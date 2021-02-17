 Skip to content
(Twitter)   When keeping it rural goes wrong
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*reads "textbooks"*
A truly compelling compendium of reasons we need a Texass tag next.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.


Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.


Yeah... I'm nothing close to a survivalist and I don't have an electric can opener.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Electric can openers are a thing?

[goes to google]

Wow, what a preposterously stupid device. Is twisting the crank on a regular can opener too hard for these delicate snowflakes?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.


Swiss army knives have can openers. Used mine in a pinch once. It works fine. It would not surprised me if they have some knife that bought that has one, but they bought it for the fancy holster and have no clue.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.


Tuna, Vienna sausages, canned fruit, some canned vegetables... all those are available in pull-top cans in my local IGA.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.


Some brands of beans are pull-top... tuna is pull-top, campbell's soup.  Whatever brand it is of coconut milk that I grab. There's a bunch of stuff.  I don't hunt it down, usually just notice when I go to open it.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: Electric can openers are a thing?

[goes to google]

Wow, what a preposterously stupid device. Is twisting the crank on a regular can opener too hard for these delicate snowflakes?


There are people for whom an electric can opener is necessary - seniors or people with disabilities.

Being MAGA isn't technically a disability, though.

/I own two manual can openers, in case one breaks and that's just for my personal convenience, not survivalist tendencies.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody bought us an electric can opener once. It didn't work very well. Plus a regular can opener is what? $1.99?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

What survivalist doesn't have a half-dozen P-38s squirreled away with their rations and canned goods in case that's all they have? shiat, put one in your wallet if you're going to be that prepared.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.

I opened a can of sliced olives with a pull tab last night. The bigger cans of soups also tend to be pull tabs, don't they? *Checks cupboard* Yup, Chef Boyardee, too.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.


To quote the first tweet "my oldest brother, who is a moron".  That's probably it.  I too have a moron for an older brother and everything in that twitter thread hits close to home.

/That or they really like bad romcom's and are trying to play act a script.  Seriously, that's a perfect GOP romcom: two preppers, who's stale marriage has become strained due to the chaos of recent months, rekindle their love when forced into frozen isolation.  The big act 3 love connection when one starts to exhibit signs of hypothermia.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they could shoot the cans open with their guns.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.

Some brands of beans are pull-top... tuna is pull-top, campbell's soup.  Whatever brand it is of coconut milk that I grab. There's a bunch of stuff.  I don't hunt it down, usually just notice when I go to open it.


I guess I don't eat a lot of canned stuff, now that I think about it. Makes sense that human food has caught up with pet food technology.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.


Lots of soups use them now. Often, people are poor and/or homeless don't have a can-opener. When I volunteered at a Food Pantry, we gave them away for free to anyone who needed one. Unfortunately, we had to stash them behind the desk to keep people from taking more than one.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where is can-opener quote from? I feel as though I'm missing something here.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What self-respecting survivalist doesn't have a P38?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've known how to open canned food with a swiss army knife since my early days of BSA. Literally my first campout was a 15 mile weekend trek through rain and shiat carrying everything we had. It was quite the experience. Made my little fire, opened up a can of tuna using the opener (took a while as I had no idea what I was doing and didn't want to ask since I was brand new), and it didn't turn out half bad. Since then I've been able to open up damn near any can.

/Have 3 manual, 1 swiss army, and 1 electric that a family member left here one time
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: Where is can-opener quote from? I feel as though I'm missing something here.


You have to click the tweet to read the rest of the thread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

To quote the first tweet "my oldest brother, who is a moron".  That's probably it.  I too have a moron for an older brother and everything in that twitter thread hits close to home.


I am an oldest brother, and can confirm I am a moron.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By the 2nd mention of a gas powered thing, I started picturing Hank Hill for the rest of the story.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't need a license for CB radio. Ham yes, but not CB.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.

Tuna, Vienna sausages, canned fruit, some canned vegetables... all those are available in pull-top cans in my local IGA.


0.o
Those still exist?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How to open a can without a can opener
Youtube sbxKbI9Ik4o
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: Electric can openers are a thing?

[goes to google]

Wow, what a preposterously stupid device. Is twisting the crank on a regular can opener too hard for these delicate snowflakes?


