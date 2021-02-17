 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It's snowing at the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader
Any pictures of the Western wall
 
Ivo Shandor
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23
It was snowing on the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul yesterday.

Linkie goodness.
 
fragMasterFlash
Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 500x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
So which horseman does this mean has been released?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
It's a Christmas miracle!
 
BafflerMeal
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coronach
darkhorse23: It was snowing on the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul yesterday.

Linkie goodness.


Now that would be a sight worth seeing...
 
