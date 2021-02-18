 Skip to content
(CNN)   Us Rep Mark Veasey (D-TX) : Power company execs have told me "that we were minutes away from the entire grid crashing," on Monday. Millions of Texans currently burning furniture for warmth: Wait, the grid DIDN'T crash?   (cnn.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not the entire grid.  Just 90% of it.

I wonder if the governor has power at his house.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a quote for a 20 kW generator install yesterday in the mid-high four figures.  Starting to think this would be a good investment because there is no way lessons will be learned from this.  A generator does nothing for the water supply, however.  Moving out of Texas is the only acceptable answer, but can't do that yet.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Got a quote for a 20 kW generator install yesterday in the mid-high four figures.  Starting to think this would be a good investment because there is no way lessons will be learned from this.  A generator does nothing for the water supply, however.  Moving out of Texas is the only acceptable answer, but can't do that yet.


My nutball uncle keeps 350 gallons or so of clean water at any given time where he lives in California. It isn't that hard really. It operates like a water tower with the ability to treat and filter. He keeps it topped off with tap water when it's plentiful and has a reclamation system setup with his AC for when it isn't.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Got a quote for a 20 kW generator install yesterday in the mid-high four figures.  Starting to think this would be a good investment because there is no way lessons will be learned from this.  A generator does nothing for the water supply, however.  Moving out of Texas is the only acceptable answer, but can't do that yet.


Drill a well....use an electric pump, buy the Genny from your favorite Military surplus website, you can usually snag a 30kw trailers mounter one for about $1,000  keep a 55 gal drum of Diesel in your garage
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about burning furniture, but I saw accounts of families ripping down their wooden privacy fences and using them as firewood. Which is not healthy if they were pressure treated lumber.
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I don't know about burning furniture, but I saw accounts of families ripping down their wooden privacy fences and using them as firewood. Which is not healthy if they were pressure treated lumber.


Oh, that was pressure treated alright. It wouldn't last three years outdoors if it's not.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sen. Cruz feels warm in Cancun right now. Why doesn't everyone just go to Cancun until this blows over? Sheesh.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Not the entire grid.  Just 90% of it.

I wonder if the governor has power at his house.


I'm sure it was the 90% of the grid that was renewable energy and not a failure of infrastructure standards. Tucker told me last night so it must be true.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I don't know about burning furniture, but I saw accounts of families ripping down their wooden privacy fences and using them as firewood. Which is not healthy if they were pressure treated lumber.


People were going to Lowes to buy construction lumber so they could burn it.  Same problem.
 
JoePip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an unusual fact about power generation. Demand must NEVER exceed supply. As soon as it does and the generators start to slow down they will go into emergency shutdown. When that happens you get cascade failure of the entire grid.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.


Also a Texan. My coworkers have already begun blaming wind farms.

/yes, they are idiots....
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.


If you keep Abbot in you get what you deserve.  I mean as the collective... sorry for you folks who actually didn't and vote for Abbot the preacher man.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.


Nope, the lesson wasn't learned in 1989 or 2011, or the 4 other smaller incidents in recent memory, why would it be this time? I mean fixing shiat costs real money, cheaper to buy off politicians, at the state level they're super cheap to bribe, probably less than the cost of winterizing one plant.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: BizarreMan: Not the entire grid.  Just 90% of it.

I wonder if the governor has power at his house.

I'm sure it was the 90% of the grid that was renewable energy and not a failure of infrastructure standards. Tucker told me last night so it must be true.


I asked a guy yesterday how the state generates 40-60% of its power from renewable when less than 20% of our production capacity is renewable.

Still waiting for an answer on that one.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another avoidable outcome had they just listened to scientists.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always Us Rep versus Them Rep, isn't it?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: BizarreMan: Not the entire grid.  Just 90% of it.

I wonder if the governor has power at his house.

I'm sure it was the 90% of the grid that was renewable energy and not a failure of infrastructure standards. Tucker told me last night so it must be true.


That's such a weird talking point since wind was actually at 105% of predicted output, it was natural gas powered plants that were at a 22GW deficit, with coal and nuclear each contributing a few GW of shortfall due to down plants.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Peter von Nostrand: Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.

Nope, the lesson wasn't learned in 1989 or 2011, or the 4 other smaller incidents in recent memory, why would it be this time? I mean fixing shiat costs real money, cheaper to buy off politicians, at the state level they're super cheap to bribe, probably less than the cost of winterizing one plant.


It was only 2 maybe 3 years ago the grid was on the verge of failure during the summer. As I recall it was the liberals fault then because of opposition to fracking. Or something. Maybe it was because it was socialism Tuesday. The point was, liberals.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the expected and predictable result of rightwing "governance".
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: It's always Us Rep versus Them Rep, isn't it?


When one said side says he we should do this and the other side says fark you. When the inevitable failure happens and the fark you side goes on vacation after flooding the airwaves with misinformation, then yes it is.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, my grid wasn't.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby, the grid didn't completely crash. That's a far different nightmare, and one that causes far more trouble.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Subtonic: BizarreMan: Not the entire grid.  Just 90% of it.

