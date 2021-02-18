 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Enhance your library with literary classics like Sideshow Girl, Sinners Club, Smuggled Sin and more   (estatesales.org) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep, nothing gets me going like reading about carnies having sex.

TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If It was less than $100 I would bid. But $175 for 7 vintage smut books seems a bit high. I can have my book guy keep an eye out and get vintage smut novels for far less than that.

Ok, so, having typed that, I'm suddenly wondering about the people I know and the ciecled they run in. It's not like I set out to have a vintage smut novel guy but I apparently have a vintage smut novel guy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*Cue everyone searching vintage porn pics and instantly regretting it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yep, back in those days, you had to set aside at least four hours to masturbate.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Yep, nothing gets me going like reading about carnies having sex.

So, Dan Crenshaw's old gig was posing for pulp covers?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who needs a hobby like tennis or philately? I've got a hobby: rereading Lady Chatterley.
 
