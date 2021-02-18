 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe))   Wanna have a holiday without having to follow Ireland's ban on non-essential foreign travel? Book an overseas dental appointment   (politico.eu) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't pick England, they will know you are not serious.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is that to "Leave" Ireland?

Or to go visit Ireland?

I would love to go see some great places while the great unwashed are stuck at home!
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Don't pick England, they will know you are not serious.


But they won't be able to tell that you didn't go.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Don't pick England, they will know you are not serious.


ModernLuddite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's funny that the end of the world will eventually be hastened by people not wanting to cause too much of a bother with strict rules, and people who just have to have a vacation no matter what is happening in the world.

Ah, humanity.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: It's funny that the end of the world will eventually be hastened by people not wanting to cause too much of a bother with strict rules, and people who just have to have a vacation no matter what is happening in the world.

Ah, humanity.


The virus will only kill off the humans the world will be fine
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ModernLuddite: It's funny that the end of the world will eventually be hastened by people not wanting to cause too much of a bother with strict rules, and people who just have to have a vacation no matter what is happening in the world.

Ah, humanity.

The virus will only kill off the humans the world will be fine


Probably better off.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

guestguy: AlgaeRancher: Don't pick England, they will know you are not serious.

[askideas.com image 500x500]


JFC. Every single time I see that pic. So much cringe.
 
