(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Your friend is going to prison for injuring two teens while driving drunk. One teen suffered brain damage. The other is now permanently paralyzed. What to do? A) Get a different friend; B) Throw a party for your friend   (local12.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

I'm going to Disney World.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Harvey could face up to 78 months in prison."

Hmmm...78 ÷ 12 = 6.5 years.

That's actually a good prison sentence, if she gets the maximum. (And that's a big if.) I've read far too many stories we are drunk driving kills someone or a whole family, and the driver doesn't even get this much.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of selfish morons probabally drove home hammered after that party, too.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads:

Hmmm...78 ÷ 12 = 6.5 years.

That's actually a good prison sentence, if she gets the maximum. (And that's a big if.) I've read far too many stories we are drunk driving kills someone or a whole family, and the driver doesn't even get this much.


I think because of her friends, she should get the Max.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have pled affluenza. That excuse apparently gets you off of drunk driving charges tout suite.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem like wonderful people.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if Subby actually read the article.  "The other" is in a wheelchair now, but there is no mention of paralysis...only that she has a longer road to recovery.

Regardless, the organizer of the party is scum and, if the person who caused the accident was a willing participant in the planning, the sentencing judge should take that into account.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day she should be hogtied to the back of a tractor and dragged through crops until she gets released from her punishment.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is obviously going to effect her sentencing, nothing like getting hammered partying in a bar to show your remorse, good work mom and dad.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Serious Black:


Tout de suite 😉
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

soupafi:

Hmmm...78 ÷ 12 = 6.5 years.

That's actually a good prison sentence, if she gets the maximum. (And that's a big if.) I've read far too many stories we are drunk driving kills someone or a whole family, and the driver doesn't even get this much.

I think because of her friends, she should get the Max.


At the very least her friends just made it VERY hard for her to prove that she's remorseful for the accident.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Laughs at her in affluence
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
tsoupafi:

Hmmm...78 ÷ 12 = 6.5 years.

That's actually a good prison sentence, if she gets the maximum. (And that's a big if.) I've read far too many stories we are drunk driving kills someone or a whole family, and the driver doesn't even get this much.

I think because of her friends, she should get the Max.

That's what I'm thinking. It won't look good for a parole bard, or a suit.

(Drunk that nearly killed me as a tween crossing the street to a school park on my bike, 4:30 p.m., about 30 ft. from a bike rte. sign, got nothing, not even charged. But I did win a nice lawsuit--filed in defense after he sued my family over a $600 vet bill because his dog bumped his head...while I lay in a coma expected to die.)
 
bobbydigital20g
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The aristocrats
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the down side of drinking that FARK is usually lighthearted about. i'm an old fart and i lost way too many friends to DUI death in one way or another. stay the hell where you are when you're shiatfaced. please.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm farking sick of people using the word "accident" in these cases. The word "accident" implies that no one is at fault. The stupid coont drove drunk and almost killed two people. At least she had the integrity to plead guilty and accept her sentence.

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".
 
Avery614
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GreenSun:


Eh, that'd likely kill the moron. I'd be ok with releasing her now provided the same injuries that the 2 young ladies received be inflicted upon the dui driver. I'd happily break 12-15 of her bones, put her into a wheelchair and years long physical & mental recovery that never gets her back to 100%. It's the least that careless human trash deserves.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Harvey is set to be sentenced for the crash on March 3. Harvey could face up to 78 months in prison.

If you really must have a party like this, schedule it aftersentencing. She probably just got a few more years on her sentence for this.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".


Hot Fuzz clip: Accident Implies There's Nobody To Blame
Youtube puK5CwThaq4
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Harvey could face up to 78 months in prison."

Hmmm...78 ÷ 12 = 6.5 years.

That's actually a good prison sentence, if she gets the maximum. (And that's a big if.) I've read far too many stories we are drunk driving kills someone or a whole family, and the driver doesn't even get this much.