I wonder if the governor has power at his house.

I'm sure it was the 90% of the grid that was renewable energy and not a failure of infrastructure standards. Tucker told me last night so it must be true.

That's such a weird talking point since wind was actually at 105% of predicted output, it was natural gas powered plants that were at a 22GW deficit, with coal and nuclear each contributing a few GW of shortfall due to down plants.


Facts are for liberals. REAL men just know what's true in their gut (and because Mark Levin told them what to think).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He believed a power company executive in Texas?

Goddamn just how much stupid is in that state anyway?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're referring to physical damage to the power plants. That would take them out for months, not days.

Amarillo and El Paso are doing fine because they're not on the isolated Texas grid. If they have a local problem they can buy power from somewhere else. Might be worth looking into later on.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: This is the expected and predictable result of rightwing "governance".


I know that it is required around here to hate on republicans (and usually for good reason).
But whats the excuse for California and their annual rolling blackouts?
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Texans are supposed to be tough. A little snow and cold weather brings the state to it's knees.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Got a quote for a 20 kW generator install yesterday in the mid-high four figures.  Starting to think this would be a good investment because there is no way lessons will be learned from this.  A generator does nothing for the water supply, however.  Moving out of Texas is the only acceptable answer, but can't do that yet.


My dad's best friend in Arkansas got one that runs on Natural Gas. It automatically comes on for certain temps and if the power is off more than 15 minutes. Cost him 6000? I think. Apparently they have a lot of outtages there and he got sick of it. Third World Country.

Everyone really needs to take Stacy Abrams to heart and register more voters. While some GOP may get off crazy train, too many new ones hop on. We need to actively make a dent.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Peter von Nostrand: Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.

Also a Texan. My coworkers have already begun blaming wind farms.

/yes, they are idiots....


No they right the wind farms blew all the hot air away and sucked in canadian air down to the south
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the lights in the skyscrapers stayed on, that's the important thing.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah if the whole grid collapsed you'd have a horrific result.  I can't think how long it would take to bring the whole thing back online.  All the production plants would go offline having no where to send the power.  Looking at how the Tx grid is set up they can't bring in enough external power to help so they couldn't send the power from these plants elsewhere to keep them running.  You would have over and under current trips everywhere.

They'd be dead in the water for a few days I'd bet.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Man, they are really stigginit. As a liberal, I can't remember ever feeling so stugginto as now.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A blackout\brownout is controlled. You can quickly spin stuff back up as new supplies come online.

The grid crashing is not. EVERYTHING is now knocked out, lots of stuff flat out breaks or worse when it crashes, and you need to restart stuff in a very controlled order which takes a ton of time.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not "frostbite", it's "freedombite".
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah if the whole grid collapsed you'd have a horrific result.  I can't think how long it would take to bring the whole thing back online.  All the production plants would go offline having no where to send the power.  Looking at how the Tx grid is set up they can't bring in enough external power to help so they couldn't send the power from these plants elsewhere to keep them running.  You would have over and under current trips everywhere.

They'd be dead in the water for a few days I'd bet.


Fortunately that won't happen, because no water.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Subtonic: BizarreMan: Not the entire grid.  Just 90% of it.

I wonder if the governor has power at his house.

I'm sure it was the 90% of the grid that was renewable energy and not a failure of infrastructure standards. Tucker told me last night so it must be true.

I asked a guy yesterday how the state generates 40-60% of its power from renewable when less than 20% of our production capacity is renewable.

Still waiting for an answer on that one.


"Librawls! Ay Oh Cee!'
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: I know that it is required around here to hate on republicans (and usually for good reason).
But whats the excuse for California and their annual rolling blackouts?


California doesn't have annual rolling blackouts.  The ones last year were the first in almost 20 years.

With Texas, some of the blame is because they didn't want to spend money on resilience against rare events, but some of it is more structural, in that they designed a grid that can't get power from elsewhere if they can't supply enough themselves.

With California, the structural issue is that, over decades, they allowed urbanization up against the forest interface, and (like pretty much everyone) built above-ground power lines.  In combination with climate change, this now means that they have to lower the risk that a downed power line will cause a forest fire through rolling blackouts.  It's not because the grid itself is mismanaged per se, it's the fact that the grid exists at all near dry forested regions.

To me, Texas made the more obvious error, insofar that they intentionally designed a grid that wasn't resilient to weather, despite having past examples of weather-induced failures.  With California, they would have had to stop population migration itself (and then get accused of being socialist or communist or whatever anyway), decades before climate change was understood to be the threat it now is.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: No subby, the grid didn't completely crash. That's a far different nightmare, and one that causes far more trouble.


That's debatable.  What I understand is when they say "crash" here they mean a total shutdown with equipment destruction that would mean ALL power was out for everyone for around a month.

