(Texas Tribune)   Sure, shivering in your unheated house sucks, but at least Texans can drown their sorrows in plentiful, safe drinking wat-- oh   (texastribune.org) divider line
74
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boil Water advisory, but what are they gonna boil water with?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kick them out of the Union.  Tired of lazy welfare queens who can't take care of themselves.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Power grid operator underestimated peak demand during an extreme weather event

What would they have done differently had they estimated correctly, their equipment failed.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God: All my messes are big in Texas. Texas is the place I really love to screw.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't Mess With Texas actually came from an anti-littering slogan, didn't it?

A pro-environmental message?

/The equivalent when I visited Shetland back in the day was "Dinna chuck bruck."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Off by one vowel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: God: All my messes are big in Texas. Texas is the place I really love to screw.


That's why I hang my bong in Tennessee?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't melt and drink the snow?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: God: All my messes are big in Texas. Texas is the place I really love to screw.


Ray Wylie Hubbard "Screw You, We're From Texas"
Youtube 8-cFtSPIF4Q
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Houston Texans: "Now that we released JJ Watt, surely we're the most incompetent entity in the state."

ERCOT and Greg Abbott: "Hold our beers...and don't call us Shirley."
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?


Oh shiat, I didn't realize how bad it was down there. I apologize and have my foot in my mouth.
 
Socrofece
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: That's why I hang my bong in Tennessee?


I almost feel bad, man.  Here I am enjoying my two days off, feasting on shrimp and steak, watching Marvel movies and The Legend of Korra with my fam while the people of Texas struggle.

Best of all, the freezing rain seems to have missed us in favor of a blanket of fluffy snow.

Mmmmm.

Tennessee.  Not too bad.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good clean water here in California! Nice mild temperatures, too!

Whats matter, li'l Texas?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn wind turbines have ruined the water supply now, they're evil!
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?


Melt it with what?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Texas Attorney General vows to investigate power grid operator over catastrophic power outages.

"They have left 3+ million homes w/o power for days, including my own," Paxton tweeted."


Uh-oh someone important isn't getting power, now it's serious guise.

It's one thing to leave the little people to freeze to death but the ruling class? No, this cannot stand!
 
icam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?

Oh shiat, I didn't realize how bad it was down there. I apologize and have my foot in my mouth.


I did fill up a stock pot with snow and melt it on the stove for a quick scrub down last night.

No water since Sunday night, but I do have a gas furnace and stove/oven.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry Texans, I'm sure one of your most powerful politicians will be fighting hard for you........from Cancun

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being prepared is hard when your philosophy 

Barfmaker: Power grid operator underestimated peak demand during an extreme weather event


Did the idiots that showed a snowball to disprove climate change in the winter have a meeting in the summer?
- Should we prepare for cold weather?
- Look it's like 110 outside why worry?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?

Melt it with what?


Their overheated Texan bravado?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it. I should have gone and got my grandsons before it got so bad. They live in a crappy little house, in a crappy little town, two ours outside of Dallas. We begged them to come and stay in Florida with us.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor bastards.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?

Oh shiat, I didn't realize how bad it was down there. I apologize and have my foot in my mouth.


Don't put feet in your mouth, put snow
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I knew it. I should have gone and got my grandsons before it got so bad. They live in a crappy little house, in a crappy little town, two ours outside of Dallas. We begged them to come and stay in Florida with us.


Hope they're okay.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change sucks huh?
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Socrofece: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: That's why I hang my bong in Tennessee?

I almost feel bad, man.  Here I am enjoying my two days off, feasting on shrimp and steak, watching Marvel movies and The Legend of Korra with my fam while the people of Texas struggle.

Best of all, the freezing rain seems to have missed us in favor of a blanket of fluffy snow.

Mmmmm.

Tennessee.  Not too bad.


At first I was going to argue with you but the more I thought about it and laid out the arguments in my head, I realized everything Tennessee is guilty of, Texas is guilty of and then some.  I mean, I hate McConnell, and there are plenty of jack-toothed hillbillies in Tennessee, but somehow Texas manages to make everything extra.  Even our governor can't keep his corruption in the closet as well as McConnell.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another problem no one could have seen coming.
Another liberal hoax.

