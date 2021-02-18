 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Missouri man with hot skills uses blowtorch to clear snow during the storms, says a 30 minute shoveling job takes only five minutes with the flame   (abc7ny.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that's what, half an inch of snow?   An old lady with a broom would clear that off faster.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good way to turn your walkway into a skateway.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has tried this knows this man is a lying sack of crap attention whore. Nothing more.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an absolute waste of.... well everything. Gas, brain cells.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much does propane cost nowadays?  And how fast does a blowtorch like that go through a canister?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't clear his driveway, he effectively used a Zamboni on it. There's a reason we plow the snow into piles. Melting it doesn't get rid of the problem.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he says he's used it before to thaw out pipes? There you go Texas. Power can be restored by thawing out those natural gas pipes with a flamethrower.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: What an absolute waste of.... well everything. Gas, brain cells.


He only had an abundance of one of those things at the start. And then he burned through a lot of gas.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a blowtorch it's a weed burner and that's pretty much what it's for. Jobsites use them to clear snow off the steel all the time
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap Trick - The Flame
Youtube muhFxXce6nA
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looked remarkably inefficient.   I did my drive yesterday (30' by 16') in about 20 minutes with 6" of snow on it.  They key is to do it when the snow is fresh and fluffy.

This guy is going to waste $30 in propane and I still don't see concrete from his effort.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see ads for this in the Olde farmer's Almanac every year. Anyone who gets more than the occasional snow has no use for them
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see everything has been said that needs to be said.  Harumph harumph harumph.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One word: Refreeze

Three words: Slip and fall
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said a 30 minute shoveling job takes only five minutes with the blowtorch.

In related news, this dude apparently doesn't know how to use a shovel because there's no way in hell that torch outperforms a shovel.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather shovel snow over carrying around a propane tank.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such an idiot there's no physical way that a weed burner can clear snow in 5 minutes that a shovel would take in 30.  It's not physically possible.  For sidewalks you use the plow technique and it takes 2 passes to clear the sidewalk.  This guy is so full of shiat that he might be Bono in disguise.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Yeah, that's what, half an inch of snow?   An old lady with a broom would clear that off faster.


Yeah, that guy is absolutely lying about either the time to completion or degree of completion of the job using the blowtorch.  You can see it in the video itself -- barely anything disappears in that clip.  I'm surprised the news even aired it after watching it.  In the time he was on screen you could have cleared a full shovel-width path to the pavement that was at least as long if not longer than the distance he walked. In fact, if they really wanted an interesting local news segment, have that guy compete against a shovel user on part of the station's parking lot or something.
 
Rik OShea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A leaf blower is far more effective! Especially for the light fluffy stuff.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: That looked remarkably inefficient.   I did my drive yesterday (30' by 16') in about 20 minutes with 6" of snow on it.  They key is to do it when the snow is fresh and fluffy.

This guy is going to waste $30 in propane and I still don't see concrete from his effort.


Looking for concrete proof, eh?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: That's a good way to turn your walkway into a skateway.


Fark user imageView Full Size


He's going to fall and break his wrist, yet meanwhile in Chicago...
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iceland had an elegant system for keeping snow / ice off the side walks.

200-250 degree water comes from the local geothermal plant & heats your apartment thru radiators & then moves over to the sinks / showers (180-200 degrees).

The toilet was also feed by that water but ended up in the black water sewage system.  Reminder:  do not flush toilet while the wife is taking a shower.

Gray water (150-180 degrees) is then discharged thru copper pipes in the side walks keeping them clear of ice / snow..... k/dar
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
THE J GEILS BAND - Flamethrower (1981) Sergio Productions
Youtube S12lkhgM4uA
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wouldn't typically use the torch method, but I have. I didn't substitute it for clearing the snow. That doesn't seem efficient at all. But when there is a layer of ice under the snow, and I don't happen to have any ice melt pellets, then it was a decent backup plan.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: That looked remarkably inefficient.   I did my drive yesterday (30' by 16') in about 20 minutes with 6" of snow on it.  They key is to do it when the snow is fresh and fluffy.

This guy is going to waste $30 in propane and I still don't see concrete from his effort.


We had a total of 9" of snow here. I did a couple lazy scoops while it was coming down to reduce the weight, then did the big shovel in the morning when it was over. First one out on the block and I had everything done like I used a snowblower but it was all by hand. It's the man equivalent of a woman going to get the mail in a sundress and heels - unnecessarily showing off for the neighbors.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jezza laughs at your puny flame.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: I wouldn't typically use the torch method, but I have. I didn't substitute it for clearing the snow. That doesn't seem efficient at all. But when there is a layer of ice under the snow, and I don't happen to have any ice melt pellets, then it was a decent backup plan.


Exactly this. I'd also come through with a push broom after to clear out the water and slush before it refreezes.
 
Shang-High
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Jezza laughs at your puny flame.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Snowzilla laughs at YOUR puny flame

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: In fact, if they really wanted an interesting local news segment, have that guy compete against a shovel user on part of the station's parking lot or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ive used a torch like that for removing a couple inches of ice from a patio. Trick is to heat the concrete or asphalt below so you break the freeze bond. Then you get the shovel and chip it out...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At work, the entry stairs to the building (those closest to my office) are (a) metal, and (b) a grate. As such, this morning they iced up in a big way and we couldn't salt them.

Solution was to have a maintenance guy take one of these flame thrower things to the stairs.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Story of man lighting his house on fire with blowtorch in 3... 2... 1...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You guys clean your snow?? Do you go out with towels and clear off the rain too? It's snow. Wait a few days.  A week at most.  It will go away on it's own.  You have to think smarter, not harder.
Plus all those joggers busting their asses in front of my house when they hit the ice patch is hilarious.

/I don't actually do that
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Turning snow into ice. Not sure how that's better
 
rdyb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Story of man lighting his house on fire with blowtorch in 3... 2... 1...


Right? It's practically an annual Fark tradition.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you want to be that lazy, a leaf blower will do the same thing, without making a bunch of ice.

but we are also talking about an amount of snow you can just push your shovel along your walk to clear.
 
