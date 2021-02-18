 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   UN official angry that countries making Covid-19 vaccines have higher rates of vaccination than countries that are not making vaccines   (aljazeera.com) divider line
50
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Move to where the vaccines are!

Ahhh! Ahhh!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the UN can organize some sort of "weapons for vaccines" exchange.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all about giving to charity, but I pay my own bills first before I think about paying someone else's.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we get points for vaccinating illegal aliens before teachers?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem. It's not like Western Europe and the U.S. had the wealth to spend on vaccine development and purchases because of centuries of exploiting and manipulating much of the rest of the world.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: I'm all about giving to charity, but I pay my own bills first before I think about paying someone else's.


"Put on your oxygen mask first before helping others" sounds a little nicer.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's life.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get farking fisted.

Lemme know when those poor people who want the fruits of our investments start reimbursing me for the five figures in taxes I paid last year.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer makes vaccines in Israel?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.


Also, if immunity last a year or so as some reports show, and it takes a year or more to vaccinate developing nations, there might be some problems.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Tman144: I'm all about giving to charity, but I pay my own bills first before I think about paying someone else's.

"Put on your oxygen mask first before helping others" sounds a little nicer.


Came here to say this so we are done.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wildly unfair"

Even when making a perfectly legitimate point like "The whole planet will benefit from everyone's being vaccinated," some people seem to genuinely strive to be a physical embodiment of a Right-wing stereotype of the Left.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not such a problem, in my opinion, because it has worked out that the countries that have developed the vaccines, in fact, without exception, have had REALLY BAD infection rates and overall performance. So, if you want to call that justice, or if you want to call it.... the way it goes... whatever, I would rather have low rates of infection and good health compliance than early vaccines.

Australia would have been the huge exception if its vaccine had been approved.

Anyone with a lot of vaccines want to trade places with New Zealand, Korea, or Taiwan? Of course you do.

Now if you want to snark up that sentiment, you should say that countries bent on herd immunity should give the vaccines to countries where they will do some good, rather than rewarding people who can't be bothered to wear a mask.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Get farking fisted.

Lemme know when those poor people who want the fruits of our investments start reimbursing me for the five figures in taxes I paid last year.


They do it indirectly by assembling your iPhone or your Nike shoes for $0.10 per day.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.


We live in a lifeboat, people. A huge benefit of space exploration, one hopes, will be that we come to appreciate our big blue marble and the fact that our fates are all connected. US and THEM will become meaningless someday, so we might as well start getting used to it now. Our shared DNA make us all vulnerable to the same enemies.

It is not idealism. It's science.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Canada seen waiting quietly in the corner for our dozens of orders of millions of doses to be delivered at more than a trickle....
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: What's the problem. It's not like Western Europe and the U.S. had the wealth to spend on vaccine development and purchases because of centuries of exploiting and manipulating much of the rest of the world.


BTW, I'm not saying we should put ourselves first or last in line, or anything else. But if we put ourselves first, lets at least not lie to ourselves about how our ability to do so came about.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Canada seen waiting quietly in the corner for our dozens of orders of millions of doses to be delivered at more than a trickle....


That's the funny thing about investing in your own development and manufacturing, rather than relying on everyone else to provide things for you to buy.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: RogermcAllen: Tman144: I'm all about giving to charity, but I pay my own bills first before I think about paying someone else's.

"Put on your oxygen mask first before helping others" sounds a little nicer.

Came here to say this so we are done.


Yep, gotta vaccinate those in the countries making the vaccines first so they don't die and cut off the supply to everyone.  But some people would ban the rDNA vaccines for everybody until an extreme refrigeration infrastructure is up everywhere in walking distance in the poorest, most inaccessible regions of the poorest regions.  Better divert all that effort for more durable, less effective, less tested jabs even if it won't increase the supply any.

Out of fairness.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.


Jesus, welcome to Fark. It took, what, seven posts before someone said something logical. Seriously, if you want to convince most Americans of your argument these days you have to appeal to their sense of selfishness. Honestly, if we don't help out the third world they'll be churning out virus mutations like nobody's business which will affect us all.

Props to the UN guy for advocating for the voiceless.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only we had some form of international union that could address this.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe stop eating freaky deaky animals raw and we'll talk
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Maybe stop eating freaky deaky animals raw and we'll talk


"What are prejudices based on an unawareness of culturally relative values and the effects of climate change and global development on those seeking to feed their families?" I'll take socio-political myopias for $600 ghost of Alex.

/that was a freaky deaky choice of bait
 
indylaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I sympathize with people in poor countries but I'm not foregoing my opportunity to get vaccinated because you live in a country without the infrastructure to get you an mRNA vaccine, and no amount of white guilt is going to change that. We're not hoarding the vaccine. We paid for them, and we are trying to get ourselves vaccinated as quickly as we can.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: montreal_medic: Canada seen waiting quietly in the corner for our dozens of orders of millions of doses to be delivered at more than a trickle....

