(Daily Fly.com)   Why did the chicken cross the road? Ask the Kootenai County (ID) Sheriff's Office...they're still trying to figure it out   (lcvalley.dailyfly.com) divider line
Wanebo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Units responded to the area of HWY 95 near mile marker 428 (mica grade) for a "Chicken trying to cross the road".  Several motorists called saying the chicken was a hazard as drivers were trying to avoid the bird and the road conditions were bad due to the snow.  Units arrived on scene and developed a rescue to capture the chicken and bring it to safety. On their first approach the bird was able to give them the slip and walk under a patrol car so a different plan had to be drawn up to handle that situation. Ultimately the chicken was able to be captured.  Because everyone wants to know "Why does the chicken cross the road", the Deputies asked however the chicken did not give an answer.  We may never know why the chicken crosses the road."


At least someone there has a sense of humor.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HedlessChickn
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because I was looking for my head.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To get from the left to the right.
 
ZMugg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too watch a man lay bricks.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I ate the chicken before it could cross. Finger licking good!
 
Samfucious
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
