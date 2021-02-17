 Skip to content
 
ProTip: Trying to stay warm in the Texas cold .... don't forget to open the garage door
    Carbon monoxide, Sugar Land, Houston Chronicle, Oxygen, Houston, Harris County  
The Googles Do Nothing
8 hours ago  
I thought Texans could thrive on their own due to their innate survival instincts?
 
AliceBToklasLives
6 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I thought Texans could thrive on their own due to their innate survival instincts?


It's not Texans' fault. These people would be alive if AOC hadn't passed and implemented the Green New Deal.

/also, why couldn't it have been Rick Perry in that garage? (I'm out of farks to give when it comes to sociopaths in positions of power.)
 
moothemagiccow
6 hours ago  
Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more
 
Ivo Shandor
6 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more


Nobody in Texas deserves to die for voting Republican. But they will. And it's because they did.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
6 hours ago  
It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?
 
AliceBToklasLives
6 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more


Why would I gloat over the fact that Rick Perry doesn't give a fark if Texans - including children - die from something that could have been prevented? The only humane response is to mock him. His 'claims' no more deserve a rational counterargument than Jeff Daumer's claim that "humans are actually quite tasty."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
5 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?


Well, imagine the Flint water situation but for an entire state.
 
iron de havilland
5 hours ago  

moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more


Pointing out failures in government is not gloating.
 
Twilight Farkle
2 hours ago  
If anyone has ears to hear, let him hear this harsh lesson: His Evolver has a long reach.
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz' response.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
1 hour ago  
Come ON....how farking DUMB was this woman?!
 
rekabis
1 hour ago  
How... are people this bleeding ignorant?
 
TorpedoOrca
1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?

Well, imagine the Flint water situation but for an entire state.


BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  
I look forward to the sociopathic tap-dancing in this thread.
 
Sum Dum Gai
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?


You can harden the grid to withstand uncommon but catastrophic conditions, or you can make the minimum possible investment in infrastructure and create more shareholder value.
 
the money is in the banana stand
1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Nobody in Texas deserves to die for voting Republican. But they will. And it's because they did.


I can almost 100% assure you the people dying did not vote Republican, but it is refreshing to see how many Farkers are so compassionate and openly wish death upon people for their political ideology. In your minds, these aren't even people. You are a bunch of sick Farks that need to reevaluate your lives.
 
the money is in the banana stand
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?


Perhaps because Michigan is always farking cold and infrastructure is built around this. Do you build your buildings according to the seismic constraints of California and buildings to withstand Hurricane force winds and flooding events? Farking dipshiats.
 
PunGent
1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more


Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.
 
the money is in the banana stand
1 hour ago  

PunGent: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.


No. The odds are not. You Farkers are 100% clueless about the demographics of our state.
 
starsrift
1 hour ago  
I'm torn between a horrified sympathy and wondering how this lady could be so dumb as to sit in a running car in a garage.
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  

PunGent: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.


Texas is not monolithic and you have no idea how any of these people voted. You just enjoy the blood.
 
PunGent
1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Ivo Shandor: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Nobody in Texas deserves to die for voting Republican. But they will. And it's because they did.

I can almost 100% assure you the people dying did not vote Republican, but it is refreshing to see how many Farkers are so compassionate and openly wish death upon people for their political ideology. In your minds, these aren't even people. You are a bunch of sick Farks that need to reevaluate your lives.


Nah, I'm good.

I remember how TX behaved back in '73.

Any surgeon will tell you, sometimes healthy tissue must be removed along with the rotted flesh if the patient is to survive.
 
cyberspacedout
1 hour ago  

rekabis: How... are people this bleeding ignorant?


Our public education system is worse in some states than you might imagine.

The linked article mentioning people using BBQ pits indoors is even more mind-boggling.
 
groppet
1 hour ago  
I don't think this will be the last one of these. This happens every year when a power outage during a winter storm happens. One year here it was when a family brought a charcoal grill into their home to cook with and use for warmth. Hopefully Texans will learn from this but I think they will fall for a simple republican lid instead of believe a democratic truth.
 
