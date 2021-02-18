 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Dutch researchers develop a nose spray that prevents covid infection in ferrets, only remains for them to develop little spray bottles that the ferrets can operate themselves   (nltimes.nl) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Protein, Virus, Infection, Influenza, early development phase, DNA, nose spray form, antiviral works  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 4:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool, now how about ones for humans?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We use nasal spray when you can use a horrifying nose toilet instead?

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

guestguy: We use nasal spray when you can use a horrifying nose toilet instead?

[i.makeagif.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


*Why use
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Make versions that contain meth and/or cocaine so that the FREEDUMB crowd will want to actually use it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wasn't some drug company working on a nasal spray for contraception a few years ago?

Wonder what happened.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: We use nasal spray when you can use a horrifying nose toilet instead?

[i.makeagif.com image 320x180]


Oh, that's what that thing looks like.

Been hearing radio ads about it for a few months.
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is this, a NOSE SPRAY FOR ANTS?!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Cool, now how about ones for humans?


Jeez you people want everything! We have to go through the other animals first. Next up, alligators.
 
cleek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The nose spray in question:
images.uline.comView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vaccine Research - 1943 | The Archivist Presents | #283
Youtube 53EohTIobSU

That's actually how they used to distribute vaccines back in the day.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.