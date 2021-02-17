 Skip to content
(Dayton Daily News)   For $650k, you too can have your own three story estate with a pond, private covered bridge, orgy bathroom, turret...wait back up a sec
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3-story my ass.  That's a two story with a walk-out basement.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your orgies suck.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...


Two ugly kitchens.

There's something wrong here. The outdated appliances and TV's, the green carpet and outdated decor...but everything looks immaculate. Like an entire family of five just walked out one day in 1998 and never returned.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If my aunt's sweatshirt with the ruffled collar and a bear on it that says "Have a beary good day" was a house.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is only one showerhead in a shower that big? It needs at least 4 or 5 and then its party time.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that was disappointing.

I wouldn't want a shower that big. It looks like you'd have to keep the heat up in the whole house or you'd have to have some heavy duty heaters in your bathroom to keep that sucker warm. Even then, it doesn't look inviting.

And I know it has a phone for emergencies, but the thought of having elevators in your house still makes me want to yak.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would love that place.  Sure, it needs some work, but it doesn't look like it's been trashed and I would love the extra buildings for a workshop.  Too bad it's not in a better location.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nina9: TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

Two ugly kitchens.

There's something wrong here. The outdated appliances and TV's, the green carpet and outdated decor...but everything looks immaculate. Like an entire family of five just walked out one day in 1998 and never returned.


Haven't you ever seen an old sitcom?  Sometimes people go upstairs and just...never return.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]


My house when I bought it had three kitchens. Granted, it was a three flat that I converted. It now has one kitchen, and an actual orgy bathroom as opposed to that crap shower.

This whole house looks like it doesn't know what to do with the space it has and is just a terrible layout.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]


Not uncommon in certain households where they keep kosher/halal.  I used to babysit for a family like this.  Two separate kitchens and dishware for kosher/not kosher.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nina9: There's something wrong here. The outdated appliances and TV's, the green carpet and outdated decor...but everything looks immaculate. Like an entire family of five just walked out one day in 1998 and never returned.


Or like it's some New Yorker/New Englander's rarely used summer/vacation home.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love a good turret.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I expected more subby...
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bathroom setup like that is helpful for someone who's wheelchair bound. It might be a remodel done for a very senior citizen with a live-in aide.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: There's something wrong here. The outdated appliances and TV's, the green carpet and outdated decor...but everything looks immaculate. Like an entire family of five just walked out one day in 1998 and never returned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Nina9: There's something wrong here. The outdated appliances and TV's, the green carpet and outdated decor...but everything looks immaculate. Like an entire family of five just walked out one day in 1998 and never returned.

Or like it's some New Yorker/New Englander's rarely used summer/vacation home.


Or it's 2007 all over again.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The outside of the house and the grounds are nice, but once you walk inside it's like you've gone back in time to 1988. You'd have to gut that whole interior and start over again. Plus the fact you'd have to live in Ohio. Pass.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]

Not uncommon in certain households where they keep kosher/halal.  I used to babysit for a family like this.  Two separate kitchens and dishware for kosher/not kosher.


Are orgies in large showers kosher?  Asking for a mensch.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]

Not uncommon in certain households where they keep kosher/halal.  I used to babysit for a family like this.  Two separate kitchens and dishware for kosher/not kosher.


Considering one kitchen is smaller, is more outdated, and has older/uglier appliances, and part of this large house (with barn and boathouse on their private pond) appears to be less nice than the rest...

I'd guess the uglier kitchen is for the help. My great-grandma was loaded, and her house had something like that going on, for her housekeeper.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]

Not uncommon in certain households where they keep kosher/halal.  I used to babysit for a family like this.  Two separate kitchens and dishware for kosher/not kosher.


It sounds like it could be a great Mother/daughter in law.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uh what species of fish are in that pool you refer to as stocked? If it's a species of carp I'm out
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "orgy shower" being in the basement near the doors outside, and that it has a sprayer,leads me to believe that they used it as a place to bathe the dog(s), and/or they also may have had a person in a wheelchair
that used it (hence the elevator possibly for an old person living in the basement)..
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MissFeasance: TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]

Not uncommon in certain households where they keep kosher/halal.  I used to babysit for a family like this.  Two separate kitchens and dishware for kosher/not kosher.


More likely milchig/fleischig - dairy/meat
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, glossing over the immediate reaction to that headline,
..

