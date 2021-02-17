 Skip to content
 
Cops arrest Florida burglar who targeted homes while families were at funerals, in another win against grave crimes
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cold, yo. The corpse that is.

But seriously, this is a terrible story
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: That's cold, yo. The corpse that is.

But seriously, this is a terrible story


Targeting houses based on obituaries is an interesting idea, if you're going for that kind of undertaking.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Interesting plot.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In each case, the thief targets jewelry, coins, silver and guns.

I don't know anybody who has silver. And not too many people have coins worth anything.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I kind of thought this was a pretty common thing.  I know I've read about it before.

It's the pre-Facebook version of robbing people who post their vacations and posting the exact time your house will be unoccupied.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Johnny Dangerously - Danny Vermin - Once!
Youtube Ad9mlvyA84E
 
foxtail
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: In each case, the thief targets jewelry, coins, silver and guns.

I don't know anybody who has silver. And not too many people have coins worth anything.


I do. Not likely that they would find any of it except for a few that have not been put away yet.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He committed a grave error.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: In each case, the thief targets jewelry, coins, silver and guns.

I don't know anybody who has silver. And not too many people have coins worth anything.


The far-right radio goons have been selling silver and coins to idiots for decades. It's not worth a whole lot, but pawn shops can buy and flip them fairly quickly.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought everybody was aware of this scheme. I guess not.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Always ask a friend if they would be willing to house sit for you while you are at the funeral home and during the funeral.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was fairly...Grieve-ous.....


UltimaCS: Begoggle: In each case, the thief targets jewelry, coins, silver and guns.

I don't know anybody who has silver. And not too many people have coins worth anything.

The far-right radio goons have been selling silver and coins to idiots for decades. It's not worth a whole lot, but pawn shops can buy and flip them fairly quickly.


I see what you did there...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: Always ask a friend if they would be willing to house sit for you while you are at the funeral home and during the funeral.


The catch is that anyone you can trust alone in your home is probably also close to the departed, so it's not quite that easy for most people.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is, apparently, an ongoing thing:  https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obi​t​uary-thieves/
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: Always ask a friend if they would be willing to house sit for you while you are at the funeral home and during the funeral.


The trick is to be poor enough that no one wants your shiat.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But at least he wasn't causing the funerals, right?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: This is, apparently, an ongoing thing:  https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obit​uary-thieves/


This is a long standing problem. There is a Dragnet episode from the 1960s that covers it.
 
