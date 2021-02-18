 Skip to content
(DW)   'Generation Z' protesters to take on the military. This should end well   (dw.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Generation Z Takes On The Military sounds like a Trumpy zombie / action flick.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stewie griffin and colin farrell
Youtube koR6Ob8gTco
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm interested in seeing if TikTok dances can stop bullets.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's easy for protesters to take over the government, when the military doesn't even show up to guard it.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It'll be interesting to see how many Farkers didn't even glance at TFA or much of the thread and will assume that this is about American Gen Z-ers vs. military recruiters or something.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fireproof: It'll be interesting to see how many Farkers didn't even glance at TFA or much of the thread

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet someone gets shot in the arm
 
