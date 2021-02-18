 Skip to content
 
(WESH Orlando)   Just how bad are things in Texas? People are waiting up to 4 hours to get food from Burger King   (wesh.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Burger King, hot meal, hungry Houstonians  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's good ol' American freedom right there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nintendo toys aren't that important.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the drive-thru lane at the local one in town, I'd say this isn't too far off from their normal service standard. And the entire company has apparently issued an official "Face Masks Must Be Worn as Chin Straps" mandate for all their front line employees.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Burger King? Oh hell, no. No one has time for that. Now, Taco Bell on the other hand....
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not Wendy's, but at least they haven't had to go to McDonald's yet.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"On Monday hundreds of thousands in Texas spent a bitterly cold day without power during the winter storm, finding an open spot for a hot meal seems like a dream come true."

I miss editors.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just keeping Nisha warm getting busy in the bathroom
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Burger King? Oh hell, no. No one has time for that. Now, Taco Bell on the other hand....


Difficulty: No flush toilets.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "On Monday hundreds of thousands in Texas spent a bitterly cold day without power during the winter storm, finding an open spot for a hot meal seems like a dream come true."

I miss editors.


Good because if you hit them than they'd be gone and alot of edits won't get done!! lol
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hadn't had Burger King in years. One day last February we were at the outlet mall and the smell hit us and my wife had to have some. That night I came down with a terrible virus and it was coming out both ends. Never been sicker. I was out for days. Might have been COVID, I don't know. But anyway, never again after that. A Whopper does not taste good coming back up.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "On Monday hundreds of thousands in Texas spent a bitterly cold day without power during the winter storm, finding an open spot for a hot meal seems like a dream come true."

I miss editors.


Comma == pause to draw deep breath, no?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Burger King? Oh hell, no. No one has time for that. Now, Taco Bell on the other hand....


The lines at taco bell go as fast as your colon.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They have Whattaburger and they go to Burger King?!  This is a level of Texas-dumb I'm failing to grasp.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel like this was a scene in Idiocracy?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only there were some way for windmills to work in the cold. Alas, it's impossible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does the Waffle house index apply to snowstorms, or just hurricanes?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Faster to fly to Cancun and get a burger.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
people are sitting in thier cars just for the heat, might as well go get a burger (and coffee)
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
... it's been like that in Michigan ever since the pandemic began.  Fast food lines everywhere are always out to the road.  So many doordashers and the like.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Texas is learning what it is like in Florida when Irma hit. Except they can't go outside and enjoy the weather or go to Disney World
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Arby's
Youtube 6vxQqdFOeoM
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Over the last year, my wife's mother went from politically apathetic to the crazy Trump/QAnon/Stolen Election camp, which caused us all some heartburn. Relatedly, she's started trying to convince my wife and her siblings that we should all move to Texas because houses there are cheap, the weather is warm, and the economy is good.

This last week has given us a way to shut down that conversation. There's definitely some janky infrastructure in parts of New England, but at least when we get seven inches of snow we just shrug, dig out our cars, stab our neighbors over parking spots, and go about our day.

/ Also there's water here and we just bought a house, stop asking
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: They have Whattaburger and they go to Burger King?!  This is a level of Texas-dumb I'm failing to grasp.


I assume the Whataburger was either closed or had an 8 hour wait.

When we had a bad icestorm one of the main commercial strips had restaurants open like nothing happened on one side and the other side didn't have power.
 
AnyName
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm in Georgetown, TX and my driveway is 90ft long and has a slight incline.  I barely got the trash can up to the street.  I'd guess that my 2 wheel drive 2008 Tacoma has zero chance of making it anywhere.

The street looks worse than my driveway so trash pickup is probably not coming.   Garbage should be OK till whenever they do.

/Street is pure ice
//Driveway is ice, topped with snow, topped with a crunchy layer of ice
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Burger King? Oh hell, no. No one has time for that. Now, Taco Bell on the other hand....


Yeah really.. one trip to Taco Bell and you can heat a house for a month on the gas alone.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
but is the waffle house closed?
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Houston is the bluest county in all of Texas. Just so you great, disgusting people know who you're ridiculing.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think the FEMA "Waffle House Index" is at it's maximum level of Farked
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Many restaurants are shutting down due to no power, and / or no water, and / or no food delivery. Same with gas stations. QT near me was down to a few odd roller-grill items, odd flavors of chips, and candy bars. They had regular unleaded yesterday morning, and no gas this morning. Neighbor's cat is looking pretty tasty - hope I have charcoal left. 

It was rather eerie driving around with no street lights, traffic lights, etc... One hooker had a Coleman lantern hanging on her street corner, offering to trade full service for a sandwich and a cup of coffee.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AnyName: I'm in Georgetown, TX and my driveway is 90ft long and has a slight incline.  I barely got the trash can up to the street.  I'd guess that my 2 wheel drive 2008 Tacoma has zero chance of making it anywhere.

The street looks worse than my driveway so trash pickup is probably not coming.   Garbage should be OK till whenever they do.

/Street is pure ice
//Driveway is ice, topped with snow, topped with a crunchy layer of ice


Yup. I've had an order that was supposed to come this past Monday. Each day listed as delayed. I'm at the bottom of a curvy hill and its icy. When it was fresh it wasn't so bad but now it's flattened down into a ramp. Hopefully the tire ruts melt today. A LOT of people move here from out of state and don't get how bad it is to drive on until they experience it for the first time. And we haven't had a bad one for the past 2 years. On the other hand, you can head out to a mall parking lot and practice donuts to your heart's content. The local cops do this some.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Many restaurants are shutting down due to no power, and / or no water, and / or no food delivery. Same with gas stations. QT near me was down to a few odd roller-grill items, odd flavors of chips, and candy bars. They had regular unleaded yesterday morning, and no gas this morning. Neighbor's cat is looking pretty tasty - hope I have charcoal left. 

It was rather eerie driving around with no street lights, traffic lights, etc... One hooker had a Coleman lantern hanging on her street corner, offering to trade full service for a sandwich and a cup of coffee.


A lantern?

One if by Man, two if by She?
 
argylez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AnyName: I'm in Georgetown, TX and my driveway is 90ft long and has a slight incline.  I barely got the trash can up to the street.  I'd guess that my 2 wheel drive 2008 Tacoma has zero chance of making it anywhere.

The street looks worse than my driveway so trash pickup is probably not coming.   Garbage should be OK till whenever they do.

/Street is pure ice
//Driveway is ice, topped with snow, topped with a crunchy layer of ice


Here in Pa, that's called Tuesday
 