PunGent
1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: PunGent: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.

No. The odds are not. You Farkers are 100% clueless about the demographics of our state.


Silly me, judging you by your elected officials.

Say, isn't Ted Cruz in Cancun right now?  :)
 
PunGent
1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: PunGent: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.

Texas is not monolithic and you have no idea how any of these people voted. You just enjoy the blood.


Feel bad for the kids.

The adults, not so much.

"Well, well, well...if it isn't the consequences of my own actions."

/or inactions, for all those who couldn't be bothered to vote
 
Paul Hackett
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?


They don't realize that "pulling one's self up by one's bootstraps" is meant to describe a fool trying to do something that is clearly impossible. They think it means being self-reliant.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: PunGent: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.

Texas is not monolithic and you have no idea how any of these people voted. You just enjoy the blood.


I was gonna just stay quiet, but I have to admit it: I like watching stupid people doing stupid things that get them hurt.
 
Trik
1 hour ago  
PunGent
1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?

Perhaps because Michigan is always farking cold and infrastructure is built around this. Do you build your buildings according to the seismic constraints of California and buildings to withstand Hurricane force winds and flooding events? Farking dipshiats.


This ain't the first time TX has gotten chilly.  Wind turbines are running everywhere ELSE in the civilized world...including farking Antarctica.

Stop putting lying grifters in charge.
 
starsrift
1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more


I'm not gloating. But I did want to point out to you that Texans started playing the politicized blame game by blaming green power for the failure when in fact fossil fuels was the big problem.

If Texans can't take it, they shouldn't be dishing it out.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
1 hour ago  
Not heaping scorn upon the Texas public & quasi-public officials who are directly responsible for the non-reaction to this natural disaster would allow these officials to think they can get away with their incompetence and their disdain for federal-state cooperation.

If in heaping that scorn we also blame the Texas voters who placed them into office, then so be it.
 
PunGent
1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: rekabis: How... are people this bleeding ignorant?

Our public education system is worse in some states than you might imagine.

The linked article mentioning people using BBQ pits indoors is even more mind-boggling.


Wish I could say that was just TX, but we've got people that stupid up here in Mass as well...

/buddy moved into an apartment a few years back, prior tenant had that exact setup in the bedroom
//landlord showing him the place was pissed...but not surprised
 
The more you eat the more you fart
1 hour ago  

starsrift: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

I'm not gloating. But I did want to point out to you that Texans started playing the politicized blame game by blaming green power for the failure when in fact fossil fuels was the big problem.

If Texans can't take it, they shouldn't be dishing it out.


That's bc texans, in general, have delusions of grandeur about their state and themselves for living there.
 
the money is in the banana stand
1 hour ago  

starsrift: I'm torn between a horrified sympathy and wondering how this lady could be so dumb as to sit in a running car in a garage.


That part of town is called Sharptown. It is socio-economically depressed, fraught with crime, and the education system is terrible there. You have a ton of illegal immigrants that live there. It is predominantly Hispanic and Black, which in turn means heavily Democratic for those paying attention. Sorry to burst anyone's GOP fantasy bubble. Like it matters, you guys will still celebrate their deaths and continue acting righteous.
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  
Didn't take long.

The more you eat the more you fart
1 hour ago  
Texas: basically mexico but filled with tons of dumb white people who think they're a lot smarter than they really are.

As evidence, I submit the fact that they elected Ted Cruz.
 
the money is in the banana stand
56 minutes ago  

PunGent: the money is in the banana stand: PunGent: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.

No. The odds are not. You Farkers are 100% clueless about the demographics of our state.

Silly me, judging you by your elected officials.

Say, isn't Ted Cruz in Cancun right now?  :)


Ted Cruz is a douchebag. I had a friend who lived in the same condos in River Oaks where Ted had a residency. Got some great stories. Nobody liked him. He would complain about shiat all the time and would press the elevator close button on people frequently.
 
recombobulator
55 minutes ago  
At least they died proudly free in the knowledge that they never bought one of those freedom stealing communist carbon monoxide detectors that Dumbocrat states require.
 
mybluemake
48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?


