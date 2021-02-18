 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Australia tells Facebook they will not be intimidated by them by blocking news feed to entire country. Better informed yes, but totally not intimidated   (bbc.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Australia, Mass media, Australian authorities, Broadsheet, national broadcaster, Facebook, Google, social media  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 5:01 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's threaten to pass a similar law here in the states so we can get rid of Facebook's corrosive influence forever.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Goddamnit, Australia, you used to be rugged and charming, not whiny professional victims. What the hell happened?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What is he going to do? Sic a koala on Zuckerberg?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not a proponent of Facebook by any stretch, but I find it ridiculous to claim that Facebook not supplying your news means you are cut off from news. We relied on tv and radio before social media was a thing. Those things still exist, and are generally less tarnished by internet wackos.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I live my life without Facebook. Australia should be able to also.

it's nothing but a plague. It really is.

Remember years ago, the "Kill Your Television" bumper stickers? We need a new campaign..."Kill Your Facebook Account"
 
mateomaui
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mateomaui: I'm not a proponent of Facebook by any stretch, but I find it ridiculous to claim that Facebook not supplying your news means you are cut off from news. We relied on tv and radio before social media was a thing. Those things still exist, and are generally less tarnished by internet wackos.


/in light of Limbaugh, I should qualify that to mean actual official news sources on tv and radio, not raving lunatics.
 
gaspode
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Australians on Thursday woke up to find that Facebook pages of all local and global news sites were unavailable. People outside the country are also unable to read or access any Australian news publications on the platform."

With a bit of luck this will not work how facebutt imagines. People may be surprised to find how little they cared about news on social media..
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no don't kill a massive disinformation machine.

Stop


Wait

Come back.....
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better informed isn't happening on the Zuckerf**k Platform in Australia. Actual news has disappeared but the spread of disinformation has exploded to take its place. Search the platform for news in Australia and only results are now propaganda sources.

The Zuckerf**k Platform needs to be shut down.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Goddamnit, Australia, you used to be rugged and charming, not whiny professional victims. What the hell happened?


Paul Hogan was replaced by The Wiggles
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Facebook is not and never has been a "news" source.  Unless you're counting disinformation.  The fact that people now have to go elsewhere to get actual news is a good thing.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let's threaten to pass a similar law here in the states so we can get rid of Facebook's corrosive influence forever.


I'm pretty sure such a law would be unconstitutional.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let's threaten to pass a similar law here in the states so we can get rid of Facebook's corrosive influence forever.

I'm pretty sure such a law would be unconstitutional.


On what grounds?
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Geotpf: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let's threaten to pass a similar law here in the states so we can get rid of Facebook's corrosive influence forever.

I'm pretty sure such a law would be unconstitutional.

On what grounds?


I'm guessing they're thinking 1a, but social media and the internet are not considered the press or a public speech platform (yet).
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Australian gov:. "Don't use our news content without paying for it"
Facebook:. "Ok" *blocks Australian media sources from being posted to Facebook*
Australian gov:. *Wait, not like that!"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Facebook is not and never has been a "news" source.  Unless you're counting disinformation.  The fact that people now have to go elsewhere to get actual news is a good thing.


Apparently you cannot post any news article on their platform. Good or otherwise.

I can't believe people would defend a multinational company like Facebook. This is suppression.

Australia remembers when they went toe to toe with Big Tobacco in international courts over those cancer warnings on each package - and lost. They had to pass a law to overturn that loss. The TPP would have done that everywhere including here in the US. 

No way should you trust a multinational corporation. The US founding fathers didn't and we shouldn't. F monopolies.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let's threaten to pass a similar law here in the states so we can get rid of Facebook's corrosive influence forever.

I'm pretty sure such a law would be unconstitutional.


Whack section 230 and social media goes down overnight because it's not profitable to moderate at scale. Similarly, impose meaningful privacy legislation and the online advertising business goes away, taking social media (and many other parasitic businesses) with it.  No constitutional issues whatsoever.

Social media sites only exist because governments decided to let them exist. That consent can be revoked.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Google needs to do the same thing as Facebook.  NOW.  Before the law is passed.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: I can't believe people would defend a multinational company like Facebook. This is suppression.


Tell us honestly: do you ever get tired of being wrong?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

valenumr: Enigmamf: Geotpf: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Let's threaten to pass a similar law here in the states so we can get rid of Facebook's corrosive influence forever.

I'm pretty sure such a law would be unconstitutional.

On what grounds?

I'm guessing they're thinking 1a, but social media and the internet are not considered the press or a public speech platform (yet).


Wasn't that Trumps argument? That it was a platform of free speech?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: I can't believe people would defend a multinational company like Facebook. This is suppression.

Tell us honestly: do you ever get tired of being wrong?


Only on days ending in 12.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.