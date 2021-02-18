 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Positive Covid cases falling dramatically. Florida: We can't have that now, can we   (wesh.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wondering, have stupid people managed yet to build up close to herd immunity within the tribe of stupid, because they've been doing so many stupid and risky things?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assume most college students have already infected themselves.  I know I would have.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida like playing with fire. Why is this a surprise.

Good thing they don't have a contagious variant spreading around right?

https://www.wesh.com/article/uk-covid​-​19-variant-cases-have-quadrupled-in-fl​orida-in-less-than-a-month/35525617
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Bugs Bunny with his saw when we need him?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has been doing extreemly well, especially considering the avearge age of its citizens.  Sounds like subby could do with a vacation from his imprisionment.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I've been wondering, have stupid people managed yet to build up close to herd immunity within the tribe of stupid, because they've been doing so many stupid and risky things?


I can't answer that. But I did see a line today from my favorite writer, Anon. (He wrote on so many topics.): "The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has limits."
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Florida has been doing extreemly well, especially considering the avearge age of its citizens.  Sounds like subby could do with a vacation from his imprisionment.


Maine has a death rate of 48:100,000 and a median age of 44.9
Florida has a death rate of 136:100,000 and a median age of 42.2

About that 'extreemly well'
 
Oil Barin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oops, I meant 490k out of 330,092,389.

Still, it's not even 1% of the population.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Sean VasDeferens: Florida has been doing extreemly well, especially considering the avearge age of its citizens.  Sounds like subby could do with a vacation from his imprisionment.

Maine has a death rate of 48:100,000 and a median age of 44.9
Florida has a death rate of 136:100,000 and a median age of 42.2

About that 'extreemly well'


Not to mention the count control being done by the State. Oh, you post bad numbers? We will send FDLE to your house and arrest you. COVID death? Nah, that's pneumonia complications.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
at this point i'll happily watch footage of college bikini girls and tanned beach boys. i've been looking at the inside of my garage for WAY too long and i'm starting to funk.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ric Romero! Calling for Ric Romero! I know you're around here somewhere Ric.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: FarkinNortherner: Sean VasDeferens: Florida has been doing extreemly well, especially considering the avearge age of its citizens.  Sounds like subby could do with a vacation from his imprisionment.

Maine has a death rate of 48:100,000 and a median age of 44.9
Florida has a death rate of 136:100,000 and a median age of 42.2

About that 'extreemly well'

Not to mention the count control being done by the State. Oh, you post bad numbers? We will send FDLE to your house and arrest you. COVID death? Nah, that's pneumonia complications.


Have you seen Pneumonia death rates for 2020?  Down 95%  haven't had that low of numbers in 130 years.
 
