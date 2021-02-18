 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   Today in headlines you thought you'd never read: If you're going to perform an unlicensed C-section on a French Bulldog, you might want to keep the video off TikTok   (wesh.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Veterinarian, Suffering, Hernando County, Florida, Surgery, Lake County, Florida, veterinary office, Performance, vet's office  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 11:29 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thepaws.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus christ
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's pretty ruff.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ultra rare Frenchie trifecta may happen
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Exceedingly rare French bulldog trifecta in play.
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Super rare french bulldog trifecta simulpost.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No, please continue making videos of your crimes. Makes it way easier and quicker for the prosecution.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As the owner of a Frenchie, I want to kick this guy square in the balls as hard as I can.

My boy's not too impressed either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 minute ago  
YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT I EXPECT TO READ

But, no, didn't see this coming.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That takes a lot of guts.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.