I lived in Houston 12+ years. Snowed once. Only stuck to cars left long enough to cool off, melted when it touched the warm ground water lines aren't buried very deep there. The ground is saturated and fast freeze does a lot of damage. No snow removal infrastructure, plows and cinder trucks.... shiat like that. Power production plants had poor or very old cold weather plans. Techs and engineers live in far flung geographic expanses away from work down unplowed icy roads. It's a weather event they aren't prepared for in much of the state because it is a rare event and ... an anti regulation mindset. I worry about my people still there.
 
farkingismybusiness
47 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
 
I_told_you_so
42 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Ivo Shandor: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Nobody in Texas deserves to die for voting Republican. But they will. And it's because they did.

I can almost 100% assure you the people dying did not vote Republican, but it is refreshing to see how many Farkers are so compassionate and openly wish death upon people for their political ideology. In your minds, these aren't even people. You are a bunch of sick Farks that need to reevaluate your lives.


To a certain extent, people who live in Texas buy into the economic ideology regardless of political party. Texans  love their low energy prices. The lack of regulation, zoning, and income taxes, etc. are attractive.  At some level, people understand risk. They just dismiss the risks in return the near term benefits in lower prices. Texas is the "Han Solo flying through an asteroid fields" of states. Occasionally, you do smash into an asteroid.
 
H31N0US
38 minutes ago  
Tonight: are your bootstraps out to kill you? Find out, at 11.
 
maxandgrinch
38 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It was -18 this morning in Michigan and my gas, electric, and water all work.   Whats wrong with these rubes in charge down there?


The rubes in charge went to Cancun.
 
rosekolodny
36 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: PunGent: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Pointing out cause and effect is gloating?

Sad about the kids, but odds are, the parents voted GOP.

Actions have consequences.

Not like this was a farking surprise, or they didn't vote down the Dem bill to address this very problem YEARS ago.

No. The odds are not. You Farkers are 100% clueless about the demographics of our state.


The demographics seem to have fallen victim to gerrymandering once again.

Maybe it's time to f*cking DO something.
 
Benjimin_Dover
29 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Come ON....how farking DUMB was this woman?!


Too dumb to know that Gorila Glue would have kept her warm.
 
the money is in the banana stand
29 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: the money is in the banana stand: Ivo Shandor: moothemagiccow: Half the cases of CO poisoning are kids if you guys want to gloat some more

Nobody in Texas deserves to die for voting Republican. But they will. And it's because they did.

I can almost 100% assure you the people dying did not vote Republican, but it is refreshing to see how many Farkers are so compassionate and openly wish death upon people for their political ideology. In your minds, these aren't even people. You are a bunch of sick Farks that need to reevaluate your lives.

To a certain extent, people who live in Texas buy into the economic ideology regardless of political party. Texans  love their low energy prices. The lack of regulation, zoning, and income taxes, etc. are attractive.  At some level, people understand risk. They just dismiss the risks in return the near term benefits in lower prices. Texas is the "Han Solo flying through an asteroid fields" of states. Occasionally, you do smash into an asteroid.


I think we can keep our grid separate and pseudo-deregulated while addressing the core issues causing production to halt due to a cold event without breaking the bank and keeping prices low. We haven't really had any issues ever. Hurricanes literally taking down infrastructure, occasional storms taking out transformers have been the biggest issues and those things are addressed always fairly quickly. It isn't like a sudden shift would fix those issues and our cold events are so incredibly infrequent it does not even register. Perhaps we will see building codes change requiring better insulation of new construction to protect main lines from freak cold weather events.
 
Shamrock1
23 minutes ago  
I hate this.  A carbon monoxide detector could have saved their lives.

/ Test yours today.
// Smoke detectors, too.
/// Ionization and photoelectric, please.
 
mwenye_kichaa
22 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Perhaps we will see building codes change requiring better insulation of new construction to protect main lines from freak cold weather events.


Probably not. And then this will happen again in 5 to10 years (if not sooner and more frequently) and anyone that died this time around will have died for no farking reason.
 
Cafe Threads
21 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Didn't take long.

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
