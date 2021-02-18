 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   You know things are bad when an entire continent gets unfriended on FaceBook
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not true.  People can always directly to the site and get the news. They can pay for it there or allow ads there.  What will happen is the revenue will drop because the news site is not getting the hits.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Facebook's actions to unfriend Australia today, cutting off essential information services on health and emergency services, were as arrogant as they were disappointing. I am in regular contact with the leaders of other nations on these issues.
These actions will only confirm the concerns that an increasing number of countries are expressing about the behaviour of BigTech companies who think they are bigger than governments and that the rules should not apply to them. They may be changing the world, but that doesn't mean they run it.
We will not be intimidated by BigTech seeking to pressure our Parliament as it votes on our important News Media Bargaining Code. Just as we weren't intimidated when Amazon threatened to leave the country and when Australia drew other nations together to combat the publishing of terrorist content on social media platforms.
I encourage Facebook to constructively work with the Australian Government, as Google recently demonstrated in good faith.

Seems like precisely the sort of dick powermove Zuk would make, imho. From his data models, we should be used to being treated like 'the product' by now, eh? (you know he thinks it)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark Zark.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This has nothing to do with that.  Aus wants FB and Google to pay media companies whenever a story gets linked through them, because of "the copyrights" FB said "Okay, won't do that".  Aus is now apopoleptic FB is obeying the law, because it wanted the cash from FB, not compliance.  It would be like if your town said gas-powered cars had to pay a surtax, and the big shipping company went electric - and the town accused the company of putting drivers in danger with silent lorries.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fake news still okay, right?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

But it's OK when he does it to people whose political beliefs you don't care for, right?
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd have some sympathy for FB if they actually linked directly to anything that people posted but they do not - every link posted to FB gets updated to a FB link and then redirected back to where ever - which a) allows them to do who knows what analytics on it and predict what kind of links you will click in the future, and b) strip off any kind of previous affiliation link where someone might have been getting credit for directing the traffic.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Since Pluto got downgraded from planet to asteroid, shouldnt Australia be downgraded from continent to island?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People shouldn't be getting news from Facebook anyhow. There's no reason to use it at all, really.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm with Facebook on this one. Facebook doesn't post news; its users post links to news. And most of those links originate from news orgs in the first place, who do to because those clicks make them money. This is just the big publishers looking to double-dip, and Facebook has called their bluff.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Most of the factual statements you've made are true, but put together, they make Facebook look arrogant and vindictive.  It reminds me of when Lyft or Uber pulled out of Austin after Austin required drivers receive background checks.

"Look at me, I'm complying with the law by taking something away from your citizens in retaliation for your attempt to make society a better place!"

The specific term for this is "Malicious Compliance" (there's even a subreddit for it!)

Society would prefer Facebook not block this content, pay the publishers, and if they don't like it, negotiate to convince society that a better solution exists.

Facebook, on the other hand, would prefer eking out a dollar more per year to listening to society and reading the farking room, because it's run by a robot.
 
orbister
But they are not getting the hits now because people read the content on Facebook. That's the point. See Shetland Times vs Shetland News.
 
kasmel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't understand why they're upset...Facebook is literally following the rules.

This is an entirely logical conclusion.

Looks an awful lot like being disappointed with the consequences of your actions.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ahhh please don't make me chose between Zuckerberg and Murdoch.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So he wants to force facebook to carry the news and force them to pay for it too.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well maybe the world should just block FB altogether.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's basically a news aggregator like Fark. Giving you a link to the actual news article. Is Fark getting banned there next?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Facebook is so crowded that nobody goes there anymore
 
palelizard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"This is an assault on a sovereign nation," Health Minister Greg Hunt told Parliament. "It is an assault on people's freedom and, in particular, it's an utter abuse of big technologies' market power and control over technology."

Huh. It's almost like something like that should be treated as a utility rather than managed by a private corporation. If Facebook is that essential to Australia's well-being, maybe don't give the keys to Zuckerberg. Go make your own AussieBook, with blackjack, and hookers.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Facebook is evil, a gift from the devil.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The preference is that they do the right thing willingly, the condemnation is because they consistently choose not to.

But hey, it's technically legal, and everything technically legal is morally right, no matter WHAT society says!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Plus they gave a shiat definition of what qualified as "news" so FB simply did the most obvious solution: create the largest blanket filter they could and refine from there

Now, we will wait for why people need to get gov news from a FB site instead of going to the actual webpage
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Third Way thinking that there's no such a thing as a monopoly is just balls. Of course Google and Facebook are monopolies. Quit pretending that they're not.  A little 19th century fervor, lads. Some trust busting, eh? Good for what ails ya. The world didn't end when Standard Oil went to pieces.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It would be a good thing for Australia, or any country, if Bookface would block everything. Dumbass filtered-through-morons news is a start.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh no! Where will Aussies get their fake news fix now??

/Unfriend Canada next Facebook
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

There may well be organisations that can and even should do something about the shoddy state of society. You know , for tyhe children or whatever, However... Im not yet convinced that I want Facebook to take the lead and place itself in this role.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kasmel: I don't understand why they're upset...Facebook is literally following the rules.


They're upset that their blatant protectionist cash grab isn't working, that Facebook isn't awed and cowed by their dazzling sovereign authority.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Good, I was wondering when somebody would be around to whiteknight Nazis in a thread that had absolutely nothing to do with them.
 
BenJammin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Australia:  FB We are going to make you pay for carrying content originating in our country.
FB:  OK... buh-bye
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

That is fine, you believe that, Facebook believes that, plenty of totally reasonable people believe that.

