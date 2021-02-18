 Skip to content
(Express & Star)   Wanted man hands himself into police because he didn't want to spend any more time in lockdown with the people he lives with   (expressandstar.com) divider line
6nome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like wanted man is not
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
needed.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's no place like jail.
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*urge to crime intensifies*
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.nature.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I completely understand.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have to admit, if I were the judge, I would have trouble resisting the urge to sentence him to house arrest.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Shawshank Redemption 2: Electric Boogaloo
 
