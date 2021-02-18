 Skip to content
(AP News)   To be fair, having nearly 500,000 people die of Covid in just under a year does tend to skew life-expectancy numbers
    United States, Health care, World War II, Public health, Race, Black people, Life expectancy, first half  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that's just from the first wave. The full-year reduction in life expectancy will be close to triple that.

Now let's see the covidiots explain how relabeling the usual causes of death as COVID is to blame for this.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am old enough to remember the dissolution of the USSR. Anyone spotting the various parallels? Collapse of various social systems. Degrading of educational, medical, financial systems and social safety nets. Spreading drug abuse. RIsing alcoholism and unemployment. Collapsing international agreements. Rising influence of super rich oligarchs. Corruption. Money laundering. etc. Krokodil

And in the middle of it, I remember someone noticing that the life expectancy in Russia dropped like... I don't know. Ten years within a decade. The Russians mostly ascribed it to alcoholism, if I remember correctly, and the US is going to call it COVID19? OK. Let's see if things improve drastically in the next couple of years.

But at least the US has a well functioning electrical grid and infrastructure.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: And that's just from the first wave. The full-year reduction in life expectancy will be close to triple that.

Now let's see the covidiots explain how relabeling the usual causes of death as COVID is to blame for this.


No need. Those people "would have died anyway" according to them, or possibly "if we hadn't closed everything they'd still be alive".
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between 2019 and the first half of 2020, life expectancy decreased 2.7 years for Black people, to 72. It dropped 1.9 years for Hispanics, to 79.9, and 0.8 years for white people, to 78. The preliminary report did not analyze trends for Asian or Native Americans.

Huh. Today I learned that Hispanic Americans have a longer life expectancy than white Americans. I would not have guessed that. I'm sure that access to healthcare would lean towards white people. Maybe the influence of higher percent of intergenerational households?  Whatever it is, very interesting to me.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Now let's see the covidiots explain how relabeling the usual causes of death as COVID is to blame for this.


When have facts ever influenced the views of covidiots?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: And that's just from the first wave. The full-year reduction in life expectancy will be close to triple that.

Now let's see the covidiots explain how relabeling the usual causes of death as COVID is to blame for this.


Can they make up bullshiat to explain it like you just did to claim triple the deaths?  Fark off with that bullshiat.
 
Watubi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I might get to collect social security now

2fardownthread: I am old enough to remember the dissolution of the USSR. Anyone spotting the various parallels? Collapse of various social systems. Degrading of educational, medical, financial systems and social safety nets. Spreading drug abuse. RIsing alcoholism and unemployment. Collapsing international agreements. Rising influence of super rich oligarchs. Corruption. Money laundering. etc. Krokodil

And in the middle of it, I remember someone noticing that the life expectancy in Russia dropped like... I don't know. Ten years within a decade. The Russians mostly ascribed it to alcoholism, if I remember correctly, and the US is going to call it COVID19? OK. Let's see if things improve drastically in the next couple of years.

But at least the US has a well functioning electrical grid and infrastructure.


You forgot about the lines for toilet paper
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No one expects us to live.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
China wins.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Between 2019 and the first half of 2020, life expectancy decreased 2.7 years for Black people, to 72. It dropped 1.9 years for Hispanics, to 79.9, and 0.8 years for white people, to 78. The preliminary report did not analyze trends for Asian or Native Americans.

Huh. Today I learned that Hispanic Americans have a longer life expectancy than white Americans. I would not have guessed that. I'm sure that access to healthcare would lean towards white people. Maybe the influence of higher percent of intergenerational households?  Whatever it is, very interesting to me.


It's because we live to spite our spouse
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: common sense is an oxymoron: And that's just from the first wave. The full-year reduction in life expectancy will be close to triple that.

Now let's see the covidiots explain how relabeling the usual causes of death as COVID is to blame for this.

Can they make up bullshiat to explain it like you just did to claim triple the deaths?  Fark off with that bullshiat.


Compare the area under the curve before 7/1 with that through 12/31, then show me where I'm wrong:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limboslam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, 500,000 old farts that would've been dead by now, anyway....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Jeebus Saves: common sense is an oxymoron: And that's just from the first wave. The full-year reduction in life expectancy will be close to triple that.

Now let's see the covidiots explain how relabeling the usual causes of death as COVID is to blame for this.

Can they make up bullshiat to explain it like you just did to claim triple the deaths?  Fark off with that bullshiat.

Compare the area under the curve before 7/1 with that through 12/31, then show me where I'm wrong:

[Fark user image image 741x458]


There's no data for July first
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Jeebus Saves: common sense is an oxymoron: And that's just from the first wave. The full-year reduction in life expectancy will be close to triple that.

Now let's see the covidiots explain how relabeling the usual causes of death as COVID is to blame for this.

Can they make up bullshiat to explain it like you just did to claim triple the deaths?  Fark off with that bullshiat.

Compare the area under the curve before 7/1 with that through 12/31, then show me where I'm wrong:

[Fark user image 741x458]


I don't think you understand how life expectancy works.  Which means next year you'll be baffled by the life expectancy going up a year.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Between 2019 and the first half of 2020, life expectancy decreased 2.7 years for Black people, to 72. It dropped 1.9 years for Hispanics, to 79.9, and 0.8 years for white people, to 78. The preliminary report did not analyze trends for Asian or Native Americans.

Huh. Today I learned that Hispanic Americans have a longer life expectancy than white Americans. I would not have guessed that. I'm sure that access to healthcare would lean towards white people. Maybe the influence of higher percent of intergenerational households?  Whatever it is, very interesting to me.


I think you're onto something with the intergenerational household thing. White people tend to discard their elderly when they stop buying stuff.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Between 2019 and the first half of 2020, life expectancy decreased 2.7 years for Black people, to 72. It dropped 1.9 years for Hispanics, to 79.9, and 0.8 years for white people, to 78. The preliminary report did not analyze trends for Asian or Native Americans.

Huh. Today I learned that Hispanic Americans have a longer life expectancy than white Americans. I would not have guessed that. I'm sure that access to healthcare would lean towards white people. Maybe the influence of higher percent of intergenerational households?  Whatever it is, very interesting to me.


Hispanics eat better, white people eat everything in the goddamned house.

cdc.govView Full Size
 