Last I checked still doing his time
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know, subby. This is Fark, the answer is always C).
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted:

Regardless, the organizer of the party is scum and, if the person who caused the accident was a willing participant in the planning, the sentencing judge should take that into account.


What's wrong with a going away party? Could be the last normal thing, ever.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".


Accident implies that it wasn't planned.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".

Accident implies that it wasn't planned.


So people just become spontaneously drunk while driving?
I'm sorry but having money and acquiring alcohol and drinking said alcohol sounds like a plan stupid
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: EasilyDistracted:

Regardless, the organizer of the party is scum and, if the person who caused the accident was a willing participant in the planning, the sentencing judge should take that into account.

What's wrong with a going away party? Could be the last normal thing, ever.


A party implies a lack of remorse.

It's tasteless...but when it happens before the sentencing, it's downright stupid and invites the judge to throw the book at her.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ImmutableTenderloin: Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".

Accident implies that it wasn't planned.

So people just become spontaneously drunk while driving?
I'm sorry but having money and acquiring alcohol and drinking said alcohol sounds like a plan stupid


If the person planned to get drunk and hurt people then that's premeditated And there's a separate class of offenses for premeditated crime.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cincinnati? Cincinnati?
THE COCKROACH THAT ATE CINCINNATI
Youtube SmQChellJV4
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finally got a gig.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: waxbeans: ImmutableTenderloin: Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".

Accident implies that it wasn't planned.

So people just become spontaneously drunk while driving?
I'm sorry but having money and acquiring alcohol and drinking said alcohol sounds like a plan stupid

If the person planned to get drunk and hurt people then that's premeditated And there's a separate class of offenses for premeditated crime.


And maybe we should use that on drunk drivers. If you don't plan a way to get home with out DWI you did in fact plan the DWI
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: waxbeans: EasilyDistracted:

Regardless, the organizer of the party is scum and, if the person who caused the accident was a willing participant in the planning, the sentencing judge should take that into account.

What's wrong with a going away party? Could be the last normal thing, ever.

A party implies a lack of remorse.


No it doesn't. Her friends organized it. Everyone in this thread is getting manipulated by this Op Ed masquerading as a news article.

They apparently wanted to celebrate her role in a drunk driving crash that sent two high school students to the hospital.

I really had to check if this was in the opinion section.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".


I've been in an 'accident'... and the only person nearly killed was myself.  Came around a blind S-curve on a highway,  with a blind crossing, just as a summer downpour started.  By the time I could see the crossing, I was already farked, and T-boned a gravel truck straddling the highway.

Driving drunk is a concious choice.  Claiming you were impaired is bullshiat, since you damned well knew you were going to be climbing back behind the wheel *before* you started drinking.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ImmutableTenderloin: waxbeans: ImmutableTenderloin: Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".

Accident implies that it wasn't planned.

So people just become spontaneously drunk while driving?
I'm sorry but having money and acquiring alcohol and drinking said alcohol sounds like a plan stupid

If the person planned to get drunk and hurt people then that's premeditated And there's a separate class of offenses for premeditated crime.

And maybe we should use that on drunk drivers. If you don't plan a way to get home with out DWI you did in fact plan the DWI


Because no one's perfect and everyone has done stupid shiat in a lifetime the law distinguishes poor judgment versus premeditated as two separate things.

Fortunately there is a way of changing laws to reflect the current state of society.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Aezetyr:

The drunk driver crashed her car into another car and severely injured two people. Dropping your keys is an accident. What happened here is willful stupidity and almost two counts of vehicular manslaughter.  Not a farking "accident".

I've been in an 'accident'... and the only person nearly killed was myself.  Came around a blind S-curve on a highway,  with a blind crossing, just as a summer downpour started.  By the time I could see the crossing, I was already farked, and T-boned a gravel truck straddling the highway.

Driving drunk is a concious choice.  Claiming you were impaired is bullshiat, since you damned well knew you were going to be climbing back behind the wheel *before* you started drinking.


Sounds like you went around that curve too fast. The fact that you hit a train should have told you that. I guess you're a slow learner.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only party she needs is a blanket party.
 
