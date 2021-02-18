 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   "I'm allergic to drunks so I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn't be drunk anymore. What's the big deal?"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, Violence, home Joanna Zielinski, Domestic violence, First responders, Zielinski's sister, English-language films, Naples Police Department, Dance Moms' instructor accused  
•       •       •

989 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 12:31 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A very interesting defense, but that's not how that works.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have the allergy, you're supposed to stab yourself with the epipen.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk woman says she's allergic to drunks.  LOL  Hell of an autoimmune disorder to have.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have many questions.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mofa: I have many questions.


Don't ask, the answers will hurt more.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She didn't get injected because of the way she was holding the epipen? How does that happen? Did she hold it upside down or something?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Allergic to drunks, fine with meth.

At least that's what I'm guessing it says on her Medi-Alert bracelet.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess she doesn't have a fark handle.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've heard of being allergic to alcohol but .... is that really a thing? I mean you could almost consider a hangover or getting sick from too much drink to be an allergic reaction. I dunno
 
potterydove
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Given how pricey epipens are, that must have been a hell of an allergic reaction.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If she's trying to sober someone up, she should have used cocaine. Epipens don't work that way.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
that was a serious waste of beer money.
 
wage0048
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: She didn't get injected because of the way she was holding the epipen? How does that happen? Did she hold it upside down or something?


For the pen to actually deliver medication, you have to press the button on top of it.

If she didn't have her thumb on the button, it wouldn't have injected.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: Russ1642: She didn't get injected because of the way she was holding the epipen? How does that happen? Did she hold it upside down or something?

For the pen to actually deliver medication, you have to press the button on top of it.

If she didn't have her thumb on the button, it wouldn't have injected.


You're saying it can fire without injecting? That's an epic design flaw.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Allergic to personal hygiene
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGA


Make Alcoholics Grab Antidotes
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

McFarkus: I've heard of being allergic to alcohol but .... is that really a thing? I mean you could almost consider a hangover or getting sick from too much drink to be an allergic reaction. I dunno


Full-on allergy to alcohol is not common but it is real, and it'll fark you up like other allergies--hives, vomiting, puffy face, etc on up to anaphylaxis. Most people who react badly to alcohol have alcohol intolerance, but it's a different thing that has to do with metabolic processes rather than immune ones.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Makes sense to me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That chick has had so many drunks in her she should be immune by now.
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It sounds like she was also drunk. I don't think an EpiPen is used for that. They both should try not drinking.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the woman stabbed her sister a bunch of times with an EpiPen without injecting the drugs into her.  she was just stabbing at her out of drunken stupidity- they had been drinking together.  no one was allergic to alcohol; that was just something a drunk thought it would be funny to say in the moment.  at age 61.  because when you drink heavily you age without maturing emotionally.  which is why i think this story is a bunch of butt, told by doody-heads.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: That chick has had so many drunks in her she should be immune by now.


That's probably what cause the allergy to them in the first place.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

McFarkus: I've heard of being allergic to alcohol but .... is that really a thing? I mean you could almost consider a hangover or getting sick from too much drink to be an allergic reaction. I dunno


Well, "allergic" means you have a specific histamine reaction.  I mean, in the general sense we're all "allergic" to cyanide (I assume), but not so, medically speaking.

So hangovers wouldn't count.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wage0048: Russ1642: She didn't get injected because of the way she was holding the epipen? How does that happen? Did she hold it upside down or something?

For the pen to actually deliver medication, you have to press the button on top of it.

If she didn't have her thumb on the button, it wouldn't have injected.


Not in any model I've seen/used.  Take off the safety cover and push hard into your leg (the pushing triggers the injector at the bottom, not a button at the top).

A lot of people think they need to press a button on top, which leads to a lot of people holding it upside down and injecting into their thumb.  I'm guessing she was just holding it upside down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

McFarkus: I've heard of being allergic to alcohol but .... is that really a thing? I mean you could almost consider a hangover or getting sick from too much drink to be an allergic reaction. I dunno


No, getting sick from too much drinking is not an allergy.  Back to Google Doctor School for you.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.