..
Is an orgy bathroom a place to clean up prior to or after an orgy, or are we talking a bathrom-esque space set aside to maintain cleanliness?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Too-Tall: 3-story my ass.  That's a two story with a walk-out basement.


Your ass is three stories?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]


One for the residents, one for the live-in maid.
Or one for everyday use, one for caterers when you throw really big parties.

Not that uncommon if you have a big house.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so I'm looking at it, triple the size of our place, double the garage/shop space, half the property, looks well maintained, not modern, but not trailer park quality, roughly twice the price of our property's value...alright, I'm interested.
[looks at map]
Ha ha ha...no...that decimal marker needs to move one digit to the left.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would let that fall into disrepair so hard.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Four car garage, and a fountain in the fishpond.  I know exactly what sort of person lives there.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is subby trying to sell a standard 90's McMansion?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A bit small for my taste but a decent enough outbuilding
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd take that property in a second
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How does it feel, subby, to treat me like you do?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I used to work in Piqua, or as we called it, Hickqua. Trumper heaven. Even with that though, for $650k, even for around there, you're getting a lot with 9.5 acres etc. Good luck finding work around there to support that kind of mortgage though.

/ wife is from the next town down from there.
// better, but not a lot
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: The outside of the house and the grounds are nice, but once you walk inside it's like you've gone back in time to 1988. You'd have to gut that whole interior and start over again. Plus the fact you'd have to live in Ohio. Pass.


I laugh my ass off at people who go into a house and see something prior to 1999 and then shriek "OMFG BURN EVERYTHING!!!!".
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not an orgy bathroom unless there are shackles built into the shower walls, a gyno exam table, and macerating drains in the tiled floor.

Oh wait, this house isn't in Germany.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, this is what $650k gets you in Seattle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abb3w: A bathroom setup like that is helpful for someone who's wheelchair bound. It might be a remodel done for a very senior citizen with a live-in aide.


My wife spotted that too, based on seeing the elevator earlier in the slideshow.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: MissFeasance: TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image 849x566]

[Fark user image 849x566]

Not uncommon in certain households where they keep kosher/halal.  I used to babysit for a family like this.  Two separate kitchens and dishware for kosher/not kosher.

Are orgies in large showers kosher?  Asking for a mensch.


Depends if there's any goyish sausage. And lactation-fantasy night is strictly a lesbian affair...can't have meat if there's milk.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't see "orgy" anywhere - there was one large shower, but it looked more like it was something a person in a wheelchair that has a caretaker that helps them shower, would use.
 
valkore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IamAwake: I didn't see "orgy" anywhere - there was one large shower, but it looked more like it was something a person in a wheelchair that has a caretaker that helps them shower, would use.


One more person and it's technically an orgy.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Umm... am I missing something other than the hideous bedroom carpet and dated kitchens? I saw no orgy room. CLICKBAIT!!!!
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Umm... am I missing something other than the hideous bedroom carpet and dated kitchens? I saw no orgy room. CLICKBAIT!!!!


Drew's just helping a friend in Ohio sell his place. Drew gets a cut of the sale profits.  Times are tough and ad revenue is down, what's a man to do?

(Not FarkTV Rebooted, that's for sure.)
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: How about the fact that the house has two kitchens...

[Fark user image image 849x566]

[Fark user image image 849x566]


Granny suite. Given the apparent age of the house and the fact that only one kitchen seems to have been updated I'll wager it was built with the intention of housing one of the owners' parents. At some point in the last 30 years mom and/or dad died and their kitchen stands unused while the main kitchen got a (sorta) upgrade.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valkore: EJ25T: Umm... am I missing something other than the hideous bedroom carpet and dated kitchens? I saw no orgy room. CLICKBAIT!!!!

Drew's just helping a friend in Ohio sell his place. Drew gets a cut of the sale profits.  Times are tough and ad revenue is down, what's a man to do?

(Not FarkTV Rebooted, that's for sure.)


It's OK. I work in the energy industry. If the last couple of weeks have taught me anything, it's that Americans have an unrelenting need to make money from the misfortune of others...

And failing that, they have a need to make money from others' ignorance of an industry they know nothing about.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well heck.  Where I live, that kind of money will get you a two bedroom house that needs work.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Well heck.  Where I live, that kind of money will get you a two bedroom house that needs work.


Where I live, that kind of money will get you a down payment on a two bedroom house that needs work.
 
