: What's that black periscope looking thing sticking up behind the red snow chute?
Probably a selfie stick so you can tiktok your chopping off hand?


That's a joystick for aiming the direction and angle of the discharge chute. The one I used this morning just has a manual crank.

/still have all my fingers because I fear and respect that escalator.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eKonk: Mr. Eugenides: grokca: Turn the damn blower off before sticking anything in the blades. Damn people are stupid.

there can be a lot of stored tension with the auger stuck and the clutch engaged to a stopped motor. This is why god made sticks.

Yup, a lot of people who fark up on this think that just because the motor is off means it's safe. Nope, not unless the auger is loose.  Mine has a nice plastic stick that snaps onto the side, always handy to at least poke around and check that things are freed up before you stick anything else in there.


Yes, always use the brush.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: According to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the auger on Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, causing an amputation hazard.

I was wondering if the actual recall notice would provide more details, but there's only this describing the specific issue:

Hazard: The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

And I'm confused. As someone who regularly operates a snowblower in the winter (not a Toro), I can understand that the auger failing to disengage when the control level is released is a problem that, yes, needs fixing. But there would only be an "amputation hazard" if you walked around the damn thing, knelt down, and stuck an appendage into the spinning auger, which would very clearly be spinning. This seems, at the very least, unlikely -- perhaps on the same level of risk as sticking your tongue in an electric socket.


I have an older model of this blower.  It comes with a little shovel/prod to clear snow from the blades and chute, which is attached to the top of the blade cover and below the chute.

I was always taught to pull the spark plug when working on any moving part of snowblowers and lawnmowers.  I disconnect my car from the battery when doing anything on it too.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ummm...if you feel the need to dig around in the auger area of a snowblower that is RUNNING you shouldn't be owning one and you deserve any lost of limbs and/or life that may occur.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I worked on a construction site the mantra was "don't put your fingers anywhere you wouldn't put your dick".
 
OldJames
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People that stick their hands places they can get cut off fall into the category of "people who should have their hands cut off". It's not a punishment for being stupid, its a consequence.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: According to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the auger on Toro's Power Max Snowthrowers can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, causing an amputation hazard.

I was wondering if the actual recall notice would provide more details, but there's only this describing the specific issue:

Hazard: The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

And I'm confused. As someone who regularly operates a snowblower in the winter (not a Toro), I can understand that the auger failing to disengage when the control level is released is a problem that, yes, needs fixing. But there would only be an "amputation hazard" if you walked around the damn thing, knelt down, and stuck an appendage into the spinning auger, which would very clearly be spinning. This seems, at the very least, unlikely -- perhaps on the same level of risk as sticking your tongue in an electric socket.


You'd like to think that.

You would be wrong.

The reason all modern walk-behind lawn mowers have an automatic kill switch when you let go of the handle is because some moron(s) LITERALLY stuck their foot (or hand) under a running lawn mower WHILE IT WAS RUNNING


It's clear we will never rid humanity of morons. I should would appreciate a law that basically says "If you do something that CLEARLY indicates you are an idiot you don't get to sue anyone else for your stupidity" .  A farker can dream......
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.