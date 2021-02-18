 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Another metal monolith appears in the D.R.Congo, and is met with wonder & amazement. Just kidding. They threw stones at it and set it on fire, before tearing it apart to see if it was put there by the Illuminati or Aliens   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Metal, Isle of Man, 2000 in film, Aluminium, Isle of Wight Festival, local resident Serge Ifulu, Coldplay pr stunt, Silver  
•       •       •

908 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 12:19 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. This species is too stupid to save.

Good riddance, Us.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they at least throw the pieces off the end of the world?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Illumati has been getting a free pass on these Mystery Monoliths.

Also, people who call them monoliths althrough they are are all made of metal or gingerbread or something, and not stone.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these monoliths appearing, while we're sending more probes to Mars... this means something
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone check to see if it was raised to the glory of Kuin?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they have Republican voters in DR Congo?
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gleeman: So they have Republican voters in DR Congo?


It's the Democratic Republic of the Congo, so I suspect they have both D and R.  It's right there in the name.

What they might not have is voters.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.


If news articles couldn't play into stereotypes, modern news media would cease to exist.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gleeman: So they have Republican voters in DR Congo?


Tell us about your crossfit routine.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK, I'll ask? How do you burn down a metal object?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wise of them to destroy a JSL calibration pylon.
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone must be crazy.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Wait, they did WHAT to it?"
"It's just as I said, commander. We installed the communication device on that developing planet, just as you asked. It was in the process of synching with the galaxy net so we could introduce ourselves and offer them knowledge and help on their journey to join the league of species in the galactic compact, and... they destroyed it. Apparently they attacked it physically with pieces of rock, then set it on fire and tore it apart."
"But... why?"
"Our working theory is that when this species comes in contact with something new or unknown, their first impulse is to destroy it immediately. On a related note, Prefect Jorbulon of the galactic anthropolgy guild sends this message, "I told you that was going to happen, you glicknack.""
 
Kinan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, I'll ask? How do you burn down a metal object?


Jet fuel.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, I'll ask? How do you burn down a metal object?


Thermite and jet fuel.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yup. This species is too stupid to save.

Good riddance, Us.


This reminds me of that robot of friendship that was sent on a trip around the world and made it as far as Philadelphia where was sexually assaulted and had the crap beaten out of it.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, I'll ask? How do you burn down a metal object?


With great determination and persistence.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.

If news articles couldn't play into stereotypes, modern news media would cease to exist.


It's a good thing civilized white Americans would never do anything like that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great. They probably just did the IRL equivalent of the following...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, I'll ask? How do you burn down a metal object?


Was it made from magnesium?
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.

If news articles couldn't play into stereotypes, modern news media would cease to exist.


Its not a stereotype there. Its a day ending in "Y".
Ignoring it out of some misguided idea its racially or culturally sensitive is bullshiat.
What is truly helpful is to to acknowledge and help address it.
-
Disclaimer - I have been there, and worked on several educational programs. Its not serving anyone to ignore many in Africa still think evil spirits or curses are causes of disease, or that they regularly cut apart albino children for body parts to use in spells.
Basic science education - starting with things like the existence of germs and handwashing, and that natural phenomenon like lightning predictable and understandable, manages to break that cycle surprisingly quickly.
-
/Pretending it doesn't exist in some faux sensitivity schtick to make yourself feel better is in no ones interest but your own.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eh, they must have thought it was a Confederate monument.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.


These events should be hidden away from prying eyes?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We woke up and saw this metallic triangle... We were surprised because it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or illuminati," local resident Serge Ifulu is quoted by Reuters as saying.

Yeah, because triangles don't appear anywhere else, do they?
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.

These events should be hidden away from prying eyes?


White people don't like to be reminded of the mess they created with colonialism, best to sweep it under the rug.
/They get especially huffy when asked to help clean up any of the mess they made
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dryad: FLMountainMan: Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.

If news articles couldn't play into stereotypes, modern news media would cease to exist.