That's the funny thing about investing in your own development and manufacturing, rather than relying on everyone else to provide things for you to buy.


Agree 100%. We need to get self sufficient again while maintaining our relationships
 
Tman144
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: mongbiohazard: It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.

Jesus, welcome to Fark. It took, what, seven posts before someone said something logical. Seriously, if you want to convince most Americans of your argument these days you have to appeal to their sense of selfishness. Honestly, if we don't help out the third world they'll be churning out virus mutations like nobody's business which will affect us all.

Props to the UN guy for advocating for the voiceless.


No one is saying don't vaccinate poor countries. I'm just saying, it's natural and expected that countries with the vaccine are going to use it on themselves before giving it to someone else. Like, I'm in a building that catches fire, I'm going to prioritize saving my wife and kid first before saving someone else. I don't think that is "wildly unfair."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: mongbiohazard: It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.

We live in a lifeboat, people. A huge benefit of space exploration, one hopes, will be that we come to appreciate our big blue marble and the fact that our fates are all connected. US and THEM will become meaningless someday, so we might as well start getting used to it now. Our shared DNA make us all vulnerable to the same enemies.

It is not idealism. It's science.


You have never talked to a human, have you?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: BigNumber12: montreal_medic: Canada seen waiting quietly in the corner for our dozens of orders of millions of doses to be delivered at more than a trickle....

That's the funny thing about investing in your own development and manufacturing, rather than relying on everyone else to provide things for you to buy.

Agree 100%. We need to get self sufficient again while maintaining our relationships


Just as true for the U.S. on several fronts as well. Outsourcing to / trusting others can leave you in a world of hurt when the shiat hits the fan. And it reliably, regularly hits the fan in this particular timeline.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ya, that is how logistics work stupid pseudo-journalist
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We've known since at least mid-April that a mass worldwide vaccination program was going to be the only way out of this.  We've known that the logistics of it would rival the mobilization effort of WWII.  We sat on our hands for 8 months and now we don't understand why more shots aren't going into more arms.  I was always somewhat on the misanthrope scale, but this last year has moved me way further out on it.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indylaw: "I'm not foregoing my opportunity to get vaccinated because you live in a country without the infrastructure to get you an mRNA vaccine"


FTA: "130 countries have not received a single dose of vaccine."

So, there's a problem in your argument. Do you definitely know all 130 countries in question lack that infrastructure or are you just assuming they could not possibly have the means because they aren't in the G20?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 2fardownthread: mongbiohazard: It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.

We live in a lifeboat, people. A huge benefit of space exploration, one hopes, will be that we come to appreciate our big blue marble and the fact that our fates are all connected. US and THEM will become meaningless someday, so we might as well start getting used to it now. Our shared DNA make us all vulnerable to the same enemies.

It is not idealism. It's science.

You have never talked to a human, have you?


A human is smart...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: What's the problem. It's not like Western Europe and the U.S. had the wealth to spend on vaccine development and purchases because of centuries of exploiting and manipulating much of the rest of the world.

BTW, I'm not saying we should put ourselves first or last in line, or anything else. But if we put ourselves first, lets at least not lie to ourselves about how our ability to do so came about.


I'm guessing a decent percentage of the people participating in that development were born overseas. They are choosing to perform that here
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: BigNumber12: montreal_medic: Canada seen waiting quietly in the corner for our dozens of orders of millions of doses to be delivered at more than a trickle....

That's the funny thing about investing in your own development and manufacturing, rather than relying on everyone else to provide things for you to buy.

Agree 100%. We need to get self sufficient again while maintaining our relationships


The federal government did invest in a couple of vaccine manufacturing projects in 2018. Clearly not enough given what happened in 2020, but there was an attempt.

https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/48​9​53/cutting-edge-advanced-vaccine-facil​ity-to-make-canada-centre-of-health-in​novation
https://thestarphoenix.com/news/local​-​news/vido-investment
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: We've known since at least mid-April that a mass worldwide vaccination program was going to be the only way out of this.  We've known that the logistics of it would rival the mobilization effort of WWII.  We sat on our hands for 8 months and now we don't understand why more shots aren't going into more arms.  I was always somewhat on the misanthrope scale, but this last year has moved me way further out on it.


I hear that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gimlet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the outrage and potential violence that would occur if manufacturers prioritized anyone but their host nation? It is a illogical ask because it could never happen.

That being said, I hope production continues to ramp up and we can vaccinate everyone who wants as soon as possible.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tman144: I'm all about giving to charity, but I pay my own bills first before I think about paying someone else's.


