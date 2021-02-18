 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Face. Off   (foxnews.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, Facial hair, Hair, Pseudofolliculitis barbae, English-language films, Evening Standard, BBC, Ingrown hair, Skin  
•       •       •

1724 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 10:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pseudofolliculitis barbae
a.k.a. PB
The shaving wavier thing.
Offer void if you are white.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity has peaked. We should just recognize that cockroaches and alligators are going to win.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not. Clicking.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.


We. Care.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLADES OF STEEL FACE OFF
Youtube EDyHUZUFdG0
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.redd.it image 542x615]


Meh...in my day we did it with dramamine.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.

We. Care.


They never have enough labels on stuff and I don't understand subtext
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to stop warning people about stuff and let nature sort it out
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a conundrum !!!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.

We. Care.


Yes you do, apparently.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyway, I had to click to see if dirk Benedict had passed away.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn. I was hoping this was gonna be another Gorilla Glue thread.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: gar1013: Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.

We. Care.

They never have enough labels on stuff and I don't understand subtext


It's nothing gory. Just stupidity.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: gar1013: Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.

We. Care.

Yes you do, apparently.


Interesting. Show me where I put a negative.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pheelix: Damn. I was hoping this was gonna be another Gorilla Glue thread.


I know... but hey, we did learn a cool new way to use Benadryl.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: gar1013: Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.

We. Care.

Yes you do, apparently.


We Care
Youtube S9bgb-KXmYE
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pheelix: Damn. I was hoping this was gonna be another Gorilla Glue thread.


It's still morning in America. Give it time.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Peter von Nostrand: gar1013: Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.

We. Care.

Yes you do, apparently.

[YouTube video: We Care]


Should have gone with Faith No More.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought Gorilla Glue hair challenge was the latest thing. I just can't keep up with the stupidity these days.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just asked my teenager if there's a Tik Tok trend of waxing your face while high on Benadryl in the Netherlands.  She just stared at me and went back to her homework.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [media.tenor.com image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]


i2.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Last time I tried it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: Peter von Nostrand: gar1013: Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.

We. Care.

Yes you do, apparently.

Interesting. Show me where I put a negative.


Lol.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Not. Clicking.


This.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TikTok challenges?

isayletthemcrash.jpg
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dumfuk challenge is the new hot trend.
 
tennyson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scanman61: cowgirl toffee: [i.redd.it image 542x615]

Meh...in my day we did it with dramamine.


Dramamine is benadryl, plus caffeine so you don't fall asleep. (Actually theophylline rather than caffeine, but closely related.)
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tennyson: scanman61: cowgirl toffee: [i.redd.it image 542x615]

Meh...in my day we did it with dramamine.

Dramamine is benadryl, plus caffeine so you don't fall asleep. (Actually theophylline rather than caffeine, but closely related.)


....googles.....

Huh.  No shiat.

I did not know that.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This makes sense. If people wax their facial hair off, there's less incentive to pay the dermatologist for laser hair removal. Won't someone think about those poor doctors and their $20,000 a month mortgages.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People wax their groin and asshole and I can't see how the face could be any more sensitive than that area. Now waxing your ears and nose sounds really dumb TBH.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: pheelix: Damn. I was hoping this was gonna be another Gorilla Glue thread.

I know... but hey, we did learn a cool new way to use Benadryl.


Drug of choice when angry  wasps turn my flailing arms into pincushions.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.