Go hibernate somewhere else, Charmin bear
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An outhouse? I thought they did that in the woods.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how the phrase "Crazier than a shiathouse bear" came to be.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I say this as a furry, so I know I'm weird, but the Charmin bear thing is just weird.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dammit Charmin Bear, stay away from Haines. They've not got a promotional tie in with us yet.

/ Though honestly, it'd probably make sense.
// Skiddies.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Later that week, at the bear bar:

"Guys, you'll never believe it. So I find this nice little shack, right?  It's dark. It's warmer than outside.  The ground is COVERED in snacks.  Well I crawl in there, nibble around a bit, think it's going to be a good day.  But then!  THEN!  You're seriously not going to believe this.  Yeah, then I'm just starting to settle in for a nap, when out of nowhere this HUMAN comes in and... and... yeah, and then can you believe this human comes in and she CRAPS STRAIGHT ON MY FACE?  On.  My.  Face.  What the HELL?  She crapped on my face.  Yup.  Those humans have NO shame.  What'd I do?  Frank, what do you think I did?  Of course I bit her straight in that pink ass she was point right at me. Don't think she's gonna try that stunt again, I tell you what."
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I finished my chore and opened the door
There was a shadow in the pale moonlight...
I didn't even have time to buckle my belt!
It was a bear! Great big mother of a bear!
Soon I was runnin' through the trees
with my pants around my knees
and I never, ever went back there!

Oh Boy Do I Love Bears
Youtube 1HKToYV_Gpo
 
drxym
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never shiat on a bear in the woods.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's FARK The Anchorage Daily News.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drxym: Never shiat on a bear in the woods.


Does a bear get wood in the shiatter?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the bear likes a golden shower freak-on........wait a minute, was her name Goldilocks?
 
