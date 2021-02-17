 Skip to content
 
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Genius couple from Louisiana try bribing Honolulu airport security with $3,000 to let them through without a negative covid test or quarantine requirements, only to get arrested, booked, and sent back to where they came from   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess they're used to doing things a little differently back home.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark does a Louisianan have 3k?
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still another World War Z parallel...
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was the $1000 bribe confiscated?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tests must really be expensive in Louisiana, even the PCR costs less than 50 euros where I live.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: was the $1000 bribe confiscated?


No, they only confiscated half of the $500 bribe.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

masterofnothing: advex101: was the $1000 bribe confiscated?

No, they only confiscated half of the $500 bribe.


the bribe was in bitcoin so no cash was recovered.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't they check people BEFORE they get on a plane?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell were they able to get ON a plane without one?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and sent back to where they came from

That seems harsh
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh, $3k could last someone a year in Louisiana, but in Hawai'i that's one dinner.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Shouldn't they check people BEFORE they get on a plane?


I'm no US Marshall but it sure seems so
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only "how did they get ON" the plane... they were then put BACK on another plane, after authorities had pretty big reason to believe they're positive?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bob Down: ...and sent back to where they came from

That seems harsh


Hopefully with a 48 hr layover in a Texas airport.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
<boldplancotton.jpg>
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: How the hell were they able to get ON a plane without one?


Yeahhhh that's what I'm wondering. They should have never been allowed to board the outbound flight.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Shouldn't they check people BEFORE they get on a plane?


Hawaii isn't going to put its people at various airports outside the state to enforce its entry rules. And it can't expect airport staff to do that either. They have a hard enough time checking basic things like passports and visas for international travel. Also, these people were probably ok to enter the state as long as they went into quarantine. They tried to bribe their way out of that.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Money? That was a mistake, they should've used Spam
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
did they keep the $3000?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Homey don't play that
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: RedVentrue: How the hell were they able to get ON a plane without one?

Yeahhhh that's what I'm wondering. They should have never been allowed to board the outbound flight.


Guessing by what happened in this story...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The sucky (or funny, depending on your points of view) is that they were released on bond. Which means they have to come back.  Which means another plane ticket.
Though I wonder if they will be denied entry for their court date if they don't have the test again.
"Sorry sir, I can't let you in.  You have to go back home."
'But I have to be in court tomorrow!'
"Well, looks like you'll be catching a Failure to Appear as well. You can answer to that at the arraignment next month. Providing you get your test done first.  Oh, and plan on arriving 14 days early for your quarantine."
 
