(Dallas News)   Dallas billionaire Jerry Jones is "hitting the jackpot" thanks to crippling winter storm in Texas, which has left millions without power   (dallasnews.com) divider line
40
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of biased reporting is really unfair to the other billionaires who lost a lot of money when their companies had to shut down. It gives a really unfair view of Texas as a place where billionaires can go to thrive when in reality many are struggling. It's sad.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The free hand of the market reaching right up the consumer's ass for the umpteenth time this week.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millionaire: 2 girls at the same time.

Texas billionaire: I'll buy the Cowboys. Then if you want to put the word cowboys in print, I own that. Texas Cowboys Dallas cowboys. if you say cowboys, I get paid. Cowgirls, too. Because football and jebus. Now if you will excuse me, I gotta go fark a steak.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just relieved that someone was able to extract profit from all this mess and awfulness. It really gives you hope that the upcoming climate catastrophes will continue to benefit wealthy people with greater profits.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His team has three playoff wins in the past 22 years. It's about time he caught a break.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: His team has three playoff wins in the past 22 years. It's about time he caught a break.


Getting a city to pay for a stadium for his football team that the city doesn't own isn't enough of a break?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: His team has three playoff wins in the past 22 years. It's about time he caught a break.


He beat Trump out for buying the team and made him cry. That's the only redeeming thing Jurrrrrry has done in his time on earth.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone begging for a windfall profits tax.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Saw something the other day about how one of the experts that these people are pointing to as "everything in Texas is working as intended, it's all going to work out alright" also has been advocating for a major rate increase to allow the energy producers to show stronger profits to capital investment firms. Some real ghouls out there.
 
palelizard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Okay, so war profiteering is a crime, right? As is extortion. Is it not illegal to price gouge basic things like water and milk when hurricanes roll through? I'm pretty sure it is. So if your gas prices just went up 400% in the past week due to inclement weather, how is that not a hanging crime?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's the right guy with the right product at the right time. It sucks, but that's the way it is.

/ If he's smart he leaves some money on the table
// PR and Goodwill pay off down the line.
/// Third
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Sounds like someone begging for a windfall profits tax.


Sounds like someone begging to be liquidated. And while we're at it, take his entire family fortune and give it to poor people throughout Texas.
 
huntercr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While I have no love for oil/gas barrons, this is kind of a non-story. The price will go back down in a couple of days. It's not like they are somehow price fixing... the power companies are willing to pay for it. Why shouldn't his company profit from ERCOT's and the Texas governments' shortsightedness? They stuck their heads in the sand about climate change, and resource interconnects with other states.  Don't vilify someone who happened to be there when his product was in high demand.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tomorrow the Governor will submit a priority as a part of his emergency session to protect the profits of gas companies during this emergency.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There is no God
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So if this guy actually invested in weatherproofing his wellheads and distribution infrastructure then he is doing Texas a service by delivering gas at _any_ price and also showing that he did not bankrupt himself by investing in a bit of heating tape from Home Depot.

OTOH if he just got lucky, whatever at least there's some gas on the market.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu: Sounds like someone begging for a fall from a window windfall profits tax.

Fixed it for ya boss. Here's to hoping it's from one of the top floors. Only proper way to dispose of a terrorist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great, use it to pay Dak Prescott like you should have two years ago, skelator.
 
chawco
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

question_dj: JerseyTim: His team has three playoff wins in the past 22 years. It's about time he caught a break.

Getting a city to pay for a stadium for his football team that the city doesn't own isn't enough of a break?


No, obviously not. Jesus dude, read a book.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The free hand of the market reaching right up the consumer's ass for the umpteenth time this week.


It's only price gouging when the poors are trying to do it!

/When you steal from the rich, it's criminal
//But stealing from the poor? That's capitalism
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just another reason to hate Jerry , not that another was needed but here we are.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Gas production has tumbled to a four-year low as a polar blast triggers blackouts across Texas and other central U.S. states, freezes liquids inside of pipes and forces wells to shut."

Uh huh....

"Oh man.  All our shiat's broke and we can only make a very limited supply.  Hang on.  There also just happens to be a really high demand right now?  Oh my gosh!  We hate to do this, we really do, but we're gonna have to jack prices through the roof.  We're just as upset about this as you.  We would totally make more if we could."
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But socialisms are bad!
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"This week is like hitting the jackpot with some of these incredible prices," Burns said. "Frankly, we were able to sell at super premium prices for a material amount of production."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Sounds like someone begging for a windfall profits tax.


In Texas? They'd spit on the flag and f**k Mom with her own apple pie before they'd do something that communistical.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But it's those GameStop investors that are the real problem!
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

huntercr: While I have no love for oil/gas barrons, this is kind of a non-story. The price will go back down in a couple of days. It's not like they are somehow price fixing... the power companies are willing to pay for it. Why shouldn't his company profit from ERCOT's and the Texas governments' shortsightedness? They stuck their heads in the sand about climate change, and resource interconnects with other states.  Don't vilify someone who happened to be there when his product was in high demand.


