 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   Man accused of stealing $500K worth of supplies from Taco Comfort Solutions, suggesting that there may be a lot of sad and uncomfortable tacos out there   (abc6.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Cranston Police Department, Police, Cranston Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Criminal Investigation Department, Detective, Crime, internal investigation, Tuesday night  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 4:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A sampling of equipment stole from Taco Comfort Supply Store
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco circulator pumps are crap. Bell and Gosset all the way.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Taco circulator pumps are crap. Bell and Gosset all the way.


Messy too I'd imagine.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Comfort Solutions is the name of my new cooling gel toilet paper.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want to start a business selling those little cardboard sleeves they serve hard-shell tacos in at some places.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills today
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$500K worth of supplies?  I bet they weren't expecting that.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aren't tacos like one of the ultimate comfort foods?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Question. How farking big was this guys apartment to fit 50OK worth of anything in?
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What happened to the good old days when it was office managers stealing toner?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Question. How farking big was this guys apartment to fit 50OK worth of anything in?


That's half a shoe box of ink cartridges.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Taco circulator pumps are crap. Bell and Gosset all the way.


The my old bell and gossett just crapped out after 13 years of service. Was surprised that my repairman replaced it with a smaller taco circulator.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.