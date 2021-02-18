 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1943, the Nazis arrested and later executed the White Rose resistance leaders who published pamphlets denouncing Nazi atrocities.
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On this day in 1942, Roosevelt signed Japanese-Americans into internment camps.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder if that Janitor who narc'd out on those kids ever get some Karma after the Allies took over?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I prefer the story of the macho young Dutch ladies who lured in Nazi with their charms and ended them. That is balls deluxe.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: On this day in 1942, Roosevelt signed Japanese-Americans into internment camps.


That means the New Deal was rendered null & void, all the electrical wires were ripped out of the south, uranium was put back into the ground, and Hoover became POTUS again.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wonder if that Janitor who narc'd out on those kids ever get some Karma after the Allies took over?


Karma is punishment in the next reincarnation, not this one.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


Sophie Scholl with her brother Hans and their friend and collaborator Christoph Probst in January 1943.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: On this day in 1942, Roosevelt signed Japanese-Americans into internment camps.


BSAB ITB
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not to worry...the cancel culture will be doing that soon enough.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If anyone's interested in the topic, the movie Sophie Scholl is pretty good.

I bought it the same day I bought Inglourious Basterds.  Makes for a solid double feature.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not to worry...the cancel culture will be doing that soon enough.


Yes, I can see exactly how a business declining to continue employment for an asshole is EXACTLY like a totalitarian government murdering them.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On this day, the Soviets liquidated Polish officers in Katyn Forest.

darkhorse23: On this day in 1942, Roosevelt signed Japanese-Americans into internment camps.


On this day, the Japanese marched American and Filipino POWs on the Bataan Death March, starving and/or killing persons along the way

darkhorse23: On this day in 1942, Roosevelt signed Japanese-Americans into internment camps

On this day, the Japanese entered Nanjing, indiscriminately killing and raping a large percentage of the civilian population.

darkhorse23: On this day in 1942, Roosevelt signed Japanese-Americans into internment camps

On this day, the Nazis completed their liquidation of the Warsaw ghetto.

darkhorse23: On this day in 1942, Roosevelt signed Japanese-Americans into internment camps



How edgy you are.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JesseL: p51d007: Not to worry...the cancel culture will be doing that soon enough.

Yes, I can see exactly how a business declining to continue employment for an asshole is EXACTLY like a totalitarian government murdering them.


I'm not a smart man, but I'm fairly certain the cancel culture is more than whatever specific thing you referenced.
 
Avery614
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not to worry...the cancel culture will be doing that soon enough.


Remember when cancel culture was called "voting with your wallet?" Pepperidge Farms remembers.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DRTFA: JesseL: p51d007: Not to worry...the cancel culture will be doing that soon enough.

Yes, I can see exactly how a business declining to continue employment for an asshole is EXACTLY like a totalitarian government murdering them.

I'm not a smart man, but I'm fairly certain the cancel culture is more than whatever specific thing you referenced.


Cancel culture is what conservatives call "consequences for being a dick".
 
