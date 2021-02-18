 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Pelican Rapids, MN has a new weapon in the battle against COVID: Tasers   (kstp.com) divider line
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, a new story out of Minnesota. Maybe this one isn't about how racist they... aw, man.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kristi Noem spent $5 million of SODAK's haul on tourism ads and most of the rest went to state agencies. I have no idea whether any made it to people or businesses. She was bragging about SODAK's financial position in her state of the union, conveniently ignoring the multibillion dollar handout from Uncle Sam.

Not sure why I thought a red state would use it to help people.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Small towns misappropriating people's money? This is unprecedented.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Small towns misappropriating people's money? This is unprecedented.


I'm surprised it was only about 1% of the funds that got spent on "make protestors cry" equipment.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Their actions may be awful but their town's name is wonderful.

It sounds like something straight out of Spongebob.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Small towns misappropriating people's money? This is unprecedented.


Having lived in a small town stories about "big city corruption" are projection.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People who think the police are your friends, or that they exist to protect and serve the innocent are so incredibly deluded.

Police are allowed to lie to con you into an admission of guilt. it is perfectly legal. And their union will protect them from abusive force, drug and child porn charges.

But hey, you elected Hardass Harris. Expect much much more of this.

Morons.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they are tasing anti-maskers and anti-vaxers, they will need body cams and a departmental YouTube account to post the tasings, in case P. Barnes tries to create joinder with any protesters.
 
Oil Barin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Makes sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Small towns misappropriating people's money? This is unprecedented.


Small towns?  Chicago used nearly $300 million in federal covid aid on the cops.  This is what happens when you hand out money with zero oversight.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Hey, a new story out of Minnesota. Maybe this one isn't about how racist they... aw, man.


If the story is about a city on the corridor between the Twins & Fargo it's very very likely
We refer to St. Cloud as "White Cloud" for a reason, you betcha.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: UltimaCS: Small towns misappropriating people's money? This is unprecedented.

I'm surprised it was only about 1% of the funds that got spent on "make protestors cry" equipment.


Tazers aren't expensive
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Their actions may be awful but their town's name is wonderful.

It sounds like something straight out of Spongebob.


Bullwinkle and Rocky, but I'm a generation or two ahead of you.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People who think the police are your friends, or that they exist to protect and serve the innocent are so incredibly deluded.

Police are allowed to lie to con you into an admission of guilt. it is perfectly legal. And their union will protect them from abusive force, drug and child porn charges.

But hey, you elected Hardass Harris. Expect much much more of this.

Morons.


Meanwhile, back in this universe . . .
 
