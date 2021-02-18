 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   At least eight people injured after shots fired near Olney Transportation Center in Philadelphia. No word if victims retaliated by throwing batteries   (6abc.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, English-language films, Olney Transportation Center, Broad Street Line, Fern Rock Transportation Center, Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia police, immediate word, Boom  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 10:08 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is a true Philadelphian.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they laid of on booing the drunken Santa Claus, that's progress i suppose.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spark plugs hurt more
 
Avigdore
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What do you expect when your Police Commissioner is an Outlaw?

"This is happening far too often, this happened in broad daylight and we need everyone to come together to help us solve these cases," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

As a word to her, it's really hard to help solve the cases when there was no description of the shooter(s) provided.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Right up the street from my old high school. Take the Broad Street line north, come up and walk or take the bus down the block when the weather was bad.

Sad to see this happen.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Things are getting back to normal in 'Murica.

fark you, Republicans.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Onley a fleshwound.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Avigdore: What do you expect when your Police Commissioner is an Outlaw?

"This is happening far too often, this happened in broad daylight and we need everyone to come together to help us solve these cases," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

As a word to her, it's really hard to help solve the cases when there was no description of the shooter(s) provided.


San Francisco has a similar problem. Our DA is the son of two Weather Underground cop-killers / bank robbers serving life sentences, who was then raised by two other WU members. So, naturally, he campaigned on an anti-prosecution platform, and has been making good on his threats ever since.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Things are getting back to normal in 'Murica.

fark you, Republicans.


Ah yes, a textbook Trumper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Avigdore:
As a word to her, it's really hard to help solve the cases when there was no description of the shooter(s) provided.

they have the suspected shooter in custody and are asking the public if they saw a second shooter, they are seeking descriptions and information.  SEPTA police have the video for review.

we are putting up Chicago numbers this year.
 
eagles95
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Avigdore:
As a word to her, it's really hard to help solve the cases when there was no description of the shooter(s) provided.

they have the suspected shooter in custody and are asking the public if they saw a second shooter, they are seeking descriptions and information.  SEPTA police have the video for review.

we are putting up Chicago numbers this year.


SEPTA police are doing a better job than regular Philly police over the last 18 months.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: quo vadimus: Things are getting back to normal in 'Murica.

fark you, Republicans.

Ah yes, a textbook Trumper.

[Fark user image 441x293]


It looks like some random QAnonCovidiotProudBoyOathkeeper3%er jumped in and helped with the arrest.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: BigNumber12: quo vadimus: Things are getting back to normal in 'Murica.

fark you, Republicans.

Ah yes, a textbook Trumper.

[Fark user image 441x293]

It looks like some random QAnonCovidiotProudBoyOathkeeper3%er jumped in and helped with the arrest.


The caption seems to suggest that's a SEPTA cop. Must have been Casual Wednesday.
 
argylez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I went to undergrad at La Salle, which is basically Broad and Olney.  I used to take the orange line all of the time.  Sad day
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any word on if he shooter was dressed as Santa?

Maybe he's just getting his revenge
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.