Is this a matter of paying your bills and then giving to charity? Being in Austin ATM, I'd call it closer to barging into the grocery store and buying all the bottled water, during a water system failure, because you are an investor and you deserve it.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indylaw: I sympathize with people in poor countries but I'm not foregoing my opportunity to get vaccinated because you live in a country without the infrastructure to get you an mRNA vaccine, and no amount of white guilt is going to change that. We're not hoarding the vaccine. We paid for them, and we are trying to get ourselves vaccinated as quickly as we can.


Agreed. Bluntly, our leaders were elected to represent our interests first and foremost, just as other countries leaders do (at least in functional democracies.) Once Canadians are vaccinated, I have no doubt whatsoever that we'll immediately help out countries who need assistance.

Hopefully by then, we'll have some ideas on how to get the vaccines to countries that can't provide the required refrigeration.

/   Teacher in a poor area of Canada. We're waiting too.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: BigGrnEggGriller: Maybe stop eating freaky deaky animals raw and we'll talk

"What are prejudices based on an unawareness of culturally relative values and the effects of climate change and global development on those seeking to feed their families?" I'll take socio-political myopias for $600 ghost of Alex.

/that was a freaky deaky choice of bait


I agree with you, but....if your people have cultural customs that set off global pandemics perhaps it's time to educate the populace in how to participate in those customs a bit more safely
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Wanderlusting: Get farking fisted.

Lemme know when those poor people who want the fruits of our investments start reimbursing me for the five figures in taxes I paid last year.

They do it indirectly by assembling your iPhone or your Nike shoes for $0.10 per day.


They get paid a fair wage for their locality. If they want to be paid more, they are free to lobby their government to provide better benefits or enact minimum wage laws. The consequence may be that those businesses move elsewhere - the same as auto production, commodity steel production, and call centers have done in the 20th century.

In either case, they still aren't paying for the taxes that funded the research and manufacture of the same vaccines they are now demanding we share at the expense of ourselves.

Get farking fisted.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're starving and the countries with food are eating before sending us anything!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tman144:

No one is saying don't vaccinate poor countries. I'm just saying, it's natural and expected that countries with the vaccine are going to use it on themselves before giving it to someone else. Like, I'm in a building that catches fire, I'm going to prioritize saving my wife and kid first before saving someone else. I don't think that is "wildly unfair."

Funny how all the responses just glossed right over this.

This is how it is. I'm going to save my family before I try to save yours. That's common sense and only the most ignorant would try to dispute it.

Oh, wait, it's Fark ...
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: la_mariee_mise_a_nu: BigGrnEggGriller: Maybe stop eating freaky deaky animals raw and we'll talk

"What are prejudices based on an unawareness of culturally relative values and the effects of climate change and global development on those seeking to feed their families?" I'll take socio-political myopias for $600 ghost of Alex.

/that was a freaky deaky choice of bait

I agree with you, but....if your people have cultural customs that set off global pandemics perhaps it's time to educate the populace in how to participate in those customs a bit more safely


That should happen, yes. And we should consider not buying products that cause widescale deforestation. That's more of a hemorrhagic virus issue, I know, but we had a close call with that not long ago. Personally I cannot wait to see what vintage, artisanal viruses the meting permafrost has in store for us ... probably with an animal vector too.
 
indylaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: indylaw: "I'm not foregoing my opportunity to get vaccinated because you live in a country without the infrastructure to get you an mRNA vaccine"

FTA: "130 countries have not received a single dose of vaccine."

So, there's a problem in your argument. Do you definitely know all 130 countries in question lack that infrastructure or are you just assuming they could not possibly have the means because they aren't in the G20?


There was some big piece the other day on NPR about how the G20 is bad because they are "hoarding" the vaccine and not sharing it with subsaharan Africa, just like we didn't give them free AZT to combat AIDS.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zgrizz: I'm going to save my family before I try to save yours.


That's at least an honest statement, without suspect argumentation supporting it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We sent them vaccines, but ... let's just say a shiny monolith was not the type of attention-getter we thought it would be.
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 2fardownthread: mongbiohazard: It's a problem in our globally interconnected world.

If only wealthy nations get vaccinated, then COVID still has a huge population in which to circulate unchecked, and will eventually mutate to infect vaccinated people. then we're almost back to square 1. Or at least, we're in a never-ending battle against that one particular virus.

In fact, I worry about that happening here in the US itself, if 1/3 of us refuse to be vaccinated. That's like a population of 110 million, which is in constant contact with everyone else. At that point, it's probably only a matter of time before a variant develops which ignores our current vaccines. We'll have created the conditions to make that happen.

We live in a lifeboat, people. A huge benefit of space exploration, one hopes, will be that we come to appreciate our big blue marble and the fact that our fates are all connected. US and THEM will become meaningless someday, so we might as well start getting used to it now. Our shared DNA make us all vulnerable to the same enemies.

It is not idealism. It's science.

You have never talked to a human, have you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamesfan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Imagine if the US could have controlled the spread of the virus instead of the shiat show that happened.
 
