(Washington Post) Rare snow blankets the Middle East, who still handles it better than Texas (washingtonpost.com)
    Iran, Jordan, Turkey, Ottoman Empire, Lebanon, snow fall, Israel, Arabic language  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How rare are these snow blankets?  Asked moran with poor reading comprehension?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In Texas, we done ate our snow blankets. But our wonderful friends, the native americans, brought us some more blankets from a small pox ward.  But these are normal sized blankets.  Thank you, great red brothers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes, so rare that everyone in the photos is dressed for the weather
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did the middle east decide to distance itself from a perfectly stable national grid for the practical purpose of funding select energy companies?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went to the store this afternoon. No ice cream, frozen pizzas and frozen one pan meals. Plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Why yes, Texans are fat asses, why do you ask?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope everyone in the region was able to take a break from killing one another long enough to enjoy it.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suicide bombers will keep them warm
 