The preference of society is that you, believing that, try to convince society to change our minds, and if you succeed, then society, through its leadership, would then repeal or replace this law with one that you convinced us was better.

In the meantime, we don't agree, and the law is there, so maybe they should do the right thing until they succeed at convincing us that what THEY want to do is the right thing.
 
turboke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Facebook's actions to unfriend Australia today, cutting off essential information services on health and emergency services, were as arrogant as they were disappointing. I am in regular contact with the leaders of other nations on these issues.

"We can cut budgets by using this private company's platform for our essential communication."

Whatever your feelings towards Facebook in general and this situation in general, that's a stupid decision right there.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark should do some outreach to Australia. "FB is for assholes. FARK is for Ausholes."

There would be a lot more Aussies here, which will be, if I'm using the term correctly, "bonzer".
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The law isn't there yet. They're demonstrating the results of passing that law, though.

First law all elected officials should be aware of is the Law of Unintended Consequences.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: phalamir: This has nothing to do with that. Aus wants FB and Google to pay media companies whenever a story gets linked through them, because of "the copyrights" FB said "Okay, won't do that". Aus is now apopoleptic FB is obeying the law, because it wanted the cash from FB, not compliance. It would be like if your town said gas-powered cars had to pay a surtax, and the big shipping company went electric - and the town accused the company of putting drivers in danger with silent lorries.

Most of the factual statements you've made are true, but put together, they make Facebook look arrogant and vindictive.  It reminds me of when Lyft or Uber pulled out of Austin after Austin required drivers receive background checks.

"Look at me, I'm complying with the law by taking something away from your citizens in retaliation for your attempt to make society a better place!"

The specific term for this is "Malicious Compliance" (there's even a subreddit for it!)

Society would prefer Facebook not block this content, pay the publishers, and if they don't like it, negotiate to convince society that a better solution exists.

Facebook, on the other hand, would prefer eking out a dollar more per year to listening to society and reading the farking room, because it's run by a robot.


So?  You aren't required to show perfect altruism when complying with a law, just comply.  The tofal meltdown of the government shows it could care less about FB being a good neighbor.  This is an attempt at a government-mandated wealth transfer between FB and Aussie media.  If AU just said "FB has to pay the Koalafarker Times $4B cuz reasons" that's at least honest.  But this kabuki shiat where compliance with a law is described like a terrorist attack is bullshiat.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FFS, get over yourself.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Got to pay your dues if you wanna serve the 'roos and you know it dont come cheaply
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it was China, their response would have been. Yes Master thank you Master.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
about the normal intelligence i'd expect of a politician.

Aus wants to make facebook pay when a USER shares a news link with another user though the facebook tool.
And facbook simply said, hey facbook in Aus is just not about sharing news anymore, cause Aus wants ot change money to the company to let you share the news with each other.So simple solution for facebook is, share whatever in facebook, just not LINKS to news. instead you'll have to write a personal and original summary of the news article yourself if you wish to tell your friends about it.Personally i think FB missed the chance here, in Aus they can just include that to share a link to news in facebook is a direct end user paid fee.Oh you wanna include a link to that? Then pay the cost you invented.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You're putting forth a compelling case for why Facebook is legally in the clear, and I don't think anyone has claimed otherwise, at any point.

What you aren't doing is putting forth a case for why this action by Facebook is the option best for society.

It looks like it isn't, and so society is going to judge them for it, and Facebook complaining about that is not the same as convincing us.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

As long as it doesn't link off-site.

Must be as cold in hell as it is in Texas, because I agree with FB on this. Australia is better off without them, though.

/could this bill affect Fark?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

No, it's just a classic fight between content providers and those who carry it for broadcasts. Just in its new form.

Facebook is getting hits to those content providers, making them wildly more accessible by putting it right in front of people via their feed.

The argument is that the content itself is so valuable that facebook's need for it would require them to have to pay for it.

I'm not taking sides, not really. But to me it looks as though facebook's point is more valid than folks are giving it credit for.

/Wonders how much Fark pays those content providers on the left side of its page
 
beakerxf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Facebook has pulled some fraudulent shiat on news outlets. They inflated their video numbers to get news agencies to add video platforms that were expensive flops. They will suppress outlets like Mother Jones but amplify Daily Wire for "balance". All of this by claiming the news agencies need Facebook more than Facebook needs the news.

It's good that a government recognizes they need legitimate news outlets to survive more than they need whatever dark money backed disinfo blog willing to pay FB advert fees.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe Oz will build its own government sanctioned facebook by the people of the people and for the people. Like Russia would in similar circumstances
 
Avery614
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems relevant...

Behind the Bastards - Part One: Mark Zuckerberg Should Be On Trial For Crimes Against Humanity
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder what Facebook's mission statement is?
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Almost as if it's not Facebooks job to do what's best for society. If only there some sort of body that could govern that. Oh well.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

That's fine, I'm just pointing out that the condemnation is because they could have chosen *not* to restrict this content while negotiating, but they chose the option better for them and worse for society.  They're being appropriately judged for that.

They realize that, ultimately, any company exists in a society solely because the society continues to allow it.  And that's why they're running PR about how unfair the law is: to supplement the goodwill lost by not just complying in good faith while trying to get the law changed.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How much is Fark paying for all the Twitter links?
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Now just convince society to believe that thing you believe, and the societal condemnation of Facebook will stop.
 
Avery614
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Narrator: Facebook is never the option that is best for society.
 