I don't see how this doesn't fall under price gouging.  If a hurricane rolls through and the local water system is down, stores are empty and I sell a case of water for $500 i can go to jail.  It seems like there should be a price cap during a state of emergency.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: And while we're at it, take his entire family fortune and give it to poor people throughout Texas.


There are no poor people in Texas! There are only those that have chosen to not work hard enough and take advantage of the God given free market to make enough money to feed and clothe themselves.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's the deal. Gas wells run by other companies froze up and are not producing any gas, causing power shortages. Jerry Jones had the foresight to winterize his wells so they would work no matter how cold it got. He invested old dollars in that, speculatively. Now he's making a lot of money in new inflated dollars. And he's helping people get through this electricity crisis, when other companies are (you might say) powerless to do so. So, what's the problem with running your business with an eye to the possible future and helping people?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All you people posting snide comments obviously must support communism and don't own a business, otherwise you'd understand why this is a good thing.
Let me put it in terms you poors can understand.
Say I own a lemonade stand. I am the only one in the neighborhood selling it. I set a fair price dependant on the value of what I offer. Obviously in the winter my prices are going to be lower based on demand. Say 10 cents. But summer hits, and my product is much more valuable. Much higher in demand. I'm going to raise my price to 1 dollar. Sure it costs me 2 cents a cup. I'm using dollar tree brand powdered lemon-ayde flavored beverage powder here. Not Simply Lemonade. Why spend money on high end product when most people don't care about the difference? Or even if they do. It's not like they have a choice here.
Now say little Susie sets up a lemonade stand down the road. Using real lemons and sugar for 25 cents a glass. Now because of the free market system I will have to lower my prices back down to 15 cents, otherwise no one will buy my product. But now I am losing a bunch of money.  Oh, I am making more than I did in the winter, and I'm not actually losing anything, but I *could* be making much more, so I still consider it a net loss.
But this is only a short time problem. I'm much richer than Susie, so I can afford to set my prices even lower for a month, until it drives her out of business (any longer than that, and the police may get a tip about an unlicensed vendor.)
With the loss of Susie, the market which had been used to having two vendors, now has only one.  I can now charge 2.50 a cup. It was actually good for me to have a tiny bit of competition for a bit, if only to give me a boost.
With me so far? Okay, now let's say there is a storm which knocks a huge tree across the only exit to the subdivision while taking out the power pole and also the watermain broke.
Now I am the only one that has anything to drink, let alone anything cold. I stocked up ahead of time thanks to my contacts at the National Weather Service.
Sure my product only cost 2 cents to make, and I have enough for everyone in the neighborhood 10 times over, but now I am raising my price to 20 bucks a cup. It would be irresponsible of me not too. Because my product is in such high demand, people would buy it all, not leaving enough for someone who got home late from work. By setting my prices so high, I help ensure that it is more fair for everyone.
That's why I support Jerry. You people make him out to be a monster. I see him as a philanthropist. Sure he makes some more money, who cares? But he is ensuring that the customers don't buy up all the gas, leaving the good people of Texas without any. This man is a hero, and he is much more than the people of Texas deserve.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If Fight Club was real, the "jackpot" would be where they cook soup for him. Mmmm, clam chowder.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HOWTO make your company go from unknown to hated in one day:

Call an icy weather knife a "jackpot" in your earnings call.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah yes - the games of the rich - heads I win, tails you lose.

Except in this case - warm weather, I win, cold weather, you lose.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

How bout them Cowboys?
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [i.pinimg.com image 600x831]
How bout them Cowboys?


I'll say, the past few years with Trump, Pence, and other magical charlatans has been the strongest evidence for the existence of demons. Either that or we're just error prone apes, but you know, demons.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I SAID



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

huntercr: While I have no love for oil/gas barrons, this is kind of a non-story. The price will go back down in a couple of days. It's not like they are somehow price fixing... the power companies are willing to pay for it. Why shouldn't his company profit from ERCOT's and the Texas governments' shortsightedness? They stuck their heads in the sand about climate change, and resource interconnects with other states.  Don't vilify someone who happened to be there when his product was in high demand.


LA and MS are experiencing outages as well, I guess that's ERCOT's fault too for some reason.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Must beThatherton Fuels, because BuckStrickland would never do that.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Sounds like someone begging for a fall from a window windfall profits tax.

Fixed it for ya boss. Here's to hoping it's from one of the top floors. Only proper way to dispose of a terrorist.
[Fark user image image 400x240]


I see the cia is here.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fat boy: Must beThatherton Fuels, because BuckStrickland would never do that.


preview.redd.itView Full Size


imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