Its not a stereotype there. Its a day ending in "Y".
Ignoring it out of some misguided idea its racially or culturally sensitive is bullshiat.
What is truly helpful is to to acknowledge and help address it.
-
Disclaimer - I have been there, and worked on several educational programs. Its not serving anyone to ignore many in Africa still think evil spirits or curses are causes of disease, or that they regularly cut apart albino children for body parts to use in spells.
Basic science education - starting with things like the existence of germs and handwashing, and that natural phenomenon like lightning predictable and understandable, manages to break that cycle surprisingly quickly.
-
/Pretending it doesn't exist in some faux sensitivity schtick to make yourself feel better is in no ones interest but your own.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.


How dare they report what happened!
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: Dryad: FLMountainMan: Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.

If news articles couldn't play into stereotypes, modern news media would cease to exist.

Its not a stereotype there. Its a day ending in "Y".
Ignoring it out of some misguided idea its racially or culturally sensitive is bullshiat.
What is truly helpful is to to acknowledge and help address it.
-
Disclaimer - I have been there, and worked on several educational programs. Its not serving anyone to ignore many in Africa still think evil spirits or curses are causes of disease, or that they regularly cut apart albino children for body parts to use in spells.
Basic science education - starting with things like the existence of germs and handwashing, and that natural phenomenon like lightning predictable and understandable, manages to break that cycle surprisingly quickly.
-
/Pretending it doesn't exist in some faux sensitivity schtick to make yourself feel better is in no ones interest but your own.

[Fark user image image 425x342]


You beat me to it. We didn't treat ours any better.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: Dryad: FLMountainMan: Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.

If news articles couldn't play into stereotypes, modern news media would cease to exist.

Its not a stereotype there. Its a day ending in "Y".
Ignoring it out of some misguided idea its racially or culturally sensitive is bullshiat.
What is truly helpful is to to acknowledge and help address it.
-
Disclaimer - I have been there, and worked on several educational programs. Its not serving anyone to ignore many in Africa still think evil spirits or curses are causes of disease, or that they regularly cut apart albino children for body parts to use in spells.
Basic science education - starting with things like the existence of germs and handwashing, and that natural phenomenon like lightning predictable and understandable, manages to break that cycle surprisingly quickly.
-
/Pretending it doesn't exist in some faux sensitivity schtick to make yourself feel better is in no ones interest but your own.

[Fark user image 425x342]


/Hey, not saying we don't have some superstitious-ass white people here could use some basic science knowledge as well
meme.ucoz.netView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We woke up and saw this metallic triangle... We were surprised because it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or illuminati,"

I think I see your problem
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OK, I'll ask? How do you burn down a metal object?


Jet fuel.  Duh.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Schmerd1948: OK, I'll ask? How do you burn down a metal object?

Jet fuel.  Duh.


Doh!
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mayor Bayllon Gaibene sent some of the material to be tested by scientists to find out about its origins.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dryad: FLMountainMan: Altimus Prime: Publicizing these unfortunate events will certainly not play into any stereotypes held by anyone about anyone, anywhere, or anything.

If news articles couldn't play into stereotypes, modern news media would cease to exist.

Its not a stereotype there. Its a day ending in "Y".
Ignoring it out of some misguided idea its racially or culturally sensitive is bullshiat.
What is truly helpful is to to acknowledge and help address it.
-
Disclaimer - I have been there, and worked on several educational programs. Its not serving anyone to ignore many in Africa still think evil spirits or curses are causes of disease, or that they regularly cut apart albino children for body parts to use in spells.
Basic science education - starting with things like the existence of germs and handwashing, and that natural phenomenon like lightning predictable and understandable, manages to break that cycle surprisingly quickly.
-
/Pretending it doesn't exist in some faux sensitivity schtick to make yourself feel better is in no ones interest but your own.


We should write more about the primitive tribes of the USA where they believe science is evil witchcraft and have started murdering people because their witch doctors say they're eating babies.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.