Based on one of my son's bud's demonstrated incapacity, yes.  He'd never seen one and kept trying to use it cross-handed.

This was the same d00f who had to be shown which edge of a knife to use for cutting meat - no, I'm not kidding.

OTOH, he has a completely adorable, smart and technologically-skilled GF now, so ... he must not be a complete loss.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason, I find none of this particularly surprising.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Survivalists" With only an electric can opener. No fire making skills, no proper camping stove like a Trangia that burns meths, relying on frozen food that needs electricity to keep rather than canned and dried food, with a supply of water and water purification equipment? (Even unscented bleach can be used to sterilise rain water, clean river water, melted snow etc.)
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much you wanna bet these dumbfarks have one of these laying around and it never occurred to them that the pointy end can open cans?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they could heat their food with bullets.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "Survivalists" With only an electric can opener. No fire making skills, no proper camping stove like a Trangia that burns meths, relying on frozen food that needs electricity to keep rather than canned and dried food, with a supply of water and water purification equipment? (Even unscented bleach can be used to sterilise rain water, clean river water, melted snow etc.)


And survive buckets of food.
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: Maybe they could shoot the cans open with their guns.


Nah...the prepper crowd would use Tannerite to open the can.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you didn't expand it, here's the whole thread: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/13​6​1781013525897216.html
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have, at one point in my life, failed to open a can. This was the only thing in the apartment

https://www.amazon.com/Safe-Cut-Can-Op​ener-Restaurant/dp/B0761PZC5F

Something about it just didn't connect in my head
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: If you didn't expand it, here's the whole thread: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/136​1781013525897216.html


Thank you!
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but this story sounds like BS.  Sure I suppose he might have confused HAM with CB, but we're really supposed to believe this guy doesn't own a mechanical can opener?  This has a "hipsters at Starbucks" ring to it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Sorry but this story sounds like BS.  Sure I suppose he might have confused HAM with CB, but we're really supposed to believe this guy doesn't own a mechanical can opener?  This has a "hipsters at Starbucks" ring to it.


Or the City Slickers electric coffee grinder.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Maybe they could shoot the cans open with their guns.


Not that simple.  Cans would fly everywhere.  You need someone else to firmly grip the can first.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: hobnail: Maybe they could shoot the cans open with their guns.

Not that simple.  Cans would fly everywhere.  You need someone else to firmly grip the can first.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nelson.ha.ha.jpg
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
they were burying food and ammo stashes out in the desert, running drills, crazy stuff

Time for some geocaching!  We will probably find his stashes before he does.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
presumably he's sitting there shivering, ranting about libs while he sucks down cold beefaroni.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IgG4: You don't need a license for CB radio. Ham yes, but not CB.


That's what I popped in to say.  Guy must think it's 1977 or something.  Or thinks Ham and CB are interchangeable, good buddy.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.


Vienna Sausages
Campbells soup
Black olives
 
mateomaui
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I haven't read past the first sentence yet, but that is a solid opening.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read all the way through...and died a little more inside than I thought I would:

just to give you all some additional comfort: his wife is part of the group who helps select the textbooks texas buys every year, just in case you're wondering about the kind of people that make those decisions
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 Here's why I got rid of my electric can opener.

 
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sbxKbI9I​k4o]


I was going to bring this up.  Might be a little messy, but when in a pinch...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: naughtyrev: "they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does."

Wait wait, how the hell does a "survivalist" not have a manual can opener? I have never owned an electric can opener. I have a manual one in the kitchen, and at least two knives that can do it with ease.

Also, I want to follow up on this. What kind of pull top food are they getting in to? The only pull top cans I own are for the cat food.


Somewhere along the line, Campbell's and Chicken of the Sea/Starkist tuna started putting pull tabs. And they changed the lid, so it's practically impossible to use an opener, to boot. Even the kick ass outside cut ones w/o the razor sharp lid edges.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blastoh: Bob Falfa: Where is can-opener quote from? I feel as though I'm missing something here.

You have to click the tweet to read the rest of the thread.
[Fark user image 425x623]


Oh, man, that thread is definitely worth the entire read.  Take caution if proceeding with a beverage.
 
