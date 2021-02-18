 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   "Honey, what's for dinner?" "Sorry, I have a PTA meeting tonight. Why don't you just print out some chicken nuggets for the kids?"   (fox6now.com) divider line
17
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coined as the "meat of the future," the lab-created chicken meat is KFC's response to the growing interest of healthy lifestyles

hahahahahahahahhaha
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
contiki.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: [i.makeagif.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Drumstick. Foghorrrn Leghorrrn. Extrah Crispy.  Ahnd a biscuit."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
catster.comView Full Size
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [i.makeagif.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Imagine if he had to wait for 12 hours while the replicator printed the cup and tea
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That sounds expensive, I'll stick to soylent green.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jetsons did it!
Jetsons did it!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First, I'm surprised that Russia appears to be a leader in the field of lab-grown meat. Second, if the nuggets taste the same or better as conventional chicken, both my kids and a lot of their friends, who love both animals and meat, will be avid fans. I suspect though that people like myself, who cannot digest meat, will end up in the emergency room after eating a serving of lab-grown nuggets as quickly if we'd eaten traditional meat. After all, I would expect what ever it is in traditional meat that is problematic to also be present in the lab grown meat.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oblig

Tastes Like Despair
Youtube tGlM6jGUSoA
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My prediction:
The meat-jet printers will be $20, but the chicken nugget cartridges will be $200 for 4 nuggets and will expire often enough that it seems you need to buy a new one every time you're hungry.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bruscar: First, I'm surprised that Russia appears to be a leader in the field of lab-grown meat. Second, if the nuggets taste the same or better as conventional chicken, both my kids and a lot of their friends, who love both animals and meat, will be avid fans. I suspect though that people like myself, who cannot digest meat, will end up in the emergency room after eating a serving of lab-grown nuggets as quickly if we'd eaten traditional meat. After all, I would expect what ever it is in traditional meat that is problematic to also be present in the lab grown meat.


I suspect that meat is harder than plant matter and would wager that if you could do it for meat, you can do it for other food staples. I for one would welcome meat consumption that didn't rely on raising and killing animals.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't it all already pink slime anyway?
So...no difference?
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Isn't it all already pink slime anyway?
So...no difference?


I am the slime from the KFC
Oozing around on the printer room floor. 

/got nothing
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gaddiel:

I suspect that meat is harder than plant matter and would wager that if you could do it for meat, you can do it for other food staples. I for one would welcome meat consumption that didn't rely on raising and killing animals.

We no longer enslave animals for food purposes.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can it print roast beef?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

