(CBS Detroit)   Just a reminder, sometimes older people just randomly die after getting the Covid vaccine   (detroit.cbslocal.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So she died of a stroke but prominently blame the vaccine for possibly masking stroke symptoms?

/ how much of that lead infused water was this writer drinking?
 
Tman144
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe she had an allergic reaction to the microchip.
 
Old MonkeyShine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Old people also die randomly after taking a dump.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the point of this article? She'd have done better just getting COVID?
Good thing thatnever causes strokes or any other problems.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait until you hear about the billions of people who have randomly died without ever having received a COVID vaccine.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Post hoc ergo propter hoc.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My sister informed me yesterday about a friend of hers whose dad got the first dose, then contracted Covid, and is now in palliative care.

Different issue, I realize.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Post hoc ergo propter hoc.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Post hoc ergo propter hoc.


E pluribus unum
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another death attributed to covid.  Sad.
 
paulleah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a load spreading BS like this. She could have been run over by a car, but since she got the vaccine we have to mention that?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We suspect it may have just been a stroke but because of the normal side effects of the vaccine it may have masked that. Hopefully we'll know soon from the autopsy report," said Samuels.

How do the side effects mask the effects of a stroke? Does that just mean she may have felt the effects and written them off as non-serious side effects of the vaccine, thus foregoing a chance to seek livesaving help?
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didn't she also consume dihydrogen monoxide before she died?  What is the Fake News Media not telling us?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Wait until you hear about the billions of people who have randomly died without ever having received a COVID vaccine.


Doesn't sound too random to me
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well its better than turning into a Lizard with 5G capabilities.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometimes people randomly die after reloading a FARK page. You have been warned.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "We suspect it may have just been a stroke but because of the normal side effects of the vaccine it may have masked that. Hopefully we'll know soon from the autopsy report," said Samuels.

How do the side effects mask the effects of a stroke? Does that just mean she may have felt the effects and written them off as non-serious side effects of the vaccine, thus foregoing a chance to seek livesaving help?


Yes
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the retired news broadcaster and a vaccine were in the closet making covid babies and I saw one of the covid babies and the covid baby looked at me
 
StrandedInAZ [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Having just got home from my second Moderna vaccine, I am not getting a kick.

I'm kidding; I know the vaccine didn't kill her. RIP, pioneering news lady.
 
indylaw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So it's time to panic, right?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "We suspect it may have just been a stroke but because of the normal side effects of the vaccine it may have masked that. Hopefully we'll know soon from the autopsy report," said Samuels.

How do the side effects mask the effects of a stroke? Does that just mean she may have felt the effects and written them off as non-serious side effects of the vaccine, thus foregoing a chance to seek livesaving help?


One possible side effects that  I heard about was   Bell's Palsy.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why is there such an effort to discount possible links between the covid vaccine and death? There are quite a few reports out there about people dying shortly after taking it. People should be aware that it's a possibility with experimental vaccines like these mRNA vaccines. They aren't even through phase 3 trials yet.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She may have passed on, but she will now live forever in conspiracy theories.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Karen should have demanded to speak to the vaccine manager.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'You be careful,' urged the Hon. Galahad, who was fond of his niece and did not like to see her falling into bad habits. 'You be very careful how you fool about with that stuff. Did I ever tell you about poor Buffy Struggles back in 'ninety-three? Some misguided person lured poor old Buffy into one of those temperance lectures illustrated with coloured slides, and he called on me the next day ashen, poor old chap - ashen. "Gally," he said. "What would you say the procedure was when a fellow wants to buy tea? How would a fellow set about it?" "Tea?" I said. "What do you want tea for?" "To drink," said Buffy. "Pull yourself together, dear boy," I said. "You're talking wildly. You can't drink tea. Have a brandy-and-soda." "No more alcohol for me," said Buffy. "Look what it does to the common earthworm." "But you're not a common earthworm," I said, putting my finger on the flaw in his argument right away. "I dashed soon shall be if I go on drinking alcohol," said Buffy. Well, I begged him with tears in my eyes not to do anything rash, but I couldn't move him. He ordered in ten pounds of the much and was dead inside the year.'

'Good heavens! Really?'

The Hon. Galahad nodded impressively. 'Dead as a door-nail. Got run over by a hansom cab, poor dear old chap, as he was crossing Piccadilly. '
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The windmills caused this.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wantingout: Why is there such an effort to discount possible links between the covid vaccine and death?


Let's discount "premature conclusions that because some people have died that there is any connection to the vaccine".

Of course it's possible the vaccine is causing death. However, it's being administered to hundreds of millions of people [over the course of several months so far]. It was statistically very likely, of course, that many of those people would die in this time period as well, so the presence of even many reports such as the one linked by this article doesn't mean anything. 

If the number of people who died shortly after receiving a Covid vaccine is found to be significantly higher than the number of people who didn't receive a vaccine, then obviously we should adjust our opinion. It's unlikely that noone will attempt to prove such a connection, so meanwhile it is safe to assume that it is paranoia.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ya know, you could just leave off the last five words of this headline.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Wait until you hear about the billions of people who have randomly died without ever having received a COVID vaccine.

Doesn't sound too random to me


Everything is random if you're ignorant enough.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

paulleah: What a load spreading BS like this. She could have been run over by a car, but since she got the vaccine we have to mention that?


4 percent of people will fracture a bone within six months of getting the covid vaccine.

/ I just made that up.
// Probably within an order of magnitude.
/// Vaccines cause osteoporosis.
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: My sister informed me yesterday about a friend of hers whose dad got the first dose, then contracted Covid, and is now in palliative care.

Different issue, I realize.


Yep, you definitely need time for the vaccine to work before you contract the virus.  I'm not sure how long it is, and it might vary between people but I've been hearing around three months.  My source for most things covid is Dr. John Campbell.  He's been on top of it right from the start. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF9I​O​B2TExg3QIBupFtBDxg
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wantingout: Why is there such an effort to discount possible links between the covid vaccine and death? There are quite a few reports out there about people dying shortly after taking it. People should be aware that it's a possibility with experimental vaccines like these mRNA vaccines. They aren't even through phase 3 trials yet.


It's not above the background rate, but it is suspected to be a side effect of some viral infections, and possibly some vaccines. It also usually resolves in a few weeks with no lasting effects.

Google it yourself. I'm not going to dig up citations because it has been addressed.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

valenumr: wantingout: Why is there such an effort to discount possible links between the covid vaccine and death? There are quite a few reports out there about people dying shortly after taking it. People should be aware that it's a possibility with experimental vaccines like these mRNA vaccines. They aren't even through phase 3 trials yet.

It's not above the background rate, but it is suspected to be a side effect of some viral infections, and possibly some vaccines. It also usually resolves in a few weeks with no lasting effects.

Google it yourself. I'm not going to dig up citations because it has been addressed.


Oops, replied to wrong comment. I'm talking about bells palsy.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shiat. Now this won't help in getting more of the African-American community vaccinated.
 
