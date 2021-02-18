 Skip to content
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Creepy tag?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass.

I'm pretty sure that's not accidental, despite what they claim

Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up "by mistake" and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property's business.

Ah, the old "prosecute the whistleblower" trick!  Are we sure this wasn't a Trump property?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember that movie where Mathew Modine lived in the walls of a house?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devo | Peek A Boo | Official Video
Youtube nrudnbUoYAw
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the southern tip of his Korean Peninsula was hanging out?
Anyway, the other guests would need syco the rapey if I was the one necked.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.
They did it, and everyone saw it. Video on Tik Tok tomorrow.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Anyone remember that movie where Mathew Modine lived in the walls of a house?


There was a movie called Crawlspace in the early 70s. It wasn't Modine but another guy named Matthew something. I saw it as a kid and it was pretty intense, kinda tragic too.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass.

I'm pretty sure that's not accidental, despite what they claim


Mirrored glass installed backwards.  Blame the contractor!
:-)
 
Spego
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: west.la.lawyer: Anyone remember that movie where Mathew Modine lived in the walls of a house?

There was a movie called Crawlspace in the early 70s. It wasn't Modine but another guy named Matthew something. I saw it as a kid and it was pretty intense, kinda tragic too.


found it - you are right, not Modine, but actor looks like him

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bad_Rona​ld
 
gbv23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You might be thinking of the Pikaboo ICU

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
good thing this wasn't in Japan otherwise they'd have been pixelated
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Musikslayer: west.la.lawyer: Anyone remember that movie where Mathew Modine lived in the walls of a house?

There was a movie called Crawlspace in the early 70s. It wasn't Modine but another guy named Matthew something. I saw it as a kid and it was pretty intense, kinda tragic too.

found it - you are right, not Modine, but actor looks like him

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bad_Rona​ld


I remember this one too. Very creepy. They had some amazing TV movies back then
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Chief Warrant Officer Michael Garibaldi. Serial number V17L98. Security code: peekaboo.
 