So there are crashes and there are CRASHES.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Got a quote for a 20 kW generator install yesterday in the mid-high four figures.  Starting to think this would be a good investment because there is no way lessons will be learned from this.  A generator does nothing for the water supply, however.  Moving out of Texas is the only acceptable answer, but can't do that yet.


Just get a wood stove and a portable.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember folks, if you have a generator do not hook it up to your home with a male to male plug unless you have disconnected your house from the grid. Do not attempt to electrocute the electric co. workers as it may have a negative impact on your home's power getting restored.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not to rub it in...but having a basic setup of emergency supplies is always a good idea. And that should include water purification tablets, which will kill pretty much anything.

Pack a backpacking stove with some isobutane canisters and you would at least have a stove to cook a few meals.

Have canned soup and other single pot meals.

It's really not hard, but it requires forethought and the belief in true self sufficiency in an emergency.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: With Texas, some of the blame is because they didn't want to spend money on resilience against rare events, but some of it is more structural, in that they designed a grid that can't get power from elsewhere if they can't supply enough themselves.
...
To me, Texas made the more obvious error, insofar that they intentionally designed a grid that wasn't resilient to weather, despite having past examples of weather-induced failures. With California, they would have had to stop population migration itself (and then get accused of being socialist or communist or whatever anyway), decades before climate change was understood to be the threat it now is.


I think the basics of the WHY they did not spend the money and they removed the interconnects are extremely important.  It was done because the party in power were influenced by their biggest donors.  They followed the interests of their donors, i.e. "if I have to spend money winterizing and following federal rules I don't get as much in my wad of cash" instead of thinking about their constituents and saying "here is a risk that seems remote today when it is 95% in Austin but we know if it happens it will cause massive problems so we better address it."
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: robodog: Peter von Nostrand: Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.

Nope, the lesson wasn't learned in 1989 or 2011, or the 4 other smaller incidents in recent memory, why would it be this time? I mean fixing shiat costs real money, cheaper to buy off politicians, at the state level they're super cheap to bribe, probably less than the cost of winterizing one plant.

It was only 2 maybe 3 years ago the grid was on the verge of failure during the summer. As I recall it was the liberals fault then because of opposition to fracking. Or something. Maybe it was because it was socialism Tuesday. The point was, liberals.


It's amazing that the R's get away with those lies when Texans know full well that the D's have not made any state level decisions for a long time.
Farking over the education system really pays off for them. Brutal.
Texas is officially a third world country now, and can only thank itself.
Real question here.
Are there more fundamentalists in Texas or Yemen or Somalia
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Woodfin said the company's annual spot checks to ensure generators are following best practice winterization plans were done virtually this year due to the pandemic."
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: A blackout\brownout is controlled. You can quickly spin stuff back up as new supplies come online.

The grid crashing is not. EVERYTHING is now knocked out, lots of stuff flat out breaks or worse when it crashes, and you need to restart stuff in a very controlled order which takes a ton of time.


Not just a restart....a black restart (no external power) which is really, really tricky.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Remember folks, if you have a generator do not hook it up to your home with a male to male plug unless you have disconnected your house from the grid. Do not attempt to electrocute the electric co. workers as it may have a negative impact on your home's power getting restored.

[Fark user image image 219x218]


Yup....big switch, usually at the top that says MAIN
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Don't worry, as Texan, I can assure you no lessons will be learned other than its all the liberals fault.


God, could you imagine having to live under regulations like liberals do?

That would be the worst.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
YouPeopleAreCrazy:  But whats the excuse for California and their annual rolling blackouts?

1.  PV solar has practical limits on efficiency.  Costs of PV cells are dropping, but unless someone reinvents physics, PV cells will only get you about 1/3 efficiency.
2.  Wind is unpredictable (except for the Santa Ana winds, but we can only predict those generally, and turbines don't do well with 100 MPH winds).
3.  Build more nukes?  That leaves you with fuel disposal issues, and everyone is a NIMBY when it comes to that.
4.  Burn more oil and coal?  Short-term comfort at the cost of long-term problems for future generations.

Texas could do the first 3, as well as winterizing their existing gear.  What's their excuse, other than no want to pay for it?  They could join the national grids, but insist on MAH FREEDUMS!!!, so that won't happen.

The only reason companies considered moving to TX were the tax breaks, but now I suspect Tesla and others will demand that TX either prioritize those companies in another emergency (and there WILL be one, given TX has ignored previous emergencies), or they'll demand feeder lines to the national grids so that they're not 100% dependent on the TX grid.  If TX is building a 500 mile feeder line, nearby cities will ask to tap into it (so that they're not 100% dependent on the TX grid), and eventually TX will be fully integrated into the national grid.

Put ego and pride aside and just do it already.
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Corn_Fed: This is the expected and predictable result of rightwing "governance".

I know that it is required around here to hate on republicans (and usually for good reason).
But whats the excuse for California and their annual rolling blackouts?


Do you want actual information on this?

Or are you just making a bullshiat point?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.