 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WACH)   Elderly couple slay armed home intruder. Bet they have a nice lawn   (wach.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 8:28 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You invade someone's home you get deserve whatever it's coming to ya. That includes the f*cking pigs.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As I said yesterday in the red-lit thread:

I have a shotgun, but pulling the trigger would be too easy.

I am going to punch you in the face with it.

To death.

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
if this happened in a northeast state 'ol Harold's death would go down as "COVID-related".
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

docilej: if this happened in a northeast state 'ol Harold's death would go down as "COVID-related".


Sorry about your mom
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good job! I always love these stories where the old vets fight back and kick ass. This assailant was older than usual, but the vets aren't going to be intimidated by a punk. Understand in an instant that they're playing for keeps. And he didn't even shoot the intruder. Had the personal catharsis of beating him with the butt of the rifle.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But but...guns are bad...only police...Fark has assured me. I'm so conflicted...
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

scooterstrats: But but...guns are bad...only police...Fark has assured me. I'm so conflicted...


Herp de derrrr
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.