Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
December through March is when the most water mains break in Philadelphia, Rademaekers said, though it's unusual even for this time of year for such a massive pipe to burst.

Holy shiat... They have 'Water Main Bursting' season? Around here, it's a rare event, not an event that occurs with any kind of frequency to have a regular time of year for it to happen.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So it's not infrastructure week any more?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just to piss off Texas. Hey, look at all this water we are able to piss away.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Your city is relatively new. Out east, you have water delivery infrastructure that is over 100 years old. Cleveland still has a lot of the the original water mains from the mid-to-late-1800s. It costs billions to replace them and people don't like seeing their water bills getting jacked to the sky. 

The most recent pain has been the EPA requiring the NEO sewer district to cap sewer overflows into the rivers, so we're spending billions on tunneling under the lake for storm water surge storage. Basically what that has meant is historical bills of $30/month for sewer have gone to $70/80 or $100/month. I pay $180/month for water and sewer next to one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the country.

https://www.cleveland19.com/2019/02/0​1​/cleveland-water-investing-millions-re​pair-year-old-water-mains/

https://www.neorsd.org/community/abou​t​-the-project-clean-lake-program/
 
eKonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Well, the season is called "winter" most of the time, but yes, that's kind of a thing in cities with older water mains in cold weather.

Philly has some really, really old water mains still in use. Some date back to mid-1800s (though these are slowly being replaced, usually after something like this happens).
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Workers then began throwing batteries at the water.

Hmm.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

https://www.ideastream.org/news/as-ra​t​es-rise-cleveland-water-and-sewer-grap​ples-with-affordability
 
williesleg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And that's why there's a fresh water shortage.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This Town Needs an Enema
Youtube jKofnVkUwBA
 
HeadLever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The issue likely here is the change in temperature can often cause old cast iron pipes to become even more brittle than they normally are.  Oftentimes, cast iron water line breaks follow a sudden cold snap.  Not 100% sure that this is the case here, but this is one failure mechanism of cast iron and is the reason that people no longer install it for public water transmission/distribution.

also, the older the cast iron, the more brittle it becomes.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow. That almost looks like a flood or something.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
winter farked around and people found out.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

What do we use now - giant-sized PVC or something?
 
