(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Battery Day, which is a great day to get positively charged up and assault someone. Wait, maybe not that   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A AA AAA (Vine)
Youtube V-T3f4ukgOk
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Domestic violence awareness is no joke.

Sponsored by Crash auto glass.
Bring in a copy of the Police Report with a loved one's name on it for 20% off a new windshield.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to snort batteries.
Then I started going to AA meetings.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So I have an excuse for beating the wife this morning.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hi gaiz!  What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a cold day for the park.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I used to snort batteries.
Then I started going to AA meetings.


Boooooooo!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


NYC Battery Park.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anode that already.  Old news is so exciting.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've got my ion you subby.
 