Again, too many people will suffer because some mouth breathers and wealthy sycophants teamed up.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?

Melt it with what?

Their overheated Texan bravado?


Good half of 'em didn't help dig this hole - and the other half lots of 'em have kids.  I can't snark at this, it's too shiatty for too many people that had nothing to do with the stupid.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Ohio ...

media.cleveland.comView Full Size


Qwityerbiatchin ... it'll be back to the 60s before you know it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?


This takes a ridiculous amount of snow to do for any moderate usage.

And snow isn't always all that clean.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boiling tap water could be an issue for some folks. Like that survivalist dude a few threads down.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: Don't worry Texans, I'm sure one of your most powerful politicians will be fighting hard for you........from Cancun

[Fark user image image 443x595]


Well that's farking standard.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Boiling tap water could be an issue for some folks. Like that survivalist dude a few threads down.


That's why we drink our own piss.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image image 657x549]


Wonder if she even has a connection to tweet from right now.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Boil Water advisory, but what are they gonna boil water with?


The seething rage at libs?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell are you supposed to keep your pipes from blowing if you can't run the water and there is no heat?
I'd be telling them to pound sand until they can turn off the water main and let me drain my pipes.
I'd rather deal with government than insurance any day.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: mateomaui: Boiling tap water could be an issue for some folks. Like that survivalist dude a few threads down.

That's why we drink our own piss.


But what do you do during emergencies?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrScruffles: Socrofece: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: That's why I hang my bong in Tennessee?

I almost feel bad, man.  Here I am enjoying my two days off, feasting on shrimp and steak, watching Marvel movies and The Legend of Korra with my fam while the people of Texas struggle.

Best of all, the freezing rain seems to have missed us in favor of a blanket of fluffy snow.

Mmmmm.

Tennessee.  Not too bad.

At first I was going to argue with you but the more I thought about it and laid out the arguments in my head, I realized everything Tennessee is guilty of, Texas is guilty of and then some.  I mean, I hate McConnell, and there are plenty of jack-toothed hillbillies in Tennessee, but somehow Texas manages to make everything extra.  Even our governor can't keep his corruption in the closet as well as McConnell.


I'm pretty sure McConnel is from Kentucky, and I'm pretty sure Kentucky and tennessee hate each other, so you kinda lost me.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?

Melt it with what?

Their overheated Texan bravado?


I'd suggest they use their guns. Just use a bit of their ammo stockpile to shoot at the snow, and then use the barrel heat to melt the snow.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rachel Maddow discussed on her show, how the Houston Jail had no water - 9,000 inmates, 2,000 corrections personnel and not a single working/flushing toilet. Much like "Red" I cannot  bring myself to think about it.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of my coworkers has family in Texas and their house was at 40 degrees yesterday. I'd be getting a hotel if there were any with electricity.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't worry everyone, they won't learn anything from this.  I was standing outside the H‑E‑B in an hour long line in freezing temps today and several Texans in large trucks drove by telling us how this was the effects of socialism and thus the Democrats' fault.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't make kids do remote learning if there's rolling blackouts.

Cue the music...
Winter wrap up
Rolling blackouts
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: moothemagiccow: Boil Water advisory, but what are they gonna boil water with?

The seething rage at libs?


Just put a few Texans under a large water filled pot and show them alternating smiling pictures of Joe Biden and AOC promising to take their guns away.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Boil Water advisory, but what are they gonna boil water with?


Fire, I would think.

Where to make the fire is the next problem though.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Christ. That's a nightmare
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: daffy: I knew it. I should have gone and got my grandsons before it got so bad. They live in a crappy little house, in a crappy little town, two ours outside of Dallas. We begged them to come and stay in Florida with us.

Hope they're okay.


Thanks. I'm ready to hop on a flight to get them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Can't melt and drink the snow?


You still want to boil it. Plus, bonus microplastics.

You can fill your toilet tank with snow, so you can flush poop, but it has to melt first.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know what to do.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
