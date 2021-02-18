 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   Animal cruelty officers in Houston are responding to reports of pets left outside in the cold, though in fairness it may be warmer outside than inside   (click2houston.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Pet, Dog, Animal Cruelty Unit, particular call, Harris County Precinct, Houston, pet owner facing charges, exigent circumstances  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 1:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pets can keep you warm. My right leg is about to burst into flame right now thanks to kitty kat.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get that at all.

That said, some breeds will refuse to come in in this kind of weather.  Huskies and Malamutes, in particular, love this shiat.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water bowel froze over?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad weather?  Better abandon my pet!
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I don't get that at all.

That said, some breeds will refuse to come in in this kind of weather.  Huskies and Malamutes, in particular, love this shiat.


Honestly I'd say if you have a husky or malamute in Texas, you should be charged with animal cruelty the other 51 weeks a year...
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These people never heard of a doghouse. They even have heated ones, so move it on over, Rover.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And here my wife and I are with our backup generator specifically purchased to power our various reptiles heat lamps in case of emergency.

I don't get people who get pets that don't really want to care for them. I go insane with worry if the Tegu misses his poop schedule.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I don't get that at all.

That said, some breeds will refuse to come in in this kind of weather.  Huskies and Malamutes, in particular, love this shiat.


When I lived in MI, my husky/wolf mix loved to be outside in the winter.  But even he did the 30 second go outside to do business and then run back inside thing every few winters.  We're responsible for dogs requiring our assistance to survive, so we owe it to them to treat them as family.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I lived in NY during most weather forecasts, if it was going to be too cold, they always reminded people to "bring in your pets"

I never understood why anyone would leave their cats and dogs outside like that. It's just cruel.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My little tuxedo girl is a mobile blast furnace with whiskers:

Fark user imageView Full Size

When she sprawls out on my chest things get real toasty real fast.

My other two don't seem to radiate heat nearly to the same extent. But they're still very cozy.
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Esroc: And here my wife and I are with our backup generator specifically purchased to power our various reptiles heat lamps in case of emergency.

I don't get people who get pets that don't really want to care for them. I go insane with worry if the Tegu misses his poop schedule.


Congrats... you're more prepared than a whole state full of disaster and prepper larpers.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: My little tuxedo girl is a mobile blast furnace with whiskers:

[Fark user image image 425x311]
When she sprawls out on my chest things get real toasty real fast.

My other two don't seem to radiate heat nearly to the same extent. But they're still very cozy.


There was a tuxedo stray in Baltimore that came in one day during a snow storm.   Ate and took a nap, but didn't want to hang out after that.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My adopted stray dog was laying in it's water dish a few weeks ago when the temperature was 34 F and the wind was blowing 10mph. She has fairly short hair but will jump in the pond and swim after the ducks regardless of the temperature. 

It's been down in the single digits here with wind chill dipping just below 0F but I've checked on her very often and her paws are fine, she isn't cold and has a nice warm insulated dog house to go into when she wants. She prefers to sit out on the snow and think about chasing the cats as they walk by. I give her some inside room temp water several times a day but she ignores it and prefers to munch on snow. She is very happy in the cold and has been running and diving/rolling around in snow drifts just about every time I go outside or look at her. Then she takes a nap in her house and gets out and plays some more.

Some dog breeds don't like cold, some can hunker down at -30f outside and it won't bother them at all.

The folks who think dogs being outside in the cold is cruel just don't know anything about dogs. I doubt my Vet brought his Husky in the house. It's probably been outside playing in the snow the entire time. Pet owners should know their critters well enough that they know which ones need to come in and which ones are fine.
 
Gramma
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Peter Weyland: I don't get that at all.

That said, some breeds will refuse to come in in this kind of weather.  Huskies and Malamutes, in particular, love this shiat.

Honestly I'd say if you have a husky or malamute in Texas, you should be charged with animal cruelty the other 51 weeks a year...


Had a coworker that had a beautiful mal in Houston.  It lived to the ripe old age of 2.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh, depends on the breed. Plenty of outdoor cats out here all day long. See plenty of farmers with their horses outside all day in -20c weather. Heated water dishes are a pretty common pet item up here. If your pet is used to warm weather and has not been able to build up a winter coat, I can see it being an issue.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Esroc: I go insane with worry if the Tegu misses his poop schedule.


Annnnd...Farkied.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Our border collie has been loving the snow and cold weather. She's the only one of our three that can really tolerate it when it's this cold.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Pets can keep you warm. My right leg is about to burst into flame right now thanks to kitty kat.


My left leg is about to do the same, thanks to my dog, if you know what I mean.  And I think you do.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In Indy, our GSD/Husky mix would go ape at the first real snow of the season. After that, she was like, "F this. I'm not getting my paws wet." Same for this cold snap in Houston.
Our MinPin mix in Indy, however.... This is where she lived all winter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least have the decency of keeping it inside so the poor animal can feast on your frozen remains when you die from the cold.
 
rippan taro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: heated


Heated *how* exactly?
 
iseetheghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When we had a rare 1ft of wet snow in 1993 our power was out for 4 days. We put blankets up over our bedroom door and windows put 2 dogs and 2 cats in the bed along with our 3 year old daughter. If any of our neighbors had left their pets out we would have welcomed them inside. The only problems we had were boredom and the arguments over who got the shepherd mix and who got the wiener dog on their side of the bed at night.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.