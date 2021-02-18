 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Tacoma shooting growing concern over acid use, although others claim those fears are off base   (king5.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 11:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait till the Hiluxes start shooting.

cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh. It's not that acid itself is dangerous.

Drugs being illegal makes situations where robbery like this occurs.

Legalize the LSD, make it hard for kids under 18 to get, and this kind of thing will stop.

Gun control would help, too.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's that terrorist group; Al Kaela.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drug of the moment. As soon as they launch a giant crackdwon, those who just must do drugs will move on to a different, more affordabe one.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Update: Growing concern in the local hospital wondering what it did to deserve being shot by a Toyota.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't trust a Tacoma. 4Runner is much less dodgy.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tacoma shooting growing concern over acid use, although others claim those fears are off base


*remains neutral*
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Related question: Is acid cheap and plentiful again?
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hm. Really seems like this should be 'highlighting the danger' of guns.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

question_dj: Huh. It's not that acid itself is dangerous.

Drugs being illegal makes situations where robbery like this occurs.

Legalize the LSD, make it hard for kids under 18 to get, and this kind of thing will stop.

Gun control would help, too.


It's just like the "pot is a gateway drug" thing. Of course it is, if you have to go to an illicit drug dealer to get it, they'll try to hook you up with hard drugs as well. Can't buy heroin or pot at Kroger's, but you can buy beer.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
guns and acid don't mix
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There will be civil litmusigation about this, for sure.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

question_dj: Huh. It's not that acid itself is dangerous.

Drugs being illegal makes situations where robbery like this occurs.

Legalize the LSD, make it hard for kids under 18 to get, and this kind of thing will stop.

Gun control would help, too.

"Legalize the LSD"

AND "make it hard for kids under 18 to get"aren't compatible goals

First, that's a scenario where you're too young for beer, but old enough for pot.   It also assumes some state sponsored dispensary will be the only option, or you believe in the myth of the dealer who means well.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Acid and guns don't mix well.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whats old is new again.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe switch to drum & bass or trance?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of the things you learn from years of dealing with drug people is that you can turn your back on a person, but never turn your back on a drug.
 
adamatari
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was an attempted robbery. This is very much a case of blaming the air jordans.

Also, acid should be mandatory. It's amazing.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gee, no mention of alcohol?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lsd is perfectly safe in a controlled environment.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: question_dj: Huh. It's not that acid itself is dangerous.

Drugs being illegal makes situations where robbery like this occurs.

Legalize the LSD, make it hard for kids under 18 to get, and this kind of thing will stop.

Gun control would help, too.

It's just like the "pot is a gateway drug" thing. Of course it is, if you have to go to an illicit drug dealer to get it, they'll try to hook you up with hard drugs as well. Can't buy heroin or pot at Kroger's, but you can buy beer.


And since beer is hard to get if you don't have someone buying it for you, expressly, it's hard for kids to get. Same thing applies to weed in legal states.

It's almost as though, having to show proof of age makes things hard to obtain and deters a lot of people. Especially when it's criminalized to provide those who shouldn't have it, with it.

Illegal drugs are easy to get, because no one is asking for proof of age. Why is this a difficult concept?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

question_dj: Related question: Is acid cheap and plentiful again?


The picture from the story is 1P-LSD blotter, which you can order online without even screwing with Tor or anything. Not cheap compared to the old $1 a hit days I grew up with, but absolutely plentiful.

1P always seemed to have a higher body load for me, though. Your mileage may vary.
 
xalres
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Advocates say that it highlights the danger of acid.

Nothing about the danger of kids having ready access to firearms?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Article is nonsense.
I've done loads of acid in my life and never once has it interfered with my job as intergalactic ruler of light and saviour of the plexiglass people.

"I'm fine. It's you who won't stop shimmering."
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: It's that terrorist group; Al Kaela.


No, it's the baseball player, Al Kaline.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ryebread: question_dj: Related question: Is acid cheap and plentiful again?

The picture from the story is 1P-LSD blotter, which you can order online without even screwing with Tor or anything. Not cheap compared to the old $1 a hit days I grew up with, but absolutely plentiful.

1P always seemed to have a higher body load for me, though. Your mileage may vary.


I had to look this up, I've never seen it before. It appears this is related to ALD-52. When I've had that, it was always not super pleasant.
 
RepoManTSM [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Teens and anything don't mix.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ryebread: question_dj: Related question: Is acid cheap and plentiful again?

The picture from the story is 1P-LSD blotter, which you can order online without even screwing with Tor or anything. Not cheap compared to the old $1 a hit days I grew up with, but absolutely plentiful.

1P always seemed to have a higher body load for me, though. Your mileage may vary.


.... go on
 
yomrfark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ryebread: question_dj: Related question: Is acid cheap and plentiful again?

The picture from the story is 1P-LSD blotter, which you can order online without even screwing with Tor or anything. Not cheap compared to the old $1 a hit days I grew up with, but absolutely plentiful.

1P always seemed to have a higher body load for me, though. Your mileage may vary.

.... go on


Yes do go on....
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.