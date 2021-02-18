 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Texas energy regulatory agency that failed 4,000,000 people is actually a private entity that reports directly to the governor, and has board members hand-picked by the governor, and as it turns out, 1/3 of them don't even live in Texas   (wfaa.com) divider line
26
    More: Sick, Texas, Board of directors, state officials, ERCOT webpage, possible safety threats, United Methodist Church, biographies of each board member, death decisions  
•       •       •

392 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 6:30 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Grifters

All the way down
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As someone living existing in Kansas City, I had no idea that Pendergast's tentacles reached so far.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
lol corruption
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Grifters

All the way down


that's why they hate Regulation.  can't steal with government looking over your shoulder.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby how is it "private" but picked by elected officials?

Oh wait the article says none of that so it's probably something you just made up.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be happy to freeze to death because economy & freedoms?

/these are the freedoms the terrorists are jealous of
//freedom isn't free
\'murica
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The internet never forgets:
https://web.archive.org/web/202005071​8​2705/http://www.ercot.com/about/govern​ance/directors
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And yet Texans will STILL vote for these republicans anyway time after time.

/God & Guns! God & Guns!
 
tuxq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Daily reminder that there's still no stimulus and this Texas bad circle-jerk isn't changing that fact.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Corvus: Subby how is it "private" but picked by elected officials?

Oh wait the article says none of that so it's probably something you just made up.


Do you enjoy beimg a fool?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tuxq: Daily reminder that there's still no stimulus and this Texas bad circle-jerk isn't changing that fact.


Nice whaddaboutism.
 
Corvus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Corvus: Subby how is it "private" but picked by elected officials?

Oh wait the article says none of that so it's probably something you just made up.

Do you enjoy beimg a fool?


Because I don't believe lies being told to me makes me a fool how?

It looks like the PCU is picked by the mayor not ERCOT.

The PUC has primary jurisdiction over activities conducted by ERCOT. Three PUC commissioners, including the chair, are appointed by the governor of Texas.[23]
 
Corvus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Corvus: Tyrone Slothrop: Corvus: Subby how is it "private" but picked by elected officials?

Oh wait the article says none of that so it's probably something you just made up.

Do you enjoy beimg a fool?

Because I don't believe lies being told to me makes me a fool how?

It looks like the PCU is picked by the mayor not ERCOT.

The PUC has primary jurisdiction over activities conducted by ERCOT. Three PUC commissioners, including the chair, are appointed by the governor of Texas.[23]


Governor I meant.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yet they'll continue to scream at windmills during an ice storm that climate change isn't real.
 
Corvus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Corvus: Subby how is it "private" but picked by elected officials?

Oh wait the article says none of that so it's probably something you just made up.

Do you enjoy beimg a fool?


I am a "fool" because I don't automatically believe everything I read on the internet posted anonymously with no source to back it up.

Ummmm ok.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: Daily reminder that there's still no stimulus and this Texas bad circle-jerk isn't changing that fact.


The people in charge of voting for the stimulus are not the same as the people in charge of fixing Texas' energy problems.

Your whataboutism is noted.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know who else blamed windmills?
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flab: You know who else blamed windmills?


Hey, they caused the cancer that killed Rush Limbaugh.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have the Texans tried shooting the cold?

Also, what happens when God is the person who decides to mess with Texas?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: tuxq: Daily reminder that there's still no stimulus and this Texas bad circle-jerk isn't changing that fact.

Nice whaddaboutism.


Gotta deflect somehow.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So basically the equivalent of the Louisiana Levee Board
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.